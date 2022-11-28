Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wrong-way driver arrested on SR-99
(KTXL) — One person was arrested after driving the wrong way down State Route 99 Friday, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the North Sacramento CHP division received several calls in the early morning hours on Friday about a driver headed south on northbound SR-99 near Elverta Road. CHP said other drivers on […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Yuba City Big Rig Accident
A big rig accident involving a sedan occurred in Yuba City on November 27, resulting in minor injuries. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as occurring around 12:38 p.m. along southbound S.R. 99 and Oswald Road. The crash partially blocked the southbound lane and involved a tractor-trailer and Toyota Corolla.
Mountain Democrat
CHP: Propane truck rolls onto oncoming vehicle
Placerville’s California Highway Patrol unit reported no injuries after a propane truck rolled over and hit another vehicle on Grizzly Flat Road near Moonracer Drive in south county Friday afternoon. California Highway Patrol officer Shawn Callaway said the propane truck was headed eastbound on Grizzly Flat Road while the...
CHP: Man struck by vehicle in Antelope believed to still be alive
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A man California Highway Patrol describe as transient was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Antelope as he walked across northbound Walerga Road near Big Cloud Way.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Suspect Arrested in Elk Grove Pedestrian Fatality Accident
Arrest Made in Hit-and-Run Fatality Accident on West Stockton Boulevard. A DUI suspect, age 54, was arrested in Elk Grove following a hit-and-run pedestrian fatality accident on November 23. The collision was reported to the Elk Grove Police Department at about 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of West Stockton Boulevard at Whitelock Parkway. Investigators in the accident examined traffic surveillance cameras as well as those at the nearby Auto Mall and identified what they believe was the vehicle that struck the pedestrian and fled the scene.
California man allegedly attacked bicyclist with machete
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was recently arrested after allegedly attacking a bicyclist with a machete. According to a news release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Nov. 28, Sacramento Metro Fire responded to a report of a bicyclist being hit by a car. At the scene, authorities reportedly found that the victim had not been hit with a vehicle "but rather had been assaulted."
Video shows wrong-way driver on Hwy. 99 in Elverta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - On Friday, a driver was arrested after going the wrong direction on northbound Hwy. 99 in Sacramento, narrowly missing other vehicles. On Friday, the CHP said they received several reports of the driver going southbound in northbound lanes near Elverta Road. A CHP helicopter guided officers to the driver who they pulled over before any crashes occurred.The driver was arrested on suspicion of several violations, including DUI.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Pedestrian Fatality Involves Fleeing Driver
Accident on West Stockton Boulevard Causes Death of Pedestrian. A pedestrian fatality occurred in Elk Grove recently in a hit-and-run collision. The accident happened on West Stockton Boulevard around 5:15 a.m., according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The roadway between Whitelock Parkway and Kyler Road was shut down along West Stockton Boulevard as an investigation was conducted into the fatal crash.
West Sacramento woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after deadly Highway 160 accident
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A West Sacramento woman was arrested Sunday night in connection with a deadly accident on SR-160. According to California Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on SR-160 just north of SR-12. A CHP accident report says a 20-year-old West Sacramento woman was driving her...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A young man died on a busy Sacramento street. His family claims the road is unsafe by design
The family of a 22-year-old Sacramento man killed in a traffic incident last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against local government agencies, saying the road has a high-speed limit, lacks crosswalks and is unsafe. The parents of Pedro Ramon Garcia Aguila, 22, are suing the driver, city, county...
Suspect in 4 Sacramento County pipe bomb bank robberies arrested
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a series of bank robberies in Sacramento County was arrested Monday, the Citrus Heights Police Department said. According to the police department, John Dean Shultz, 32, was the suspect in the investigation into four bank robberies that took place between Auburn and Citrus Heights. Police said Schultz […]
Man killed after being hit by suspected drunken driver, CHP says
RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspected drunken driver allegedly killed another driver after crashing head-on into them, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, a woman driving a Subaru southbound on Highway 160, north of Highway 12, veered into the northbound lane and hit a Honda. The Honda was forced off the […]
KCRA.com
Student struck by vehicle near Stockton schools, CHP says
STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near two schools in Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 29) The collision happened near Lincoln High School and Sierra Middle School. Officials said the student had minor injuries, and it’s...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple Fatalities Occur in Woodland Single-Vehicle Crash
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Occurs on County Road 32A. Two fatalities occurred as well as major injuries in Woodland in a single-vehicle crash on November 24. The accident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on County Road 32A between County Road 105 and Mace Boulevard. It is believed by officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the Ford in question was speeding west along I-80 nearing Mace Boulevard when it exited the roadway.
Woman killed by train in south Sacramento, officials say
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officials are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in the south Sacramento area Tuesday night.The collision happened just before 10 p.m. at Gerber and French roads in the Florin area.Sacramento Metro Fire, which had personnel respond to the scene, confirmed the victim was an adult woman. Her identity has not yet been released.At this time, details are very limited.
Orangevale man arrested in connection with Auburn, Citrus Heights bank robberies
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department arrested an Orangevale man after four bank robberies involving fake explosives, according to officials. John Dean Shultz, 32, was arrested Monday after a months long investigation involving four robberies; one in Auburn and three in Citrus Heights, according to officials.
Catalytic converter thieves caught at the scene in Woodland
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were arrested in Woodland after police witnessed them stealing catalytic converters on Tuesday morning, according to the Woodland Police Department. When officers were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. to the area of West Elliot Street, they spotted Robert Nesbit, 41, and Michael Crow, 46, both of Woodland, attempting to steal […]
KCRA.com
Highway 50 in El Dorado County clear after crash, officials say
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — All westbound lanes of Highway 50 in El Dorado County are clear after a crash Monday evening, officials said. The crash was reported at 9:20 p.m. on the highway just east of Schnell School Road by the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans. The two-vehicle crash...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
North Highlands Accident Caused Pedestrian Fatality
Female Pedestrian Killed in Accident on Watt Avenue. A pedestrian fatality occurred in North Highlands on November 23 after a woman was struck near an intersection. The accident happened along Watt Avenue near Winona Way at about 5:41 p.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said a man in a van was heading north along Watt Avenue as a female pedestrian was crossing outside the crosswalk and struck her.
Sheriff: Man, 60, in grave condition after machete attack in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA — A 60-year-old man is in grave condition following a machete attack Monday night in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Tuesday.The suspect in the attack was identified as James Hall, 42. He is a white man, approximately 5-foot-5, 170 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. Rancho Cordova police said Hall is a transient and is known to frequent Sacramento and Rancho Cordova. He should be considered armed and dangerous.Law enforcement responded to a scene in a residential neighborhood near Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. The crime scene spanned nearly a block for several hours leading into Tuesday.As detectives canvassed...
