ACCRA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday warned that a rampant Islamist insurgency in West Africa's Sahel is threatening to engulf the entire region.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The three Nigerian stowaways found on an oil tanker’s rudder after an 11-day ocean voyage from Lagos, Nigeria to Las Palmas in the Canary Islands are seeking asylum in Spain, a spokesperson for the Spanish government delegation in the Canaries said Wednesday. The three...
Four people were killed in a failed coup attempt on Sao Tome, the state news agency STP-Press said on Sunday reporting a toll from the armed forces chief of staff. - 'Subversion' - The government on Sunday condemned what it called a "violent attempt to subvert the constitutional order", saying the deaths and the coup attempt would be investigated.
An Australian woman held prisoner in Iran for over two years told Newsweek that the guard was a "masterful manipulator."
Iran state media has called for the US to be kicked out of the 2022 World Cup after US Soccer changed the country's flag on social media to show support for protesters in the country.
Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has released a video calling on foreign governments to cut all ties with the Iranian government.
Voters in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat cast ballots Thursday in crucial local elections, a vote that is seen as a barometer of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s popularity ahead of a 2024 general election in India.The polls are the first of two phases of voting in the western state that Modi ruled as chief minister for over a decade before he led his ruling Hindu nationalist party to victories in national elections in 2014 and 2019.A second round of voting will take place Monday before votes are counted Dec. 8.Modi’s party remains popular despite criticism...
Rights activist Farideh Moradkhani releases video describing government as ‘murderous and child-killing’ after her arrest
Iranian students protested and shopkeepers went on strike despite a widening crackdown, according to reports on social media, as demonstrations that flared over Mahsa Amini’s death continued for a 50th day. Saturday’s protests came as President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran’s cities were “safe and sound” after earlier dismissing a...
Two former senior US diplomats have made a highly unusual call for the Biden administration to cut weapons supplies to Israel if the incoming far-right government uses them to annex Palestinian land, expel Arabs or finally kill off the diminishing possibility of a Palestinian state. Daniel Kurtzer, a former US...
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Borno state government has asked for 300 militia to help the military clear out Islamist insurgents after they killed at least eight soldiers during an attack in the northeastern town of Malam Fatori on Saturday, security sources said.
The United States has announced that Nigerian students studying in the U.S. can renew their visas without an interview. Also, Nigerian students can extend their visas from 24 to 48 months—even applicants whose visas have recently expired or could be eligible for the renewal and extension. One of the main requirements for renewal is that students must continue their studies in the same institution or another. You must also physically be in Nigeria to apply for the renewal.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has struck a coalition deal with a small ultranationalist faction leader known for homophobic rhetoric and disparaging remarks about non-Orthodox Jews, a sign of the prospective government’s hardline makeup. Netanyahu’s Likud party announced Sunday that the agreement names Noam...
The Iranian state media called for the U.S. to receive a 10-match ban from the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday after the United States Soccer Federation showed support for protesters by temporarily changing Iran’s flag on its social media. The federation removed the Islamic Republic emblem on the...
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The third round of Congo peace talks facilitated by the East Africa regional bloc opened in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, on Monday with a plan to discuss reforms that will facilitate disarmament of rebel groups. Kenyan President William Ruto and Burundi’s Évariste Ndayishimiye attended the...
A landslide in Cameroon's capital Yaounde on Sunday killed at least 11 people gathered to mourn the deaths of several relatives, the regional governor told state broadcaster CRTV. "The search is continuing to find other bodies under the earth," Naseri Paul Bea, governor of the Centre region that includes Yaounde, told CRTV radio. The people had gathered to mourn members of their families who had died, governor Bea told CRTV. Early Sunday evening, police pick-up tracks were taking away bodies covered by white sheets, an AFP correspondent at the scene reported.
The Biden administration announced on Tuesday a $1 billion arms sale to Qatar. The deal was reported during halftime of the World Cup 2022 match between the United States and Iran in Doha, Qatar. The US forward Christian Pulisic scored the only goal of the game in the first half, and millions of American fans continued to anxiously bite their fingernails for the remainder of the game, even as Qatar added a huge arms deal to its accomplishments this year.
The Pacific Zircon is a Liberian-flagged oil tanker owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. According to Eastern Pacific Shipping's Tuesday report, Ofer's Singapore-based company that operates the tanker, there was a recent drone attack on the oil tanker. The attack occurred roughly 150 miles off the Gulf of Oman. [i]
DAKAR (Reuters) - Three U.S. citizens of Cameroonian origin have been arrested and charged with raising funds for separatist fighters in the Central African country, the U.S. Justice Department said. Cameroon is a mainly French-speaking country with an English-speaking minority that has long complained of marginalization. In 2017 fighters from...
The politics of anti-regime protests are dominating the run-up to a World Cup showdown between the U.S. and Iran, with coaches and players fielding politically charged questions before Tuesday’s match. Given the long-running hostility between Washington and Tehran, any sporting contest between the two countries carries political overtones. But...
