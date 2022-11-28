Following back-to-back wins over “Top 10” teams, USC football is in the “College Football Playoff” rankings for the first time this season. The Gamecocks were ranked 19th on Tuesday night in the poll that will determine the four schools to participate in this year’s college football playoff. It’s Carolina’s highest ever ranking in the CFP, and just the second time USC has found itself in the poll. The Gamecocks were ranked 24th on November 21, 2017.

