China president, Xi Jinping is methodically building a cult around himself over the years — doing it better than Mao and even surpassing Lenin. Surrounded by unconditional Marxist doctrines and often preaching with mysticism, Xi benefits from the aura of the master that China never ceased to glorify since the end of the 1970s. Describing Marx as the ”Greatest thinker of Humanity”, Xi and the Chinese Communist Party are in fact issuing a warning to their detractors, who are summoned to understand that China and its values ​​will never be absorbed or diluted by the West — that they consider to be in decline. On the flip side, Chinese access to the international system and organisations is used as a lever to explain and to demonstrate to nations weary of a certain Western arrogance that another way exists.

2 DAYS AGO