Read full article on original website
Related
The Butchering and Defleshing of Dead Family Members Was Part of a Gruesome Ritual Practiced by Stone Age Orcadians
The Orkney Islands are a group of islands that are located off the north of Scotland. Thousands of years ago, the people inhabiting these islands are said to have practiced a grisly ritual that involved the dismemberment and defleshing of their dead relatives prior to transferring the bones to a common tomb.
Cocaine found in hair samples from ancient child human sacrifices- Peruvian victims chewed coca leaves, ate psychedelics
In a recent study conducted by archaeologists analyzing naturally mummified bodies in the Yauca Valley, researchers could understand "the first time the psychoactive plants were used on the southern Peruvian coast." Drug testing was conducted using hair from 22 cadavers and four trophy heads. Trophy heads had been decapitated, and their heads were then turned into 'ritualistic objects.' [i]
vinlove.net
The fish that used to be full of no one knows, is now a famous specialty that is strangely popular, $16/kg
Housewives who want to buy must order a whole month in advance for $16 / kg, equivalent to about 10,000 – 15,000 VND ($0,6)/ child. In the West, there are many famous specialties that make tourists happy, just enjoy them once and will never forget them! In it, there is a type of fish with a very unique name – False black lance catfish, which is welcomed and “favored” by many people.
A retired school teacher holds the Guinness Record because he can trace his direct ancestor to a 9000-year-old caveman
Image of Cave menPhoto byDavid S. Soriano; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Adrian Targett is in the Guinness Book of World Records because he can trace his direct ancestor to a 9000-year-old caveman nicknamed the Cheddar Man.
Apartment Therapy
Here’s Where You Should Travel in 2023, According to Lonely Planet
With 2023 on the horizon, now is the time to start planning out next year’s vacations. Struggling to make up your mind? Lonely Planet has you covered. The travel publication’s writers recently unveiled their “Best in Travel” list for 2023, compiling all the travel highlights that you should know about in 2023, from skateboarding in Ghana to boarding a night train from Turkey to Bulgaria.
Buy yourself an entire Spanish VILLAGE for £227,000 (the price of a one-bed apartment in Madrid): Abandoned settlement with 44 homes, hotel and swimming pool goes on the market
An entire abandoned Spanish village has gone up for sale for £227,000, the same price as a one-bed apartment in Madrid. Salto de Castro, found in north-western Spain, has 44 homes, a hotel, a church and a swimming pool - and has been put up for sale by the current owner.
The remote "Skeleton Lake" in the Himalayas mountains is filled with skeletons but no one knows how they got there
Roopkund Lake located in the Himalayas region of India has been nicknamed "Skeleton Lake." It is a remote lake nestled in a valley and filled with hundreds of skeletons. The BBC reports that the skeletons include the remains of 600-800 people. However, no one knows how the skeletons got there.
People of This Town Lived a Normal Life With Mummies for Around 3 Centuries
The people of Venzone lived with mummies for around three centuries after they were discovered under a church’s chapel. In 1647, the residents of Venzone discovered mummified bodies of their ancestors in the basement of the chapel of San Michael.
The ancient Mayan tomb of the "Red Queen" was surrounded by treasure and covered in blood-red dust
Tomb of the Red Queen in MexicoPhoto byAnagoria; CC-BY-3.0 The Tomb of the Red Queen is a burial chamber that contained the remains of a Mayan noblewoman. The tomb is located in Temple XIII in the ancient Maya city of Palenque in southern Mexico. It dates back to 600 to 700 AD.
traveltomorrow.com
Former Nazi airport turned into leisure hotspot in Berlin
Berlin’s Tempelhof airport has been closed since 2007, but the contrast between its tumultuous history and current use is like a metaphor for the entire city, its dark past turning it into one of the most inclusive cities around the world today. 1. History. Tempelhof was officially opened as...
A 32-year-old rock climber built a treehouse vacation-rental business in Kentucky with 10 retreats that go for up to $950 a night. Check out one of the properties he calls 'Cliff Dweller.'
Django Kroner, 32, founded The Canopy Crew to help people reconnect with nature. Here's a look at how he grew his business from the ground up.
vinlove.net
Unexpectedly bee venomous species are a specialty priced at $20 / kg, and people are extremely passionate about it
Wasps are very poisonous and dangerous species, but bee pupa is a specialty that people buy and drink. Wasps are very poisonous and dangerous mountain bees, their venom can cause skin damage and leave wounds, wasp venom can also cause death if not given first aid and emergency treatment. timely.
vinlove.net
The fruit that made a fence in the countryside suddenly became a specialty with the price of 12 USD/ kg, very popular at the end of the year
This is a specialty of the highlands of Ha Giang, bought by women every Tet holiday. Black cat squash is grown and cared for by the Meo ethnic people in Ha Giang and Tuyen Quang. This fruit is adapted to cold climates, can live in barren land, poor in nutrients.
vinlove.net
On the weekend afternoon, the dyke covered with white reeds in Hanoi was crowded with people to take pictures and check-in
These days, the embankment of Long Bien – Xuan Quan is poetic when the reed flowers bloom all at once, attracting many people to come to take pictures and check-in. Photo: Internet (vinlove.net)
vinlove.net
Species that fly in the fields before everyone meets them are chased away, now are looking to buy $20/kg
Grasshopper nuggets are food for “giant” birds costing from several tens of millions to hundreds of millions of dong. From pests of crops, grasshoppers are now on the drinking table into a famous specialty. Young grasshoppers are also food for ornamental birds, precious birds of the rich. Each...
tourcounsel.com
Messner Mountain Museum, Bolzano, Italy (with Map & Photos)
The Messner Mountain Museum was founded by the famous Italian climber, who was the first to conquer all 14 Himalayan 8-thousanders. The uniqueness of this project is that it consists of the main museum center located in Firmian Castle and four of its branches located in the Dolomites, Yuval, Ripa and Ortler.
vinlove.net
Dortmund players walk the streets by cyclo, drinking sidewalk coffee
Arriving in Hanoi early in the morning of November 29, after resting at the Metropole hotel, the Dortmund (Germany) club players went to many famous spots in the capital. Photo: Internet (vinlove.net)
vinlove.net
Lonely Planet introduces the 8 most amazing mountain climbing routes in Vietnam
Lonely Planet travel site shared that if visitors combine a hiking or mountain climbing trip with a visit to a village, they will be able to escape the hustle and bustle and embrace the hospitality and culture. The uniqueness has put Vietnam on the tourist map. Hiking cultural discovery from...
2 New England towns among the 10 most beautiful in the US, The Travel says
One town in New England is being named the most beautiful in the country. Another town in New England follows closely behind. The Travel compiled a list of the “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The U.S. As Of 2022.” The travel website looked to highlight beautiful small towns in the country that some might miss when traveling.
Comments / 0