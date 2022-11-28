Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Nets goal vs. Senators
Kreider scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Ottawa. Kreider has recorded at least a point in three straight games and four of his last five contests. That gives him 11 goals and 21 points in 24 games this season. Even after his goal Wednesday, Kreider is shooting 13.8 percent, which is well below his 18.6 from 2019-20 through 2021-22. It's entirely feasible for the 31-year-old to increase his goal scoring pace as the campaign progresses.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision
Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
Yardbarker
Consecutive Wins Give The Senators Reasons For Optimism
Earning a pair of victories in their final two games on a western road swing which saw the Ottawa Senators lose 5-1 in San Jose and 4-1 in Vegas to open their trip, has given the club reason for optimism they can climb back into the Eastern Conference playoff race.
FOX Sports
Vesey, Goodrow lead Rangers to 3-1 win over Senators
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jimmy Vesey and Barclay Goodrow gave New York a two-goal lead midway through the second period, and the Rangers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Wednesday night. Chris Kreider also scored and Ryan Lindgren had three assists to help the Rangers snap a three-game skid...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Late scratch Tuesday
Bailey (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the flyers. Bailey took warmups but was announced with an injury just before puck drop. Simon Holmstrom figures to fill in for Bailey during the latter's absence. Bailey is considered day-to-day.
markerzone.com
SENATORS' PROSPECT TYLER BOUCHER SUSPENDED FOR BEING 'AGGRESSOR' IN FIGHT (VIDEO)
Tyler Boucher of the OHL's Ottawa 67's has been punished for being an 'aggressor' during a game Sunday night. Boucher will sit for two games after rushing in to fight Marc Boudreau of the Sudbury Wolves after Boudreau delivered a check to the head of the a teammate. Boudreau was given a 5 minute major and a game misconduct for the illegal check, as well as another 5 for fighting. Boucher was give the 5 and a misconduct for being the aggressor.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: SJS @ MTL - 1:33 of the First Period
There was no conclusive evidence to show that Alexander Barabanov preceded the puck into the Montreal zone. Therefore, the call on the ice stands. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Ovechkin passes Gretzky for NHL road goals mark, Capitals defeat Canucks. Scores twice to...
markerzone.com
KINGS PLACE GOALTENDER ON WAIVERS AFTER TUESDAY'S WILD 17-GOAL GAME
Following Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken, the Los Angeles Kings have placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers, according to TSN's Chris Johnston. Petersen, 28, came in relief during Tuesday's game for Jonathan Quick, who allowed five goals on 14 shots. Meanwhile, the Waterloo (Iowa) native has not been much better, allowing four goals on 16 shots, including the overtime winner to Andre Burakovsky.
markerzone.com
ANTON STRALMAN TO PLAY IN AHL FOR FIRST TIME IN 13 YEARS; BLACKHAWKS PLACE FORWARD ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Boston Bruins defenceman Anton Stralman has cleared waivers. This means that for the first time since the 2008-09 season, Stralman will play in the American Hockey League. Stralman, who's played parts of 16 seasons in the NHL, joined the Bruins on a professional try-out contract...
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
Flames to honor Sean Monahan as Canadiens visit
The return of Matthew Tkachuk to Calgary on Tuesday brought out as many — if not more — boo birds
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday
McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
FOX Sports
Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
Yardbarker
Takeaways: Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Homecoming Results in Panthers Loss
The long-awaited Matthew Tkachuk Calgary homecoming went far from planned for him and his Florida Panthers. Panthers Get Embarrassed in Tkachuk’s Calgary Homecoming. The Panthers looked to right the ship against Calgary after their collapse against the Edmonton Oilers. But they ended up leaving with their tail between their legs after getting absolutely embarrassed 6-2 in front of the raucous Calgary crowd.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday
Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Records four blocks in loss
Collins finished Monday's game against the 76ers with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 32 minutes. Collins has now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups, shooting 15-for-25 from the field over that stretch. He also swatted away four shots, tying his season high from Oct. 26 against Detroit and Oct. 23 against Charlotte. Collins has collected a block in his last five games and a steal in five of his last six.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Capitals
Tonight marks the series finale between the Canucks and Capitals this season: Oct. 17 (6-4 L) and Nov. 29 (home). The Canucks are 43-46-9-4 all-time against the Capitals, including a 24-18-5-3 record at home. Vancouver is 3-5-2 in their last 10 games vs Washington (2-1-2 in their last 5). Among...
FOX Sports
Flames bring home winning streak into game against the Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Montreal Canadiens looking to continue a three-game home winning streak. Calgary has a 7-6-2 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on its home ice. The Flames...
CBS Sports
Patriots' Pierre Strong: May move up depth chart
Strong is a candidate to see extra work Thursday against the Bills, Mark Daniels reports. With Damien Harris (thigh) unlikely to play Week 13, Strong could find himself as Rhamondre Stevenson's backup against Buffalo. The rookie running back has seen the majority of his work on special teams, with just one carry on the year, which came Week 6 against Cleveland for five yards. Fellow rookie Kevin Harris could also be an option, but he's only been active one game this season. J.J. Taylor, who is currently on the practice squad, could also see himself elevated to the main roster and be a threat to Strong's ability to move up the team's depth chart for the contest. The situation will be worth monitoring for single-game DFS contests, as whoever were to have the inside track as the No. 2 to Stevenson could certainly be worth a dart throw if Harris does indeed miss the game.
