Read full article on original website
Related
nationalinterest.org
U.S. Allies Gear Up for a North Korean Nuclear Test
North Korea has conducted a record number of missile launches in 2022, with Pyongyang threatening a “fiercer” response to continued regional joint exercises between the United States and South Korea. South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol warned of an unprecedented response if Pyongyang proceeds with a new nuclear test.
nationalinterest.org
Was China the Winner of Taiwan’s Elections?
In Taiwan’s November 26 local elections, the China-friendly Kuomintang (KMT) party won thirteen out of the twenty-one open city and county seats. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and President Tsai Ing-wen ran anti-China campaigns, but DPP candidates only won five seats. Immediately after the election, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office claimed that the election result “reflected that people in Taiwan want peace,” adding that Beijing will keep working to “promote peaceful relations and to oppose Taiwan independence,” according to Reuters. Meanwhile, some scholars and commentators in the United States have argued that the election results were a slap in the face to President Joe Biden over his pro-Taiwan stance.
nationalinterest.org
Reject the CCP’s Effort to Co-opt Buddhism
The CCP’s role as the most destructive force to Buddhism since Genghis Khan makes Beijing’s attempt to leverage Buddhism to China’s diplomatic benefit even more cynical and audacious. In 2001, the world was aghast when the Taliban dynamited the 1,500-year-old Bamiyan Buddhas, a United Nations Educational, Scientific...
Comments / 0