Saranac, NY

Saranac, Massena Win Mugsy Titles

By Ken Drake
 3 days ago

The 9th Annual Mugsy Tip Off Classic, tipped off once again from Saranac high school.

The boy’s championship game saw Massena put up an offensive second half, to pull away from Northeastern Clinton in the championship game.

The girl’s game saw the host school, Saranac fend off section 10’s, Heuvelton to win the final game of the two day tourney.

Highlights from both games in the video above.

