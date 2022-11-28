ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destrehan, LA

Comments / 0

 

NOLA.com

Ex-LSU assistant coach, Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph arrested in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, the former LSU assistant coach who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report...
LINCOLN, NE
crescentcitysports.com

No. 17 Southeastern travels to No. 6 seed Samford for FCS second round clash

No. 17/23 Southeastern (9-3) at No. 8/9 Samford (10-1) | NCAA FCS Playoffs | Second Round. Dec. 3, 2022 | 2 p.m. | Seifert Stadium | Birmingham, Ala. Series History: SLU leads, 2-1 Last Meeting: Southeastern 34, Samford 31 (9/21/13 | Birmingham, Ala.) Television: ESPN+ (Announcers: Michael Reghi, Forrest Conoly)
HAMMOND, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Cajuns jump out fast, roll past Loyola

LAFAYETTE – Jordan Brown scored a season-high 27 points to lead five players in double figures and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns opened the game on a 14-0 run and led wire-to-wire in a 104-70 victory over Loyola of New Orleans on Tuesday at the Cajundome. Terence Lewis posted...
LAFAYETTE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane must produce facility upgrades to keep producing football wins

It was 24 years ago when Tulane football had much the same momentum it has now. Little was done in the immediate aftermath to capitalize on a 12-0 season. In 2022, Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz is determined to not let that happen again. According to Tulane University, he informed the school that he would remain as the head coach.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Strange scores season-high but Southeastern Louisiana falls at Xavier

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team found a hot hand late in Matthew Strange, who was nearly perfect, but by then it wasn’t enough to overcome a slow start Wednesday night against a hot-shooting Xavier team in the Lions’ 95-63 loss to the Musketeers at the Cintas Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
crescentcitysports.com

Hot-shooting Tulane handles cold UNO in one-sided renewal of rivalry

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers (1-4) were defeated by a hot-shooting night from the Tulane Green Wave (5-2) in a 90-37 loss on Wednesday evening at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane shot 63.8 percent from the field and had 22 assists on their 37...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Henry County Daily Herald

Injury Update on Jayden Daniels Ahead of Georgia Matchup

Last weekend, LSU's quarterback Jayden Daniels briefly exited the game against Texas A&M with what seemed to be a foot injury that he was dealing with. During Brian Kelly's press conference earlier in the week he said that Daniels was walking around in a boot on Sunday but was not dealing with a high ankle sprain.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Texas state champion sprinter Aniyah Bigam signs with LSU track & field

BATON ROUGE, La. – Sprinter Aniyah Bigam, a Texas state champion in the 100 and 200-meters, has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU women’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Tuesday. Bigam, a senior at Newman Smith High School in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane retention of Fritz a watershed moment

All is well that ends well. Fortunately, the ending may be just a new beginning at Tulane. Willie Fritz remains the coach of the Green Wave, a huge winning development for the Green Wave and its loyal and growing fan base. The two levels of fans are important. Having been...
ATLANTA, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Reports: Georgia Tech promotes interim coach Key after interest in Fritz

After a report Sunday that Georgia Tech had zeroed in on Tulane’s Willie Fritz to become their new head football coach, the ACC school has gone in another direction. According to multiple reports, Yellow Jackets interim coach Brent Key will be promoted to the position full time. Shortly after...
ATLANTA, GA
NOLA.com

Letters: UNO students were right to reject football team

Will Sutton has become an election-results critic. Recently 70% of the University of New Orleans students who voted rejected adding football to the UNO athletic program. Sutton says they were wrong. And he questions the presumptive low turnout (only 30% of UNO students voted, while a 30% turnout in many Louisiana elections is considered substantial) as not reflecting real support for the proposal.
LAPLACE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Fritz, Spears headline league-high 16 Tulane All-AAC honorees

Irving, Texas – The nationally ranked Tulane football team (10-2, 7-1 AAC) added a few end of the season awards to the ledger to the memorable season on Wednesday. Overall, this year, the No. 18-ranked Green Wave tied for the most AAC First Team choices with six and most total selections of any school in the conference with 16.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip

Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
lafourchegazette.com

Kevin Clement Begins Term as Mayor of Thibodaux

As the newly elected mayor of Thibodaux, Kevin Clement will sit at the mayor’s desk for the first time this month not as an outsider, as many elected mayors often do, but as someone that already knows the inner workings of local government, having worked within the Thibodaux city government for well over a decade.
THIBODAUX, LA
WGNO

Who’s the ‘Houdini’ at this NOLA Walmart?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Like the rest of us, he’s searching for something. That’s something, somewhere on a shelf at Walmart. He is Mark Alleman. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says you may think Mark is a magician when what he’s looking for suddenly appears. Like a rabbit out of a […]
LOUISIANA STATE

