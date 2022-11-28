Read full article on original website
River Market restaurant closes its doors after financial struggles
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Local business owners all have one thing in common, and that's relying on customers to survive. A downtown Little Rock restaurant will close its doors after struggling with finances for more than a year. "It's emotional. You know, I wasn't prepared to be sad yesterday...
Arkansas Department of Transportation is in the process of moving homeless camps out of Little Rock and North Little Rock
Little Rock, Arkansas – Officials in the capital of Arkansas are addressing the issue of homelessness in an “unpopular” way, and instead of making an effort to build additional homeless shelters, they are moving homeless camps in Little Rock and North Little Rock out of the metro area.
Several Little Rock restaurants buy robotic ‘server helpers’
Several Little Rock restaurants are turning the calendar to the year 3000 with the addition of new robotic server helpers. The machines deliver food to customers with a jingle.
Non profit seeks donations for veteran holiday remembrance wreaths
(Little Rock, KATV) — Today is the deadline to purchase a Remembrance Wreath ahead of Arkansas Honor’s holiday ceremony at the Little Rock National Cemetery. Christmas is right around the corner and one Arkansas non-profit will be laying Christmas wreaths on the gravesites of Arkansas veterans. Since 2011...
Panel on youth issues held at Clinton National Library as Little Rock homicide rate soars
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Rotary Club of Little Rock hosted a panel focusing on youth issues in the city on Tuesday. The event, held at the Clinton Presidential Library, was led by panelists Larry Clark, Sr., founder of Life Skills for Youth; Fitz Hill, founder of the Derek Olivier Research Institute for the Prevention of Gun Violence at Arkansas Baptist College; and Raymond Omar Long, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas.
CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs expanding rural maternity health access with $4 million grant
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Over the next four years, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs will work to improve access to vital, high-quality prenatal care for pregnant women across 11 Southwest Arkansas counties thanks to a $4-million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. According to a...
Little Rock police officers’ salary increase postponed in order to give more time to the Office of Executive Administration’s negotiations with the mayor
Little Rock, Arkansas – The decision to delay increasing the starting salary for new police officers was made by members of the City Board of Little Rock for the second time in as many weeks. Little Rock is now at a record-breaking 75 murders for the year so far,...
This is Your Last Chance to Get Count Porkula at The Rail Yard
For lovers of the delicious combo of The Rail Yard and Count Porkula BBQ, one last trip to East Sixth Street should be on the to-do list this week. As of Nov. 30, the award-winning barbecue pros will be leaving their permanent spot in the food truck court. Count Porkula...
Investigation into the robbery of a jewelry store in Little Rock currently underway
Little Rock, Arkansas – The smash-and-grab robbery that occurred on Friday night at Park Plaza Mall is now under investigation by the Little Rock Police Department. Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to Zale’s jewelry store at around 8:34 p.m. on November 25 to a report of a theft.
Bluey brings the first live stage show to the Robinson Center in 2023
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The much-loved Heeler family will be coming to the Robinson Center in 2023 with the Bluey live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show. The Emmy Award-winning series will be taking the show on the road to the Robinson for two performances. Wednesday, July 12th...
Million dollar Powerball lottery ticket sold in Arkansas
Little Rock, AR, USA — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery released Monday that Saturday's drawing of the Powerball lottery jackpot netted one winning ticket in Arkansas. The $1 million dollar ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway in Conway. It was the only $1 million dollar ticket sold in the United States for Saturday's drawing, a release stated.
Great Duck Race sets record for online registrations in this year’s run
The 43rd Great Duck Race 5K/10K sponsored by Baptist Health set a new record this year for the number of runners who pre-registered online. Logan Molock with the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce said there were 160 runners who registered online for Saturday morning’s race. “We had more runners pre-register...
Police investigating murder of Little Rock man, seeking information from public
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking the public's help in getting information regarding a man who was killed last year. On December 13, 2021, Little Rock police officers found 63-year-old Gary Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound in a truck that had just "wrecked into a home."
Reaction from passengers and an inside look inside the plane that was diverted to Little Rock following an incident in the air
Sunday, we got a look inside the plane that was diverted to Little Rock following an incident in the air.
North Little Rock police looking for a suspect that stole from a Shell on McCain
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Police announced Monday they are looking for a suspect that stole from a Shell station. Police said that the suspect took a large number of cigarettes from a Shell on 4400 East McCain on Oct. 13. If you or anyone you...
‘A Christmas miracle’ Family and doctors amazed at Arkansas man’s quick recovery after falling from a 30 foot ladder when hanging holiday lights
A Sherwood family rooted in their love of Christmas prayed for a miracle after their loved one fell from a 30 foot ladder while hanging Christmas lights.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Conway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing. The...
Big Country Chateau apartments back in court for life safety violations
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Big Country Chateau apartments appeared in court Monday afternoon to address life safety violations. The violations were regarding a number of citations from an inspection Little Rock code enforcement did back in late July. Little Rock District Judge Mark Leverette presided over the hearing. The...
