ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Carolina at...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 112

L.A. CLIPPERS (112) Mann 2-5 0-2 5, Morris Sr. 3-11 3-5 10, Zubac 5-7 2-2 12, Coffey 1-4 2-2 5, Jackson 5-10 3-4 15, Covington 3-9 0-0 8, Diabate 4-8 3-3 11, Batum 2-4 2-3 8, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 4-12 1-2 10, Preston 1-2 0-0 2, Wall 7-19 12-13 26. Totals 37-93 28-36 112.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

Thursday's Time Schedule

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m. Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m. Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Montreal...
ARIZONA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 132, Chicago 113

CHICAGO (113) DeRozan 11-17 7-8 29, Williams 0-8 2-2 2, Vucevic 5-9 6-7 17, Dosunmu 5-8 1-1 11, LaVine 7-15 6-7 21, Jones Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Terry 0-1 0-0 0, Bradley 1-2 0-0 2, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Drummond 2-2 0-0 4, Caruso 4-7 4-5 14, Dragic 2-5 1-3 5, White 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 41-82 27-33 113.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy