Despite a lackluster 8-13-3 record, there are a few surprising statistics you wouldn’t think a team like the San Jose Sharks would possess. In fact, the underlying numbers to be mentioned are evidence of a much more competitive Sharks squad than in the past three seasons. While the team’s glaring deficiencies strongly overshadow the great signs of progress, there are obvious signs of improvement. As clear as this team’s struggles are, this piece isn’t meant to beat a dead horse. Rather, it’s intended to magnify these lesser-known numbers, all of which have been a pleasant surprise among an otherwise difficult start to the season. Here are three surprising stats from the young 2022-23 campaign.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO