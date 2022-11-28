Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
A second-half surge keeps WKU alive against Austin Peay
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Coming out of the halftime break on a 20-5 run, WKU Hilltopper Basketball fended off the Austin Peay Governors in a 75-74 win in Clarksville on Wednesday night. The 7-1 start to WKU’s season is the best for the program since 2006-07 when the team started in the same manner.
whopam.com
Colonels Begin Season with Statement Win
Coming into last nights game it was a story of two very different teams. Muhlenberg County was a team returning several key pieces from a squad that made the sweet sixteen, won both the district and region tournaments, and was looking to take the next step this year. Christian County...
WBKO
Lady Topper fan bus scheduled for NCAA Volleyball Tournament Regional in Lexington
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU’s Hilltopper Athletic Foundation has announced that a fan bus has been finalized for this weekend as the Hilltopper Volleyball team is headed up the road to Lexington to take on Bowling Green (OH) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. CT.
WBKO
Lady Tops defeated by hot shooting from Lipscomb
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball struggled early against Lipscomb on Tuesday night and was unable to recover, falling to the Bison, 84-66. “Seven turnovers tonight, which is a 20-turnover reduction from the road trip,” said head coach Greg Collins. “Right now, the bottom line is we’re not playing well. We’re not playing well offensively – we’re missing a lot of shots. This is the third game we’ve gotten more field goal attempts than our opponent and made fewer shots. They were 13-for-22 from the 3-point line, and we were 5-for-27. We’re just missing a lot of shots. I think we’re hurried, we’re a little bit rushed and not settled. I have to do a better job of getting them to calm down and keep moving the ball until we get that comfortable shot.”
WBKO
Missing Bowling Green teen found
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing teen has been found, according to the Bowling Green Police Department. Vycktoria Dean, 15, was last seen in the area of Walmart on Morgantown Road, police said. She was wearing a black long sleeve turtle neck, gray pajama pants with dog print, blue and white tie dye Crocs. She has hazel eyes, red hair (above ear length) and about 160 pounds.
WBKO
Horses of Hope featuring Warren County artists on display this Friday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It has been nearly a year since the December tornadoes devastated much of Southcentral Kentucky, but four local student artists are trying to raise money for their local communities. The three Independence Bank-funded “Horses of Hope” will be presented at Keeneland in Lexington during the...
WBKO
WCPS holds coat drive for Eastern Kentucky flood victims
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools is holding a coat drive for students affected by the Eastern Kentucky floods in July. Along with the Kentucky Association of School Administrators, the district will collect new winter coats, hoodies, gloves and hats. The county’s Board of Education is accepting...
WBKO
Bowling Green native wins Food Network show, crafts ‘small-town Kentucky’ gingerbread parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green native was declared the winner of the Gingerbread Baking Challenge on Food Network that aired Monday night. Elizabeth Moore Rhodes is a glass artist from Bowling Green who has her own studio in town. She has always loved Christmas and gingerbread creations so wanted to participate in the Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.
fox56news.com
Widowed on Thanksgiving
A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. Applications open for Fair Chance Academy. The Fair Chance Academy shows business leaders how to create...
WBKO
Edmonson County swears in new sheriff early
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s looking like there’s a new sheriff in town, or should we say county?. After former Sheriff Shane Doyle announced an early retirement, Sheriff James Vincent was sworn in over a month early as sheriff of Edmonson County. Vincent won the primary election...
wdrb.com
More than 200,000 Kentucky families still don't have access to local waterlines
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Without a second thought, many people turn on their sinks every day to wash their hands, take a shower, clean dishes or plug in the hose to water the garden. But for some Kentucky families, each drop makes a difference because of the work it takes to get that water home in the first place.
WBKO
KSP investigating fatal accident in Barren County
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed one person is dead in a vehicle wreck in Barren County. Priddy said the wreck happened at Goodnight-Hiseville Road and North Jackson Highway. The road is closed for scene reconstruction. We will have more information as it...
WBKO
VIDEO: Crocker Law Firm 2022 Teen Angel donation blast set for Dec. 2
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crocker Law Firm will be hosting their 12th Annual Teen Angel donation blast on Friday, December 2nd from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Starbucks on Scottsville Road. “It serves the Bowling Green, and Warren County, students who are 13 and older, who have...
WBKO
First responders working wreck on northbound I-65 involving 2 semi trucks
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Law enforcement is working an accident involving two semi trucks on northbound I-65. A passenger car also was involved in the wreck and rolled over multiple times. The accident is just north of the 38 mile marker on I-65. Expect traffic delays as the scene...
wkdzradio.com
Siemer Milling to Be Featured on ‘How America Works with Mike Rowe’
A Hopkinsville business will appear on the FOX Business Channel show ‘How America Works with Mike Rowe’ next week. Siemer Milling Company will be appearing on the Monday episode that airs at 6 pm. It will focus solely on Siemer Milling Company, its employees, wheat suppliers, and the role they play in the milling industry.
WBKO
The Medical Center at Scottsville to host Make the Season Bright tree lighting Dec. 5
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Make the Season Bright is returning to The Medical Center at Scottsville this holiday season on Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. The event will be at the hospital’s campus at 456 Burnley Road and is free to the public. Make the Season Bright serves as...
WBKO
BGFD respond to fire at Best Western Plus Hotel
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at the Best Western Plus hotel on Mel Browning Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 29. Officials say a hotel employee reported hearing popping sounds and could see fire and black smoke. Firefighters arrived on scene to...
WBKO
Workers prepare Christmas lights for Bowling Green’s ‘Downtown Lights Up’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Dec. 2 is a big day in Bowling Green that can get almost anyone in the Christmas spirit. The Christmas lights for ‘Downtown Lights Up’ will be one of the main attractions at Fountain Square Park. Since October, nine City of Bowling Green Landscape...
WBKO
Strong storms possible late tonight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been quite some time since we’ve dealt with severe storms in South-Central KY. There is potential for some strong-to-possibly-severe thunderstorms tonight, however. A “First Alert Weather Day” has been declared for late tonight into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. A...
Comments / 0