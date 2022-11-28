The Urban Armor Gear (UAG) Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand has been introduced. Also known as the Lucent Power Kickstand, the device contains a 4,000 mAh battery which you can use to power your iPhone on the go. For context, an iPhone 14 has a 3,279 mAh battery, meaning the power bank is unlikely to fully recharge the gadget when you consider the energy transfer efficiency should be around 60 to 70%. While UAG does not specify the device's output power, it is reported to range from 5 W to 10 W, depending on the connected gadget.

17 HOURS AGO