Clemson, SC

FanBuzz

Dabo Swinney Clarifies His "Flipping Burgers" Comment About Tennessee

Dabo Swinney's coaching career could be summed up in one sentence: "I meant to say something, but instead said something else completely." That's what happened when the Clemson head coach made comments about the Tennessee Volunteers football team last week. Vols fans didn't take too kindly to Dabo's barb, which led to Swinney making a clarification this week on his "Flipping Burgers" comment.
KNOXVILLE, TN
sportstalksc.com

#Gamecocks move into the CFP poll with highest ever ranking, #Clemson falls one spot

Following back-to-back wins over “Top 10” teams, USC football is in the “College Football Playoff” rankings for the first time this season. The Gamecocks were ranked 19th on Tuesday night in the poll that will determine the four schools to participate in this year’s college football playoff. It’s Carolina’s highest ever ranking in the CFP, and just the second time USC has found itself in the poll. The Gamecocks were ranked 24th on November 21, 2017.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bassmaster.com

Final Classic spot on the line at Bassmaster Team Championship on Lake Hartwell

ANDERSON, S.C. — Late fall/early winter is a fun time to fish Lake Hartwell, according to Bassmaster Elite Series pro Todd Auten of Lake Wylie, S.C. But anglers who want a chance at winning the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Team Championship — being held Dec. 7-10 on the legendary fishery — will likely have to catch some quality largemouth to stay in contention.
HARTWELL, GA
WYFF4.com

Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from Monday morning crash in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday morning following a crash in Clemson, SC. Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos said the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tiger Boulevard and College Avenue. According to Campos, it...
CLEMSON, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA

A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Couple makes $10M gift to Clemson University

Mark and Kathryn Richardson are making a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, a 1983 Clemson graduate and member of the 1981 national championship football team, is a university trustee and businessman. Kathryn Richardson is an Elon University graduate. “Mark and Kathryn Richardson’s transformational...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Two Upstate school leaders chosen for statewide awards

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) announced that two leaders at Upstate schools were both selected for two statewide awards. Ashley Williams, the assistant principal at D.R. Hill Middle School in Spartanburg District 5, was chosen as the 2023 SC Middle Level Assistant...
SPARTANBURG, SC
thejournalonline.com

Thanksgiving Day fatality – Golf Course Road

Piedmont firefighters and state troopers work at the scene of a fatal wreck Thursday morning. It happened on Piedmont Golf Course Road when the driver of a car apparently lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. The driver, a thirty-one year old Piedmont man was killed.
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials unveil new lighting company headquarters in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials including Greenville Mayor Knox White will be on Millenium Boulevard on Wednesday morning as a new lighting company unveils its headquarters in Greenville. Current was created after GE Current acquired Hubbell Incorporated’s lighting business earlier this year. On Wednesday, the company and local...
GREENVILLE, SC

