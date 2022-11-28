Read full article on original website
Cyber Monday: Save $90 on DJI Mini 2 Fly, plus five drone accessory deals
Cyber Monday is a great time for drone pilots to pick up some new gear for less -- whether that be a new drone or some more microSD cards (as a drone pilot you can't have enough microSD cards for your footage), you'll get more bang for your bucks today than you usually will.
UAG launches MagSafe-compatible Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand for iPhone
Urban Armor Gear (UAG) is out with its newest iPhone accessory. The Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand is a MagSafe-compatible power source with a useful kickstand neatly integrated into its clean design. UAG has jumped into the magnetic power bank game quite a bit after others, but its debut comes...
Urban Armor Gear Lucent Power Kickstand portable MagSafe iPhone charger has 4,000 mAh battery
The Urban Armor Gear (UAG) Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand has been introduced. Also known as the Lucent Power Kickstand, the device contains a 4,000 mAh battery which you can use to power your iPhone on the go. For context, an iPhone 14 has a 3,279 mAh battery, meaning the power bank is unlikely to fully recharge the gadget when you consider the energy transfer efficiency should be around 60 to 70%. While UAG does not specify the device's output power, it is reported to range from 5 W to 10 W, depending on the connected gadget.
New firmware for DJI’s M300 RTK drone, further enhancing its flagship UAV
Drone giant DJI has just released a firmware upgrade for its flagship Matrice 300 RTK series (M300) enterprise drone, which also covers associated accessories, and enables Remote ID to satisfy US regulations. DJI introduced its M300 RTK drone as both a rugged UAV capable of taking on particularly exacting missions,...
The Man Who Controls Computers With His Mind
A man got paralyzed below his head 16 years ago. But that didn’t stop his mind from controlling computers. Dennis DeGray is one of the most competent and dedicated people who have had neural interfaces embedded in his cortical tissue. In nearly 400 training sessions, he has spent more than 1,800 hours using his mind to control various pieces of technology. Without ever lifting a finger, he has used a robotic limb, sent texts and emails, made purchases on Amazon, flown a drone, and played video games.
C+A Global launches Sprocket Studio Plus photo printer
C+A Global, an authorized brand licensee of HP, launched the HP Sprocket Studio Plus Photo Printer, a redesigned printer with the ability to print 4-by-6-inch photos. The Studio Plus serves as a personal photo lab, printing bright, glossy photos that can be used in picture frames, to create greeting cards, collages, and more.
Best beginner cameras in 2022
Are you looking for one of the best beginner cameras? Look no further, we've rounded them up in this guide.
Google begins refunding Stadia hardware purchases made on the Google Store
But if you bought a Stadia bundle from Best Buy, you’re out of luck. Google today that it’s beginning to process refunds for Stadia hardware bought on the Google Store. The company in September that its cloud gaming service was joining the long list of projects buried in the “Google graveyard.”
Nokia T21: Budget Android tablet starts shipping in Europe at higher than expected prices
The Nokia T21 has arrived in Europe, three months on from its debut at IFA 2022. As we discussed at the time, HMD Global intended to offer the tablet in two versions, starting with a 64 GB/Wi-Fi model priced at €219. Additionally, the company hoped to release a 128 GB/LTE edition, although it did not confirm pricing for this SKU at IFA 2022.
TAMRON launches TAMRON Lens Utility Mobile for Android OS
Tamron launched TAMRON Lens Utility Mobile, a dedicated application for smartphones and tablets running with Android OS. The application is the mobile version of the TAMRON Lens Utility dedicated Windows and Mac PC software released in October 2021 and was developed in-house by TAMRON. The application is available on Google Play.
Red Cat to sell consumer drone units Rotor Riot and Fat Shark to focus on security specialist Teal
Diversified aerial tech group Red Cat Holdings is moving to tighten its range of activities with the announcement it will sell its two consumer drone divisions, Rotor Riot and Fat Shark, to focus on the military and security activities of its surging Teal unit. Puerto Rico-based Red Cat said it...
This Best-Selling Canon DSLR Camera is $150 Off for Black Friday — and It Comes With Two Lenses
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Hidden among Amazon’s massive Black Friday sale is a fantastic deal for any aspiring or amateur photographer: $150 off this Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR camera kit. The deal gets you a Rebel T7 bundle — which includes two lenses and a camera bag — all for $549. At $549, the T7 is 22% less than the retail price of $699, getting you (or any lucky holiday giftees) a seriously good deal. But be sure to act fast, as...
DJI drones pass critical data security metric set by US, Canada
DJI says its drone hardware has been validated in a vital security benchmark established jointly by the US Department of Commerce and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security. Achieving this globally recognized security standard is important for the Chinese drone maker, which has faced recurrent negative publicity on accusations that its drones share user data back with state organizations in China.
Apple eyes Sony's advanced image sensor for iPhone 15
In a nutshell: Sony will reportedly supply Apple with its latest image sensor for use in the next iPhone, bringing mobile photography one step closer to rivaling what's capable with a traditional DSLR camera. According to Nikkei, Sony Semiconductor Solutions' new image sensor nearly doubles the saturation signal level of...
Xiaomi Router 10000, Sound Pro and possible PC set to launch during the OEM's major December 2022 product event
Xiaomi has taken to calling its upcoming major press conference the "13 & MIUI 14" event on Weibo; however, it has already become apparent that the launch goes beyond even brand-new top-end Android smartphones and their new OS skin. Now, the OEM's "Smart Ecology" division has indicated that it will join in the fun with its own latest products.
$25 off Apple's iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack is a pretty good deal
Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is designed to quickly attach to the back of your iPhone 12, iPhone 13 or iPhone 14. Once magnetically connected, it'll wirelessly charge your iPhone, giving you an extra boost of power to get through a long day. Normally it's almost $100, but this Cyber Monday deal gets you one for $74.
The Galaxy S23 Might Support Satellite Communications Like the iPhone 14
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung's next generation of flagship Android devices could support satellite connectivity similar to that introduced in the iPhone 14, according to new reports. The company is...
OPPO Reno9 Pro Plus debuts as the world's first 16GB RAM-only Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1-powered smartphone
The OPPO Reno series has a new flagship today (November 24, 2022). The 9 Pro+ is the OEM's inaugural Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered smartphone, and is also its latest MariSiicon X-augmented device. The "Dual Core" system is turned to the purposes of portrait photography in the Pro+, the only Reno9...
The Photon is a tiny open-source handheld light meter powered by a Raspberry Pi Pico
Light meters have been a bit out of fashion for a while – although you’ll get my Sekonic from my cold dead hands! – but they have started to make a little bit of a comeback over the last couple of years. It’s partly due to the resurgence of film and cameras that don’t contain built-in meters but also the value that some photographers find it provides in their work. The only problem is light meters can be expensive!
WhatsApp's new feature lets you connect to an Android tablet with the same account
Multi-device support on WhatsApp has expanded from WhatsApp desktop clients to Android tablets.
