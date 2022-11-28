Luka Doncic Calls Giannis Antetokounmpo The Best Player In The World

Luka Doncic believes Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the game today.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Luka Doncic is one of the best superstars in the league today. There is no doubt that he is an elite offensive engine, and his combination of three-level scoring and playmaking makes him one of the toughest players to guard in the league.

Many people believe that Luka Doncic has the potential to become the best player in the world. However, currently, it seems as though Luka Doncic believes that another player is the top superstar in the league. Recently, Luka Doncic admitted that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world as of right now.

Luka Doncic on if he enjoys playing against Giannis Antetokounmpo: "Enjoy is hard because I want to win. It's hard to go against a guy like that. He's the best player in the NBA right now — almost impossible to stop."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is definitely a player "almost impossible to stop". When he is driving downhill, he can often score against one or more defenders at the rim. Though he has some weaknesses in his game such as his lack of 3PT shooting, his championship in 2021 shows that he doesn't necessarily need to be elite in that area to win at the highest level.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The Most Dominant Player In The League

There is no doubt that Giannis Antetokounmpo is a player that is dominant on both ends of the floor. Previously, Colin Cowherd claimed that he'd take Giannis Antetokounmpo over Stephen Curry, Tim Duncan, and Kobe Bryant to start a dynasty due to him being "dominating" in a lot of aspects of the game .

"Tough but I would take Giannis, I'm gonna roll the dice on Giannis. First of all, I told you that I think the Bucks are gonna have a dynasty. So Steph is seen as a transformational as a three-point shooter but he's always been a defensive liability and increasingly in the last four years, injuries are a part of it. Now, Steph's ceiling and the ability to shoot will extend his career. I'm not saying it's not close, but you have to hide Steph on the defensive end. And I know defense is only about 30% of the NBA but Giannis is so dominating as a facilitator, defender, scorer... he literally stopped Boston's entire offense."

There is no doubt that Giannis Antetokounmpo would be a solid pick for any team to start a dynasty. His being elite in many aspects of the game can ensure that the team gets a player that is versatile and has different ways to impact any given matchup.

As of right now, the Milwaukee Bucks are a team that is among the contenders. Though it is hard to see them beating the Celtics at this moment, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, they'll always have a chance.

