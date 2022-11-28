Read full article on original website
Cameroon stages World Cup comeback after dropping goalkeeper
Cameroon staged an impressive comeback in a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup despite dropping its goalkeeper at the last minute
Brazil Vs. Switzerland Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV
The top two teams in Group G at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will square off Monday in Qatar. Both Brazil and Switzerland will be looking to kick off the tournament with back-to-back wins. The Brazilians opened group-stage play with a 2-0 victory over Serbia, while the Swiss earned a 1-0 verdict against Cameroon.
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
Soccer player, who spent 9 months last year suspended for doping violation, sent home from World Cup after fight with manager
Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana fought with his manager Rigobert Song over the team's playing style, according to Marca.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Soccer-World Cup 2022 betting odds: which team are favourites to win?
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the top goalscorer at the tournament, which is being held in Qatar from Nov. 20-Dec. 18.
USMNT fans troll Mexico after World Cup elimination: Best memes
The USMNT have advanced out of the group stage of the World Cup, but Mexico won’t be joining them. On Tuesday, the United States Men’s National Team advanced to the Round of 16 following their 1-0 win over Iran in Group B action. They were able to do so after a goal from star Christian Pulisic. This is the first time that the USMNT made it out of the group stage since 2014 after they failed to qualify for the World Cup in 2018.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Fernandes, Portugal defeat Uruguay, 2-0
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with Portugal defeating Uruguay 2-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium, and we had you covered with every must-see moment from the Group H tilt on FOX. With the win, Portugal (2-0-0) has secured back-to-back World Cup wins for the first...
Top goalscorers at the 2022 World Cup: Updated rankings for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot
The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Rodrigo Bentancur sets 21st Century World Cup record in 2-0 defeat to Portugal
Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur registered a brilliant stat during his country’s 2-0 defeat to Portugal at the World Cup. The record, which Stats Perform’s South American Twitter account highlighted, demonstrates just how impressive Bentancur was on Monday night. Per OptaJavier (via Twitter), the Spurs midfielder recorded nineteen ball...
2022 FIFA World Cup Will Make History With All-Female Refereeing Crew
Stéphanie Frappart, Neuza Back and Karen Diaz are set to oversee Thursday's match between Costa Rica and Germany.
World Cup bracket so far: FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, group standings, printable wall chart, match dates
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and you can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Argentina beats Poland to advance
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group C at the forefront. Argentina stayed alive as it won 2-0 over Poland (1-1-0) at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. Despite the loss, Poland will also advance because Mexico didn't beat Saudi Arabia by enough goals. Polish goalkeeper Wojciech...
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group C - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings
All the key details from Group C which includes Argentina, Mexico, Poland, and Saudi Arabia.
Pride and pain in Albania's 'Little London'
In the town hall of Has, in Albania's mountainous northeast, the Union Jack flag has pride of place next to a framed photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II. It is an expression of gratitude towards the United Kingdom as the small town, dubbed 'Little London', owes everything to residents who left to find work across the Channel. Meshi, a Has town hall employee, has two other children still living in London.
