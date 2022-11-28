Arrest Made in Hit-and-Run Fatality Accident on West Stockton Boulevard. A DUI suspect, age 54, was arrested in Elk Grove following a hit-and-run pedestrian fatality accident on November 23. The collision was reported to the Elk Grove Police Department at about 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of West Stockton Boulevard at Whitelock Parkway. Investigators in the accident examined traffic surveillance cameras as well as those at the nearby Auto Mall and identified what they believe was the vehicle that struck the pedestrian and fled the scene.

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO