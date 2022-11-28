Read full article on original website
Pentagon warns Turkey against Syria ground invasion after strikes threaten US troops
The Pentagon is warning NATO member Turkey against a new military operation in Syria, after strikes in the country late last month endangered U.S. troops. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart, conveying his “strong opposition” to a new Turkish military operation in Syria, according to a Pentagon readout on the call. Austin…
US targets North Korean officials over missile program
The United States on Thursday slapped sanctions on three North Korean officials over Pyongyang's slew of missile tests, vowing that they would not go unpunished. The sanctions "underscore our sustained resolve to promote accountability in response to Pyongyang's pace, scale and scope of ballistic missile launches," Blinken said.
Opinion: Is China Still Credible?
China president, Xi Jinping is methodically building a cult around himself over the years — doing it better than Mao and even surpassing Lenin. Surrounded by unconditional Marxist doctrines and often preaching with mysticism, Xi benefits from the aura of the master that China never ceased to glorify since the end of the 1970s. Describing Marx as the ”Greatest thinker of Humanity”, Xi and the Chinese Communist Party are in fact issuing a warning to their detractors, who are summoned to understand that China and its values will never be absorbed or diluted by the West — that they consider to be in decline. On the flip side, Chinese access to the international system and organisations is used as a lever to explain and to demonstrate to nations weary of a certain Western arrogance that another way exists.
AIIMS Server Remains Down for Eighth Day; Two Suspended, More Under Scanner for Cybersecurity Breach
For the eighth day running, the server at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi remained out of order, and according to the sources after the suspension of two analysts from Delhi more are on the radar for suspension for breaching cybersecurity. According to the sources, “The sanitising process...
Rafael’s ‘Drone Dome’ counter-UAS system wins Pentagon certification
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon’s Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office approved the “Drone Dome” system, made by a unit of Israel’s Rafael, for C-UAS as a Service contracts, following tests at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona. Drone Dome, which demonstrated detection, identification and soft-kill capabilities...
