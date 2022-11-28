Read full article on original website
Dabo Swinney Clarifies His "Flipping Burgers" Comment About Tennessee
Dabo Swinney's coaching career could be summed up in one sentence: "I meant to say something, but instead said something else completely." That's what happened when the Clemson head coach made comments about the Tennessee Volunteers football team last week. Vols fans didn't take too kindly to Dabo's barb, which led to Swinney making a clarification this week on his "Flipping Burgers" comment.
Does Swinney think Clemson needs to dip into transfer portal this time around?
Clemson may be preparing for another game this week. But with an important date on the recruiting calendar looming, Dabo Swinney has to think about next year, too. The first of two transfer portal windows (...)
Clemson gets commitment from nation's best
The Clemson football program picked up a new verbal commitment on Monday. Hough High School (Cornelius, N.C.) kicker Nolan Hauser announced his commitment to the Tigers. Hauser is considered to be the (...)
sportstalksc.com
#Gamecocks move into the CFP poll with highest ever ranking, #Clemson falls one spot
Following back-to-back wins over “Top 10” teams, USC football is in the “College Football Playoff” rankings for the first time this season. The Gamecocks were ranked 19th on Tuesday night in the poll that will determine the four schools to participate in this year’s college football playoff. It’s Carolina’s highest ever ranking in the CFP, and just the second time USC has found itself in the poll. The Gamecocks were ranked 24th on November 21, 2017.
bassmaster.com
Final Classic spot on the line at Bassmaster Team Championship on Lake Hartwell
ANDERSON, S.C. — Late fall/early winter is a fun time to fish Lake Hartwell, according to Bassmaster Elite Series pro Todd Auten of Lake Wylie, S.C. But anglers who want a chance at winning the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Team Championship — being held Dec. 7-10 on the legendary fishery — will likely have to catch some quality largemouth to stay in contention.
WYFF4.com
Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
Clemson PD investigating fatal crash
Clemson Police are investigating a fatal accident at the edge of the campus, earlier this week. The victim is identified as Myron “Reese” Davis, but no information was released on his age or address
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from Monday morning crash in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday morning following a crash in Clemson, SC. Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos said the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tiger Boulevard and College Avenue. According to Campos, it...
kiss951.com
South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA
A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
WYFF4.com
'I've never lost a race': Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley addresses possible presidential run among other topics at Clemson University
CLEMSON, S.C. — Former U.S. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, stopped at Clemson University Tuesday evening to talk about the state of the country and next steps for the Republican Party. Haley was a guest for Clemson’s Turning point USA Chapter as she spoke about the importance...
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
gsabusiness.com
Couple makes $10M gift to Clemson University
Mark and Kathryn Richardson are making a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, a 1983 Clemson graduate and member of the 1981 national championship football team, is a university trustee and businessman. Kathryn Richardson is an Elon University graduate. “Mark and Kathryn Richardson’s transformational...
FOX Carolina
Two Upstate school leaders chosen for statewide awards
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) announced that two leaders at Upstate schools were both selected for two statewide awards. Ashley Williams, the assistant principal at D.R. Hill Middle School in Spartanburg District 5, was chosen as the 2023 SC Middle Level Assistant...
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville mother conquers Swamp Rabbit Trail with wheelchair-bound daughter
In mid-November, Greenville resident Jane Hart completed all 22 miles of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail with her daughter, Grayson, who is wheelchair-bound. Grayson has a rare genetic disorder called STXBP1, which causes her to have seizures and muscle spasms. She is also nonverbal. A lifelong fan of nature.
1 dead, 5 injured after head-on crash on Highway 29 in South Carolina
One person is dead, and five others are injured following a head-on crash on US-29.
Williamston appoints new chief of police
The city of Williamston has hired a new police chief.
Michelin to host hiring event Wednesday
Michelin will host a hiring event Wednesday in Spartanburg.
thejournalonline.com
Thanksgiving Day fatality – Golf Course Road
Piedmont firefighters and state troopers work at the scene of a fatal wreck Thursday morning. It happened on Piedmont Golf Course Road when the driver of a car apparently lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. The driver, a thirty-one year old Piedmont man was killed.
FOX Carolina
Officials unveil new lighting company headquarters in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials including Greenville Mayor Knox White will be on Millenium Boulevard on Wednesday morning as a new lighting company unveils its headquarters in Greenville. Current was created after GE Current acquired Hubbell Incorporated’s lighting business earlier this year. On Wednesday, the company and local...
