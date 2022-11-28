Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Red Wings erase three-goal deficit but lose to Sabres in shootout, 5-4
Detroit − Different type of game, but same frustrating result for the Red Wings. After losing badly to Buffalo on Halloween night, the Wings staged a fine rally Wednesday, forcing overtime, but ultimately lost 5-4 in the shootout. Buffalo's Jack Quinn was the lone goal scorer in the shootout,...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: SJS @ MTL - 1:33 of the First Period
There was no conclusive evidence to show that Alexander Barabanov preceded the puck into the Montreal zone. Therefore, the call on the ice stands. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Ovechkin passes Gretzky for NHL road goals mark, Capitals defeat Canucks. Scores twice to...
CBS Sports
Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low
With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
cbs17
Carolina trades for Golden Knights defenseman Zack Hayes after Ethan Bear experiment fails
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Hurricanes are trying again to build up their blue line by acquiring another young defenseman. Carolina acquired defenseman Zack Hayes from the Vegas Golden Knights for future considerations, President and General Manager Don Waddell said. Hayes has played the majority of his career...
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gets closer to 1,000 points
Stamkos scored two goals and was credited with an assist during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres. Stamkos connected on a third-period goal to spark Monday's late rally and then capped the comeback with the 13th overtime tally of his career. The 32-year-old center remains two points shy of 1,000 points (493 goals, 505 assists) during his 943-game career. The future Hall of Famer has collected five multi-point efforts during his past seven outings (five goals, eight assists). Stamkos scored on both of his shots during Monday's comeback victory.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Nets goal vs. Senators
Kreider scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Ottawa. Kreider has recorded at least a point in three straight games and four of his last five contests. That gives him 11 goals and 21 points in 24 games this season. Even after his goal Wednesday, Kreider is shooting 13.8 percent, which is well below his 18.6 from 2019-20 through 2021-22. It's entirely feasible for the 31-year-old to increase his goal scoring pace as the campaign progresses.
Monk and Barnes score 22 each, Kings beat Pacers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk each scored 22 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Indiana Pacers 137-114 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Monk has scored 20 points or more in five games this season for Sacramento (11-9). “Malik was fantastic,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “He should start getting some mention for that Sixth Man of the Year stuff. Especially if we keep playing well.” Prior to the three-game skid, the Kings had won seven straight games and are off to their best 20-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings were 14-6 that year. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. De’Aaron Fox added 19 points.
Winterhawks Player of the Week: Dawson Pasternak
Talk about the Winterhawks on our off-day thread. A strange week, apparently dominated by illness. The Winterhawks won one game where everyone in the lineup deserved kudos, and lost two where nobody deserved kudos. Dawson Pasternak was named top star in the one game, so he gets the kudos. And he missed the final game, which probably helps him according to this logic. With 1 goal and 1 assist in 2 games, the Winterhawks Player of the Week for November 21 through November 27 is Dawson Pasternak.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers
Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
FOX Sports
Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
Yardbarker
Islanders Weekly: Parise & Sorokin Shine During Win Streak
The New York Islanders head into December in one of the top three spots in the Metropolitan Division. They got there despite a roller-coaster November that included come-from-behind victories, ugly losses, and questionable decision-making from up and down the lineup. The saving grace was their goaltending, led by Ilya Sorokin, and a forward group getting goals from the top nine, most notably elder statesman Zach Parise.
markerzone.com
MATTHEW TKACHUK GIVEN VIDEO TRIBUTE IN RETURN TO CALGARY
For the first time since being traded to and signing an extension with the Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk returned to the Saddledome in Calgary and was given a video tribute, followed by a loud ovation from the fans. Tkachuk, 24, spent the first six seasons of his career in Calgary...
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Records four blocks in loss
Collins finished Monday's game against the 76ers with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 32 minutes. Collins has now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups, shooting 15-for-25 from the field over that stretch. He also swatted away four shots, tying his season high from Oct. 26 against Detroit and Oct. 23 against Charlotte. Collins has collected a block in his last five games and a steal in five of his last six.
Yardbarker
Stats, standings, and predictions for the start of the Abbotsford Canucks’ six-game homestand
The Abbotsford Canucks’ six-game Canadian road trip started poorly, got better, then finished worse. After splitting their series against the Laval Rocket and Toronto Marlies, the Farm visited the Calgary Wranglers, where they played out two games that finished almost identically to our prediction in last week’s preview!
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday
McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
Yardbarker
Mattias Samuelsson’s Value Shown in Return to Sabres Lineup
While he has only been with the Buffalo Sabres for a short period of time, Mattias Samuelssons ’ impact on the team cannot be questioned. The former second-round pick has become one of the more impressive and important players throughout the organization. His on-ice chemistry with Rasmus Dahlin and overall strong defensive play makes him one of the most crucial pieces of the team currently, and he will be moving forward too. His role will continue to grow, and having him locked into the lineup for the next seven years will be crucial to the Sabres’ future success.
Yardbarker
Hurricanes beat Penguins in OT for second straight win
Brett Pesce scored on a two-on-none rush at 2:20 of overtime Tuesday to give the visiting Carolina Hurricanes their second win in a row, 3-2 over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and an assist, Martin Necas also scored, Pesce added an assist and Sebastian Aho had two assists for the Hurricanes, whose mini-streak comes after a five-game losing skid (0-1-4).
Clarkson scores 33 as Jazz end losing streak, 125-112
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The losing streak is finally over. Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 33 points and five assists, and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 125-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Collin Sexton added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen chipped in 23 […]
CBS Sports
Christon scores 15, Grambling downs Dartmouth 73-49
SAN ANTONIO (AP) Cameron Christon's 15 points helped Grambling defeat Dartmouth 73-49 on Monday night. Christon added seven rebounds for the Tigers (4-3). Virshon Cotton scored 15 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Carte'Are Gordon shot 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds.
