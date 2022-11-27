Read full article on original website
Related
College Football Playoff expansion: What you need to know
It's official: The CFP is expanding in 2024. Here are answers to the biggest questions, including what the field would look like this year and what's next.
USC-Utah: the dynamics of a rematch aren't as clear-cut as you might think
The USC Trojans are playing for revenge in the Pac-12 Championship Game. That sort of thing doesn’t decide games, but it’s an obvious motivating factor and a part of the backdrop to this contest. When two evenly-matched teams do get together in a second game within a season,...
Comments / 0