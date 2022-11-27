In Taiwan’s November 26 local elections, the China-friendly Kuomintang (KMT) party won thirteen out of the twenty-one open city and county seats. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and President Tsai Ing-wen ran anti-China campaigns, but DPP candidates only won five seats. Immediately after the election, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office claimed that the election result “reflected that people in Taiwan want peace,” adding that Beijing will keep working to “promote peaceful relations and to oppose Taiwan independence,” according to Reuters. Meanwhile, some scholars and commentators in the United States have argued that the election results were a slap in the face to President Joe Biden over his pro-Taiwan stance.

1 DAY AGO