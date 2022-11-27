Leicester, Luton and Birmingham are among the areas of England where people identifying as white now form a minority of the population, census data shows.Some 14 local authorities recorded more than half of their usual residents as identifying with an ethnic group other than white, with the highest proportion in the London boroughs of Newham (69.2%), Brent (65.4%) and Redbridge (65.2%).Outside London the highest non-white proportion is in Slough in Berkshire (64.0%), followed by Leicester (59.1%), Luton (54.8%) and Birmingham (51.4%).The new figures, which have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), represent a snapshot of ethnicity of...

