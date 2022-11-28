India, despite its reluctance to make crypto a part of its financial systems, has shown growth in putting it the country’s fiat currency on the blockchain. The pilot project for India’s digital rupee CBDC went live earlier this month, and around the same time the FTX crypto exchange collapsed, wiping off over $200 billion (roughly Rs. 16,32,940 crore) from the global crypto market. Industry insiders have now weighed in on whether Indians need to link CBDCs to the crypto sector and worry over financial risks amid the ongoing crypto industry meltdown.

