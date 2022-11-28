ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

Non profit seeks donations for veteran holiday remembrance wreaths

(Little Rock, KATV) — Today is the deadline to purchase a Remembrance Wreath ahead of Arkansas Honor’s holiday ceremony at the Little Rock National Cemetery. Christmas is right around the corner and one Arkansas non-profit will be laying Christmas wreaths on the gravesites of Arkansas veterans. Since 2011...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Panel on youth issues held at Clinton National Library as Little Rock homicide rate soars

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Rotary Club of Little Rock hosted a panel focusing on youth issues in the city on Tuesday. The event, held at the Clinton Presidential Library, was led by panelists Larry Clark, Sr., founder of Life Skills for Youth; Fitz Hill, founder of the Derek Olivier Research Institute for the Prevention of Gun Violence at Arkansas Baptist College; and Raymond Omar Long, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

This is Your Last Chance to Get Count Porkula at The Rail Yard

For lovers of the delicious combo of The Rail Yard and Count Porkula BBQ, one last trip to East Sixth Street should be on the to-do list this week. As of Nov. 30, the award-winning barbecue pros will be leaving their permanent spot in the food truck court. Count Porkula...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Million dollar Powerball lottery ticket sold in Arkansas

Little Rock, AR, USA — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery released Monday that Saturday's drawing of the Powerball lottery jackpot netted one winning ticket in Arkansas. The $1 million dollar ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway in Conway. It was the only $1 million dollar ticket sold in the United States for Saturday's drawing, a release stated.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Great Duck Race sets record for online registrations in this year’s run

The 43rd Great Duck Race 5K/10K sponsored by Baptist Health set a new record this year for the number of runners who pre-registered online. Logan Molock with the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce said there were 160 runners who registered online for Saturday morning’s race. “We had more runners pre-register...
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

CONWAY, AR
KATV

Big Country Chateau apartments back in court for life safety violations

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Big Country Chateau apartments appeared in court Monday afternoon to address life safety violations. The violations were regarding a number of citations from an inspection Little Rock code enforcement did back in late July. Little Rock District Judge Mark Leverette presided over the hearing. The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

