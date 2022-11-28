How to Watch Magic-Nets Game On Monday

The Orlando Magic (5-15) and Brooklyn Nets (10-11) will play each other on Monday night in Brooklyn. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

With both teams facing the second-leg of a back-to-back, it is unknown who will and who will not actually play on Monday night, but one thing we do know for certain is that the Orlando Magic will be in New York City to take on the Brooklyn Nets .

Fresh off a win on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers , the Nets will be looking to pick up their fifth victory in their last seven games to improve to 11-11 on the season.

Kevin Durant has been sensational offensively and if there is one guy who loves to play against the Magic, it is Kyrie Irving, as Irving dropped 60 points on Orlando’s head the last time these two teams faced off.

Brooklyn’s offense has been playing well enough for them to look like a playoff threat, but defensively, this team still has a lot of work to do.

Speaking of work to do, the Magic are rebuilding and they are a very young team that is currently a work-in-progress. Injuries have limited their ability to grow as a cohesive unit this season and once again, there are a ton of question marks surrounding the health of this team heading into this game against the Nets.

Rookie Paolo Banchero and second-year forward Franz Wagner are both back from injuries and both players have quickly cemented themselves as the All-Star-like talents of this team.

Once they get fully-healthy and can begin to play off one another, this young Magic team is going to be a force in the Eastern Conference.

Can the youthful Magic pull off their second road win of the season against Brooklyn or will the Nets finally get to .500 on the year for the first time since they were 1-1 just two games in?

Here is how to watch Monday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Magic vs. Nets

WHO: Orlando Magic (5-15) vs. Brooklyn Nets (10-11)

Orlando Magic (5-15) vs. Brooklyn Nets (10-11) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, November 28, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, November 28, 2022 WHERE: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA League Pass

Key Stats & Facts For Magic vs. Nets

The Orlando Magic are coming off of a 133-103 loss at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off of a 111-97 win at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kevin Durant has scored at least 26 points in 19 of the Nets’ 21 games so far this season.

The Magic have struggled this season, yet they are still one of the better rim-protecting teams in the NBA, as they currently rank ninth in the league in blocks at 5.5 blocks per game.

Brooklyn defeated Orlando in three of their four regular season games a season ago, outscoring the Magic by a combined 70 points.

Last Matchup:

March 15, 2022 - Nets 150, Magic 108

In one of the most lopsided games of the 2021-22 season, the Nets defeated the Magic 150-108 behind Kyrie Irving’s historic 60-point night. Irving scored 60 on 20-31 shooting, 8-12 from three-point range and he also went 12-13 from the free-throw line. He became the first player in franchise history to record 60 points and he became the 32nd player in league history to do so. For the Magic, Cole Anthony was their leading scorer with 19 points, as Wendell Carter Jr. put up 18 points and 8 rebounds.

Latest Injury News:

Magic: Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) - OUT, Cole Anthony (oblique) - OUT, Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) - OUT, Markelle Fultz (toe) - OUT, Jalen Suggs (ankle) - OUT, Terrence Ross (illness) - OUT, Mo Bamba (back) - QUESTIONABLE, Chuma Okeke (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Nets: T.J. Warren (foot) - OUT, Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED MAGIC STARTERS:

G Gary Harris , 6-4 guard: 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds F Franz Wagner , 6-9 forward: 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists

, 6-9 forward: 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists F Paolo Banchero , 6-10 forward: 22.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists

, 6-10 forward: 22.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists F/C Bol Bol , 7-2 forward/center: 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds

, 7-2 forward/center: 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds C Mo Bamba (Q) , 7-0 center: 8.2 points, 4.5 rebounds

PROJECTED NETS STARTERS:

G/F/C Ben Simmons , 6-2 guard/forward/center: 8.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists

, 6-2 guard/forward/center: 8.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists G Kyrie Irving , 6-6 guard: 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists

, 6-6 guard: 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists F Royce O’Neale , 6-7 forward: 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists

, 6-7 forward: 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists F Kevin Durant , 6-6 forward: 29.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists

, 6-6 forward: 29.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists C Nicolas Claxton , 6-9 center: 11.7 points, 8.4 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Nets are currently 10.5-point favorites over the Magic as of Monday afternoon, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 223.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Magic currently rank 25th in the league in offensive rating and 28th in the league in defensive rating.

The Nets currently rank 13th in the league in offensive rating and 17th in the league in defensive rating.

Brooklyn is 68-56 all-time against Orlando.

The Nets are currently averaging 111.6 points per game, 18th in the NBA, and the Magic are only allowing an average of 114.2 points per game to their opponents, 16th in the NBA.

