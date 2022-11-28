You may not have noticed, but on the November ballot in Wisconsin, voters in one race had more than two choices. That race was for Secretary of State, typically a sleepy contest, but this year it was between longtime Secretary Doug La Follette and Amy Loudenbeck, who disagreed over the certification of elections. The other choice was Sharyl McFarland, running in the Green Party. She captured only 1.5% of the vote, but that was enough. Not to win, but to ensure the Green Party will be able to field candidates in the 2024 election. She wasn’t trying to win the race, but to prove a point. That is because state law says if candidates get at least one percent in any statewide election during a midterm election, they earn ballot status for the next four years. That means in 2024, we will see Green Party candidates on the ballot in contests from President on down. This is progress for voters, giving us more than just two choices. Maybe the Green Party isn’t your thing, but the process shows that those committed to a cause can follow the rules and make it possible for their candidates to earn a spot on the ballot. Maybe that could be the playbook for members of the Not Joe Biden or Not Donald Trump parties to give voters more than just the same old choices.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO