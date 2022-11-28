Read full article on original website
Related
vinlove.net
The ideal locations for holding year-end parties, bonding with colleagues near Hanoi
A place to have fun together, look back on what has been and done in the past year, and at the same time bond with colleagues. Preparing for another year is about to end and the last months of the year are the time when companies and businesses organize and prepare for meetings and year-end parties. And if your company is looking for a place to hold the Year End Party near Hanoi, scroll down to see some great options for the end of this year!
vinlove.net
Going to Long Bien dike to take pictures in the middle of thousands of reed grass
In the early winter days, along the Long Bien dike, the section crossing Co Linh street was dyed white by blooming reeds. That dreamy scene has made this place a ‘hot’ place for young people who love to take pictures in Hanoi. The reed lawn is located right...
vinlove.net
Suggested places not to be missed in Hue
HUE – Coming to Hue, visitors can stay at the comfortable Dang Tuan hotel, enjoy coffee at Vy Da Xua, and have a pot of rice at Khai Hoan restaurant…. Located in the central area, Vy Da Xua restaurant, Khai Hoan, Happy Land; or Dang Tuan Hotel, Vy Da motels and residences… are addresses that meet the diverse needs of both Hue people and tourists.
vinlove.net
The famous ancient village of Hanoi, everyone wants to visit once because the scenery is so peaceful
Hanoi – a prosperous and busy land, the flow of people “races” according to the development of society and the cycle of life. But not far from the city center, there is an ancient village that is extremely peaceful and unbelievably quiet. It is Duong Lam ancient village (in Son Tay town) or also known as the “forgotten ancient town” – which still retains the basic features of an old village: communal house, banyan tree, water wharf, etc. temple….
A glass house in one of London's oldest cemeteries is on sale for $8.3 million, and the agent selling it knows it's not everyone's cup of tea
The Grey House is located on the outskirts of Highgate Cemetery in London where over 170,000 people, including Karl Marx, are buried.
Hypebae
These Are the Top 25 Travel Destinations of 2023, According to 'National Geographic'
It’s time to start planning for your travels next year – National Geographic has unveiled its list of the top 25 destinations of 2023. The full list is divided into five categories, each focusing on different aspects of the locations — culture, nature, adventure, community and family — to cater to different traveling styles. National Geographic Travel‘s senior editor Amy Alipio shared that the list was created with the hopes of 2023 rediscovering not only the joy of travel, but also the beauty of wonder. “Because when you are awed by something, you treat it with respect. And that spirit is something we want to encourage with this,” she said.
vinlove.net
The fish that used to be full of no one knows, is now a famous specialty that is strangely popular, $16/kg
Housewives who want to buy must order a whole month in advance for $16 / kg, equivalent to about 10,000 – 15,000 VND ($0,6)/ child. In the West, there are many famous specialties that make tourists happy, just enjoy them once and will never forget them! In it, there is a type of fish with a very unique name – False black lance catfish, which is welcomed and “favored” by many people.
Apartment Therapy
Here’s Where You Should Travel in 2023, According to Lonely Planet
With 2023 on the horizon, now is the time to start planning out next year’s vacations. Struggling to make up your mind? Lonely Planet has you covered. The travel publication’s writers recently unveiled their “Best in Travel” list for 2023, compiling all the travel highlights that you should know about in 2023, from skateboarding in Ghana to boarding a night train from Turkey to Bulgaria.
Good News Network
Historic Italian Town Will Pay You $30,000 to Move There – Near Turquoise Seas and Olive-Clad Hills
Last year, GNN reported that many towns across Italy were selling houses for $1.00 in order to stem the tide of migration to the major cities. Now in Puglia, the region of Italy’s heel, the town of Presicce is doing one better—it will pay you $30,000 to move there.
Ritz-Carlton's new luxury 'yacht' starting at $4,600 per person is now seeing limited space on some 2023 sailings— see what it's like sailing aboard the floating hotel
Say goodbye to the cheap $30-a-day cruise itineraries and hello to this floating Ritz-Carlton hotel at sea complete with penthouses and a marina.
vinlove.net
New check-in point for young people in Saigon: Rows of sesame buds change their leaves to bold colors
Taking advantage of the poetic beautiful sky, many young girls are eager to check in and take pictures to keep their youthful and youthful moments. In the past few days, rows of sesame trees along the Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe canal (the section near Thi Nghe bridge, Binh Thanh district, Ho Chi Minh City) suddenly became “famous” attracting many young people to have fun and take pictures.
vinlove.net
The fruit that made a fence in the countryside suddenly became a specialty with the price of 12 USD/ kg, very popular at the end of the year
This is a specialty of the highlands of Ha Giang, bought by women every Tet holiday. Black cat squash is grown and cared for by the Meo ethnic people in Ha Giang and Tuyen Quang. This fruit is adapted to cold climates, can live in barren land, poor in nutrients.
mansionglobal.com
This Early 18th-Century London Townhouse Is Filled With History and Famous Residents
A historic 18th-century townhouse in London’s posh Hampstead neighborhood, a pocket of the city famed for its well-to-do residents and much-loved green space, has come to the market for £6.75 million (US$8.04 million). Built around 1720 in Queen Anne style, the home is Grade II* listed, a designation...
I sat in first class on one of Europe's fastest trains and was blown away by its rotating chairs, conference room, and luxurious atmosphere
Executive class on Italy's Frecciarossa 1000, which travels as fast as 400 kilometers an hour, cost me just $78 to go from Turin to Milan.
vinlove.net
Unexpectedly bee venomous species are a specialty priced at $20 / kg, and people are extremely passionate about it
Wasps are very poisonous and dangerous species, but bee pupa is a specialty that people buy and drink. Wasps are very poisonous and dangerous mountain bees, their venom can cause skin damage and leave wounds, wasp venom can also cause death if not given first aid and emergency treatment. timely.
vinlove.net
The old tubers that poor people only eat, now “make money”, people grow 9 months of big profits
This tiny tuber crop now brings high economic efficiency, helping many Vietnamese farmers to prosper. Calathea allouia have long been associated with people in the West, they are also known as tapioca tubers, and dwarf ginseng roots…. Calathea allouia are round or ovoid, with long stalks linked together in clusters.
vinlove.net
Ordinary things in Vietnam that surprise foreign tourists when they experience it for the first time
For foreign tourists, things that seem so ordinary in Vietnam make them feel extremely strange when they first experience them. In addition to delicious food and beautiful destinations, Vietnam also impresses foreign tourists with its interesting cultural features that are unmatched anywhere else. Recently, Sonya Firsova – a Russian female...
vinlove.net
Vietnamese specialties hear the name “terrible”, priced at half a million / kg, people still buy it
These are famous dry specialties in the West, many people “get goosebumps” when they hear the name, but they are actually very delicious and nutritious. Dry snake – the name that everyone who hears will “shudder” because the snake is a scary species. However, they...
vinlove.net
Lonely Planet introduces the 8 most amazing mountain climbing routes in Vietnam
Lonely Planet travel site shared that if visitors combine a hiking or mountain climbing trip with a visit to a village, they will be able to escape the hustle and bustle and embrace the hospitality and culture. The uniqueness has put Vietnam on the tourist map. Hiking cultural discovery from...
Comments / 0