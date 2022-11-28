ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

WRF Takes Home Cardinal/Panther Classic, Cards Avenge 1st Loss of Season

By Ken Drake
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CD1Cw_0jPXpKUr00

The annual Cardinal/Panther Classic would see Wisconsin River Falls upend the #1 team in the country, Middlebury in overtime in the championship game.

The Panthers would score a game tying goal with just 14.8 seconds left in regulation to get to the extra period. The Falcons win, 3-2.

In the consolation game, the Plattsburgh State Cardinals would avenge their first loss of the season, by taking it to their old rivals, Elimira.

The Cardinals, scored 7 goals on their way to their 8th win of the season. The offense would come against their old ECAC West foe.

Full highlights from both games on day 2, in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChamplainValley.com

Go to the NCAAs with UVM, on their Fan Bus

UVM Athletics has received a limited ticket allotment for the NCAA Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals between Vermont and Syracuse. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. Fans interested in purchasing tickets are asked to submit a request form at go.uvm.edu/qtrs22 by noon on Wednesday, November 30th. UVM Athletics will also be offering a Fan Bus […]
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

A tie for first in 2022 Killington Cup women’s slalom

KILLINGTON, VT – Sunday marked the finale of the 2022 Killington Cup and one more must-watch event; the women’s slalom. It concluded just before 2pm and just before the rain began. But for the entirety of the racing, it was the picture perfect day for the final opportunity...
KILLINGTON, VT
cuse.com

Syracuse and Vermont Set for NCAA Championship Quarterfinal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – For the second time in school history, Syracuse men's soccer will host an NCAA Championship Quarterfinal on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 PM. The Orange take on Vermont for a second time this season. The two programs first met on Sept. 2, as Syracuse drew with the Catamounts on the road.
SYRACUSE, NY
wamc.org

Vermont shooting ranges closing for the winter

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be closing its two public shooting ranges for the winter. The Hammond Cove public shooting range in Hartland will close December 12 and the West Mountain Wildlife Management Area public shooting range will close on December 14. The Hammond Cove range has a...
HARTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Saranac Central School District participates in emergency drill

CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Saranac Central School District conducted an emergency preparedness drill on Wednesday morning. Students and staff at Saranac Central participated in the drill, which ran through what the dismissal process would look like in the event of an emergency. Students were bused to the SUNY Plattsburgh...
SARANAC, NY
vermontcatholic.org

Catholic school superintendent takes questions on Catholic education

David Young, a former South Burlington schools assistant superintendent and superintendent, is the new superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Burlington. He answered the following questions posed by Vermont CatholicManaging Editor Cori Fugere Urban. CFU: Why did you choose to move from an administrative position in public education...
BURLINGTON, VT
Adirondack Explorer

In Wilmington, a new life for defunct ski center

Paleface estate and mansion sold to wellness entrepreneurs. The former Paleface ski center and adjoining estate in Jay has been sold to a downstate couple who plan on keeping the property in the hospitality business, with a focus on wellness and planetary health. The complex was purchased by Richard and...
JAY, NY
WCAX

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an unusual sight in the skies over Vermont this weekend!. John Hadden sent in video from a security camera at a camp in North Hero showing a bolide flashing over Lake Champlain at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The meteor burned pretty brightly because...
NORTH HERO, VT
wwnytv.com

1 person injured in 2-vehicle crash

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A two-vehicle crash in the town of Colton Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. State police say 55-year-old Ivan Madrid of New Canaan, Connecticut, was allegedly traveling too fast around 10:15 a.m. and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 3. His vehicle crashed into a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Linda Weaver of Hartford, Vermont.
COLTON, NY
sevendaysvt

Randy Quaid Buys a Home on Randy Lane in Burlington

Actor Randy Quaid has purchased a home in Burlington — on Randy Lane, no less. Best known for playing Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon's Vacation movies, Quaid and his wife, Evi, bought the single-family New North End home in late August. Vermont Federal Credit Union is financing a 30-year, $280,725 mortgage for the couple, property records show.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express stalled in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express was stuck in Rutland Wednesday afternoon after encountering “rail congestion” to the south. The family of a passenger on the train tells WCAX they were stuck for about two hours before passengers were off-loaded from the train and put on buses to Albany, and then to continue the train ride south to NYC.
RUTLAND, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy