Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
FTX collapse drives curiosity around Sam Bankman-Fried, Google data shows
The fall of FTX seemingly had the biggest impact on the crypto ecosystem as Google searches for the CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) hit the roof over in November 2022. Some of the biggest drivers for this trend include mainstream media attention, colossal losses and political ties. On Nov. 2, SBF...
CoinTelegraph
Non-whale Bitcoin investors break new BTC accumulation record
Some non-whale Bitcoin (BTC) investors seem to have had zero issues with the cryptocurrency bear market as well as fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) around the fall of FTX, on-chain data suggests. Smaller retail investors have turned increasingly bullish on Bitcoin and started accumulating more BTC despite the ongoing market...
CoinTelegraph
‘I never opened the code for FTX:’ SBF has long, candid talk with vlogger
Former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) selected cryptocurrency vlogger Tiffany Fong for a series of lengthy and candid telephone interviews. In the two interviews that had been released on YouTube at the time of writing, SBF speaks about many of the major questions connected with the collapse of FTX. The...
CoinTelegraph
From the NY Times to WaPo, the media is fawning over Bankman-Fried
Nearly three weeks have passed since FTX founder Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried announced that his exchange was facing a deep liquidity crisis, was unable to find a last-minute bailout, and was forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The insolvency impacted millions of investors, leaving many portfolios completely wiped out.
CoinTelegraph
Legal professionals astonished as SBF admits failures, apologizes 12 times in interview
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried apologized or admitted failure at least 12 times during his appearance at the New York Times' DealBook Summit on Nov. 30. In a wide-ranging video interview, Bankman-Fried was asked to answer a number of questions surrounding the downfall of the now-defunct exchange, with some even suggesting that some of his statements could be used to incriminate him in legal proceedings.
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried confronted over the fall of FTX in live interview
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has made his first live public appearance since the collapse of FTX — answering a number of questions during the DealBook Summit in New York on Nov. 3. The hour-long interview was conducted on stage by New York Times journalist Andrew Sorkin, speaking to...
CoinTelegraph
Serum exchange rendered 'defunct' following the collapse of Alameda and FTX
Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) Project Serum has notified its community that the collapse of its backers — Alameda and FTX — has rendered it “defunct”. The team behind the project shared that “there is hope” in spite of its ongoing challenges because of the option available to "fork" Serum.
CoinTelegraph
$16K Bitcoin dropping to $12K–$14K — Can this really happen? Watch The Market Report
On this week’s The Market Report show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss the possibility of a $12,000–$14,000 Bitcoin (BTC) price and what that would mean for the rest of the crypto space. We start off this week’s show with the latest news in the markets:. Bitcoin prepares...
CoinTelegraph
Silvergate denies recent FUD, confirms minimal exposure to BlockFi
Institutional crypto services provider Silvergate Capital has confirmed its minimal exposure to the embattled BlockFi crypto lending firm. On Nov. 28, Silvergate announced that its deposit relationship with BlockFi is “limited to less than $20 million of its total deposits from all digital asset customers.” Those deposits totaled $13.2 billion in Q3 according to the firm’s revenue report.
CoinTelegraph
FTX collapse impacts Miami’s nightclub scene: Report
The fallout from the collapse of FTX spans beyond the Web3 and crypto ecosystem. Reports gathered by the Financial Times suggest that nightclubs in Miami have been negatively affected by the collapse of the once-reputable cryptocurrency exchange. According to nightclub owners, young, nerdy crypto bros went from lavishly spending on...
CoinTelegraph
Brazil passes law to legalize crypto as a payment method
While Brazil has not made Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender as El Salvador did last year, the South-American nation has passed a law that legalizes crypto payments throughout the country. The Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, a federal legislative body, has passed a regulatory framework that legalizes the use of cryptocurrencies...
CoinTelegraph
Total crypto market-cap hits $850M as Bitcoin and altcoins recover from FTX’s collapse
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization gained 2% in the past seven days, reaching $850 billion. Even with the positive movement and the ascending channel that was initiated on Nov. 20, the overall sentiment remains bearish and year-to-date losses amount to 63.5%. Bitcoin (BTC) price also gained a mere 2% on...
CoinTelegraph
Axie Infinity is toxic for crypto gaming
Blockchain gaming is only four years old — a toddler compared to the rest of the industry. It has a lot of growing up to do, particularly when it comes to play-to-earn games. I’m a 28-year game industry veteran. I’ve produced 32 titles in that period of time on...
CoinTelegraph
New BTC miner capitulation? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) prepares to exit a grim November just above $16,000 — what could be on the menu for BTC price this week?. In a time of what analyst Willy Woo has called “unprecedented deleveraging,” Bitcoin is far from out of the woods after losing over 20% this month.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin shrugs off BlockFi, China protests as BTC price holds $16K
Bitcoin (BTC) held crucial $16,000 support into Nov. 29 as bulls weathered ongoing FTX fallout and macro triggers. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed BTC/USD leaving lower levels untouched overnight. The pair had seen a flash downturn after the Nov. 27 weekly close thanks to uncertainty from China...
CoinTelegraph
How stable are stablecoins in the FTX crypto market contagion?
If early November’s FTX collapse was crypto’s “Lehman moment” — as more than a few pundits have suggested — will the FTX contagion now spread to stablecoins? After all, Tether (USDT), the market leader, briefly lost its United States dollar peg on Nov. 10. In normal times, this might have raised alarm bells.
CoinTelegraph
LBRY says it ‘will likely be dead’ following SEC loss
The firm behind the decentralized content platform LBRY said its days are likely numbered following its recent loss against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in court. The SEC initially took LBRY Inc to court in Mar. 2021 over its LBRY Credit (LBC) tokens, alleging that the firm...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto trading firm Auros Global misses DeFi payment due to FTX contagion
Crypto trading firm Auros Global appears to be suffering from FTX contagion after missing a principal repayment on a 2,400 Wrapped Ether (wETH) decentralized finance (DeFi) loan. Institutional credit underwriter M11 Credit, which manages liquidity pools on Maple Finance, told its followers in a Nov. 30 Twitter thread that the...
CoinTelegraph
Meta ‘powering through’ with Metaverse plans despite doubts — Zuckerberg
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is still hopeful about the company’s Metaverse plans regardless of the billions of dollars it’s sucking up from the company, claiming “someone has to build that.”. Appearing remotely for an interview at the Nov. 30 DealBook Summit in New York, Zuckerberg was asked...
CoinTelegraph
Don't’ believe the hype — Bitcoin price rally to $17K reflects improving sentiment
Bitcoin (BTC) price gained 6.1% between Nov. 28 and Nov. 30 after briefly testing the $17,000 support. Favorable regulatory winds might have helped fuel the rally after the Binance exchange announced the acquisition of a regulated crypto exchange in Japan on Nov. 30. Binance shut its operations in Japan in...
Comments / 0