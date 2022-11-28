Read full article on original website
Related
India’s Bankers Unimpressed With Digital Rupee
India’s digital rupee has so far demonstrated little benefit, the nation’s bankers say. In a report from Reuters published Thursday (Dec. 1), seven bankers said that using the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) digital currency was very similar to the internet-based banking users were already using happily.
coingeek.com
Africa must regulate the digital asset industry, IMF says
Africa must regulate its digital asset industry; the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated, calling for greater consumer protection in the continent. Africa has the world’s fastest-growing digital asset industry. While the size of digital currency transactions still trails Asia, Europe, and North America, the region is quickly becoming a Bitcoin hub, the IMF noted in a recent blog post. This requires diligent regulations which minimize risk while maximizing innovation.
techaiapp.com
National Bank of Ukraine Unveils E-hryvnia Concept – Finance Bitcoin News
The central bank of Ukraine has presented to interested parties a draft concept of the nation’s future digital currency, the e-hryvnia. The regulator is currently considering several potential applications for its digital coin, including retail payments and cross-border settlements. Ukraine’s Monetary Authority Introduces Banks and Businesses to E-hryvnia Project...
wealthinsidermag.com
10,000 Bitcoin Withdrawn From Wallet of Defunct Crypto Exchange Wex, Former BTC-e
A large amount of cryptocurrency kept in a wallet associated with crypto exchange Wex, successor of the infamous trading platform run by alleged money launderer Alexander Vinnik, has moved for the first time since 2017. The 10,000 bitcoins in question, worth over $165 million, have been transferred to new addresses in several transactions.
crowdfundinsider.com
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
u.today
CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
Global financial giants and the New York Fed are rolling out a digital dollar test run as crypto reels from FTX's crash
Large global banks are planning to pilot a digital dollar with the New York Fed. Firms including Citigroup, HSBC and Wells Fargo announced the plans on Tuesday. The test run will examine how a digital token can help expedite payments. Some of the biggest players in the financial industry are...
bitcoinist.com
Bullish For Bitcoin? Contagion Might End As Genesis Creditors Seek Options
Bitcoin investors are eagerly awaiting Jerome Powell’s speech today. The chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve will comment on the current situation and policy this Wednesday at the Brookings Institution, an American research group. Market analysts will be closely assessing Powell’s every word, looking for clues about the central...
European Central Bank says "cumbersome, slow and expensive" Bitcoin is on "road to irrelevance"
A hot potato: Bitcoin is not having the best time right now. The crypto winter that began earlier this year has seen digital currency prices plummet and companies going bankrupt. BTC hasn't been immune to the effects, which has led the European Central Bank (ECB) to label it as being on the "road to irrelevance."
thenewscrypto.com
Elon Musk Says US Fed’s Interest Rate Needs to Cut Immediately
The Fed increased its interest rates by 375 basis points this year. Elon Musk calls it the Trend is concerning. The Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates in an attempt to achieve its dual mission of price stability and maximum sustained employment. As the Fed Chair Jerome Powell discussed at a US forum on the outlook for the economy and the changing labor market.
TechCrunch
India to pilot retail digital currency on December 1
Four local banks — State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC — will participate in the initial phase of the pilot in four cities (Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar). Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will join the pilot “subsequently,” the Reserve Bank of India said. The pilot will eventually be expanded to cover the cities of Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna and Shimla.
dailyhodl.com
ECB Officials Say Bitcoin (BTC) Is About To Become Irrelevant, Claim Top Crypto on It’s ‘Last Stand’
High-ranking members of the European Central Bank (ECB) say that Bitcoin (BTC) is on the cusp of becoming an irrelevant asset. In a new blog post, ECB officials Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf say that the king crypto’s price drop from its peak of $69,000 set in November 2021 is an indicator that BTC is on its last legs.
techaiapp.com
Should India Delay CBDC Trials Amid the Ongoing Global Crypto Meltdown? Here’s What Experts Think
India, despite its reluctance to make crypto a part of its financial systems, has shown growth in putting it the country’s fiat currency on the blockchain. The pilot project for India’s digital rupee CBDC went live earlier this month, and around the same time the FTX crypto exchange collapsed, wiping off over $200 billion (roughly Rs. 16,32,940 crore) from the global crypto market. Industry insiders have now weighed in on whether Indians need to link CBDCs to the crypto sector and worry over financial risks amid the ongoing crypto industry meltdown.
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin Just Reclaimed $17,000
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has spiked to a two-week high of $17,010 on the Bitstamp exchange. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has nearly 4% over the last 24 hours. The most recent price uptick came on the cusp of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's much-anticipated speech...
u.today
Max Keiser Claims All Crypto But Bitcoin Are Securities, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
President Biden says he never intended to exclude France in climate policies
President Biden on Thursday said he never intended to exclude France and other European allies from the climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, following France’s grievances that subsidies could hurt European companies. “There’s tweaks that we can make that fundamentally make it easier for European countries to participate,” Biden said in a press conference […]
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Potential Bitcoin Price Target, Says He’s Betting on Top Crypto Asset and Against Federal Reserve
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is questioning just how low Bitcoin may go as the fallout from the collapse of FTX continues. Kiyosaki says that he’s a long-term investor of BTC rather than a trader, and he’s not looking to flip the top crypto asset by market cap.
iheart.com
The Fed launched a DIGITAL CURRENCY while YOU weren’t watching
Right before Thanksgiving, our trusted leaders in D.C. did what they did best: They pushed forward controversial policies while YOU weren’t watching. In this clip, Glenn details how the Fed began its ‘Central Bank Digital Currency’ program last Wednesday afternoon, while Americans were busy preparing for the holidays. Plus, Glenn explains another, big decision the Biden administration made that very same day...
CoinDesk
Rate Hikes Might Slow Beginning December, Says Fed Chair Powell; Casa to Add Ethereum Support
The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates by another 50 basis points in December, Fed Chair Jerome Powell implied Wednesday. Popular Bitcoin self-custody firm Casa is adding Ethereum support to its platform. Messaging app Telegram has sold $50 million in usernames in less than a month through its blockchain-based auction platform, Fragment.
u.today
European Central Bank Issues Major Warning About Bitcoin
In a recently published blog post, Ulrich Bindseil, director general of market infrastructure and payments at the European Central Bank (ECB), and Jürgen Schaaf, advisor to the senior management of the market infrastructure and payments business area of the ECB, predict that Bitcoin is heading toward irrelevance. Bindseil and...
Comments / 1