ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

A second-half surge keeps WKU alive against Austin Peay

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Coming out of the halftime break on a 20-5 run, WKU Hilltopper Basketball fended off the Austin Peay Governors in a 75-74 win in Clarksville on Wednesday night. The 7-1 start to WKU’s season is the best for the program since 2006-07 when the team started in the same manner.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Colonels Begin Season with Statement Win

Coming into last nights game it was a story of two very different teams. Muhlenberg County was a team returning several key pieces from a squad that made the sweet sixteen, won both the district and region tournaments, and was looking to take the next step this year. Christian County...
WBKO

Lady Tops defeated by hot shooting from Lipscomb

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball struggled early against Lipscomb on Tuesday night and was unable to recover, falling to the Bison, 84-66. “Seven turnovers tonight, which is a 20-turnover reduction from the road trip,” said head coach Greg Collins. “Right now, the bottom line is we’re not playing well. We’re not playing well offensively – we’re missing a lot of shots. This is the third game we’ve gotten more field goal attempts than our opponent and made fewer shots. They were 13-for-22 from the 3-point line, and we were 5-for-27. We’re just missing a lot of shots. I think we’re hurried, we’re a little bit rushed and not settled. I have to do a better job of getting them to calm down and keep moving the ball until we get that comfortable shot.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Missing Bowling Green teen found

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing teen has been found, according to the Bowling Green Police Department. Vycktoria Dean, 15, was last seen in the area of Walmart on Morgantown Road, police said. She was wearing a black long sleeve turtle neck, gray pajama pants with dog print, blue and white tie dye Crocs. She has hazel eyes, red hair (above ear length) and about 160 pounds.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Horses of Hope featuring Warren County artists on display this Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It has been nearly a year since the December tornadoes devastated much of Southcentral Kentucky, but four local student artists are trying to raise money for their local communities. The three Independence Bank-funded “Horses of Hope” will be presented at Keeneland in Lexington during the...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

WCPS holds coat drive for Eastern Kentucky flood victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools is holding a coat drive for students affected by the Eastern Kentucky floods in July. Along with the Kentucky Association of School Administrators, the district will collect new winter coats, hoodies, gloves and hats. The county’s Board of Education is accepting...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green native wins Food Network show, crafts ‘small-town Kentucky’ gingerbread parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green native was declared the winner of the Gingerbread Baking Challenge on Food Network that aired Monday night. Elizabeth Moore Rhodes is a glass artist from Bowling Green who has her own studio in town. She has always loved Christmas and gingerbread creations so wanted to participate in the Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
fox56news.com

Widowed on Thanksgiving

A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. Applications open for Fair Chance Academy. The Fair Chance Academy shows business leaders how to create...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Edmonson County swears in new sheriff early

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s looking like there’s a new sheriff in town, or should we say county?. After former Sheriff Shane Doyle announced an early retirement, Sheriff James Vincent was sworn in over a month early as sheriff of Edmonson County. Vincent won the primary election...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

KSP investigating fatal accident in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed one person is dead in a vehicle wreck in Barren County. Priddy said the wreck happened at Goodnight-Hiseville Road and North Jackson Highway. The road is closed for scene reconstruction. We will have more information as it...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Siemer Milling to Be Featured on ‘How America Works with Mike Rowe’

A Hopkinsville business will appear on the FOX Business Channel show ‘How America Works with Mike Rowe’ next week. Siemer Milling Company will be appearing on the Monday episode that airs at 6 pm. It will focus solely on Siemer Milling Company, its employees, wheat suppliers, and the role they play in the milling industry.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

BGFD respond to fire at Best Western Plus Hotel

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at the Best Western Plus hotel on Mel Browning Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 29. Officials say a hotel employee reported hearing popping sounds and could see fire and black smoke. Firefighters arrived on scene to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Strong storms possible late tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been quite some time since we’ve dealt with severe storms in South-Central KY. There is potential for some strong-to-possibly-severe thunderstorms tonight, however. A “First Alert Weather Day” has been declared for late tonight into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. A...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy