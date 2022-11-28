ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Nets goal vs. Senators

Kreider scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Ottawa. Kreider has recorded at least a point in three straight games and four of his last five contests. That gives him 11 goals and 21 points in 24 games this season. Even after his goal Wednesday, Kreider is shooting 13.8 percent, which is well below his 18.6 from 2019-20 through 2021-22. It's entirely feasible for the 31-year-old to increase his goal scoring pace as the campaign progresses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision

Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
Yardbarker

Consecutive Wins Give The Senators Reasons For Optimism

Earning a pair of victories in their final two games on a western road swing which saw the Ottawa Senators lose 5-1 in San Jose and 4-1 in Vegas to open their trip, has given the club reason for optimism they can climb back into the Eastern Conference playoff race.
FOX Sports

Vesey, Goodrow lead Rangers to 3-1 win over Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jimmy Vesey and Barclay Goodrow gave New York a two-goal lead midway through the second period, and the Rangers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Wednesday night. Chris Kreider also scored and Ryan Lindgren had three assists to help the Rangers snap a three-game skid...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Islanders' Josh Bailey: Late scratch Tuesday

Bailey (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the flyers. Bailey took warmups but was announced with an injury just before puck drop. Simon Holmstrom figures to fill in for Bailey during the latter's absence. Bailey is considered day-to-day.
markerzone.com

SENATORS' PROSPECT TYLER BOUCHER SUSPENDED FOR BEING 'AGGRESSOR' IN FIGHT (VIDEO)

Tyler Boucher of the OHL's Ottawa 67's has been punished for being an 'aggressor' during a game Sunday night. Boucher will sit for two games after rushing in to fight Marc Boudreau of the Sudbury Wolves after Boudreau delivered a check to the head of the a teammate. Boudreau was given a 5 minute major and a game misconduct for the illegal check, as well as another 5 for fighting. Boucher was give the 5 and a misconduct for being the aggressor.
NHL

Coach's Challenge: SJS @ MTL - 1:33 of the First Period

There was no conclusive evidence to show that Alexander Barabanov preceded the puck into the Montreal zone. Therefore, the call on the ice stands. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Ovechkin passes Gretzky for NHL road goals mark, Capitals defeat Canucks. Scores twice to...
markerzone.com

KINGS PLACE GOALTENDER ON WAIVERS AFTER TUESDAY'S WILD 17-GOAL GAME

Following Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken, the Los Angeles Kings have placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers, according to TSN's Chris Johnston. Petersen, 28, came in relief during Tuesday's game for Jonathan Quick, who allowed five goals on 14 shots. Meanwhile, the Waterloo (Iowa) native has not been much better, allowing four goals on 16 shots, including the overtime winner to Andre Burakovsky.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects

With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday

McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Takeaways: Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Homecoming Results in Panthers Loss

The long-awaited Matthew Tkachuk Calgary homecoming went far from planned for him and his Florida Panthers. Panthers Get Embarrassed in Tkachuk’s Calgary Homecoming. The Panthers looked to right the ship against Calgary after their collapse against the Edmonton Oilers. But they ended up leaving with their tail between their legs after getting absolutely embarrassed 6-2 in front of the raucous Calgary crowd.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort

Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday

Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Records four blocks in loss

Collins finished Monday's game against the 76ers with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 32 minutes. Collins has now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups, shooting 15-for-25 from the field over that stretch. He also swatted away four shots, tying his season high from Oct. 26 against Detroit and Oct. 23 against Charlotte. Collins has collected a block in his last five games and a steal in five of his last six.
ATLANTA, GA
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Capitals

Tonight marks the series finale between the Canucks and Capitals this season: Oct. 17 (6-4 L) and Nov. 29 (home). The Canucks are 43-46-9-4 all-time against the Capitals, including a 24-18-5-3 record at home. Vancouver is 3-5-2 in their last 10 games vs Washington (2-1-2 in their last 5). Among...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Flames bring home winning streak into game against the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Montreal Canadiens looking to continue a three-game home winning streak. Calgary has a 7-6-2 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on its home ice. The Flames...
CBS Sports

Patriots' Pierre Strong: May move up depth chart

Strong is a candidate to see extra work Thursday against the Bills, Mark Daniels reports. With Damien Harris (thigh) unlikely to play Week 13, Strong could find himself as Rhamondre Stevenson's backup against Buffalo. The rookie running back has seen the majority of his work on special teams, with just one carry on the year, which came Week 6 against Cleveland for five yards. Fellow rookie Kevin Harris could also be an option, but he's only been active one game this season. J.J. Taylor, who is currently on the practice squad, could also see himself elevated to the main roster and be a threat to Strong's ability to move up the team's depth chart for the contest. The situation will be worth monitoring for single-game DFS contests, as whoever were to have the inside track as the No. 2 to Stevenson could certainly be worth a dart throw if Harris does indeed miss the game.

