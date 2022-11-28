Read full article on original website
WAFB.com
Former LSU asst. coach & Nebraska interim head coach, Mickey Joseph, arrested
Mekhi Garner - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner talks about facing Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Mekhi Wingo - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo talks about facing Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Mason Taylor - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at...
NOLA.com
Ex-LSU assistant coach, Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph arrested in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, the former LSU assistant coach who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report...
crescentcitysports.com
No. 17 Southeastern travels to No. 6 seed Samford for FCS second round clash
No. 17/23 Southeastern (9-3) at No. 8/9 Samford (10-1) | NCAA FCS Playoffs | Second Round. Dec. 3, 2022 | 2 p.m. | Seifert Stadium | Birmingham, Ala. Series History: SLU leads, 2-1 Last Meeting: Southeastern 34, Samford 31 (9/21/13 | Birmingham, Ala.) Television: ESPN+ (Announcers: Michael Reghi, Forrest Conoly)
crescentcitysports.com
Cajuns jump out fast, roll past Loyola
LAFAYETTE – Jordan Brown scored a season-high 27 points to lead five players in double figures and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns opened the game on a 14-0 run and led wire-to-wire in a 104-70 victory over Loyola of New Orleans on Tuesday at the Cajundome. Terence Lewis posted...
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane must produce facility upgrades to keep producing football wins
It was 24 years ago when Tulane football had much the same momentum it has now. Little was done in the immediate aftermath to capitalize on a 12-0 season. In 2022, Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz is determined to not let that happen again. According to Tulane University, he informed the school that he would remain as the head coach.
crescentcitysports.com
Strange scores season-high but Southeastern Louisiana falls at Xavier
CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team found a hot hand late in Matthew Strange, who was nearly perfect, but by then it wasn’t enough to overcome a slow start Wednesday night against a hot-shooting Xavier team in the Lions’ 95-63 loss to the Musketeers at the Cintas Center.
crescentcitysports.com
Allstate Sugar Bowl to be part of expanded College Football Playoff in 2024 and 2025
NEW ORLEANS – The College Football Playoff (CFP) announced today that the members of the CFP Board of Managers have agreed to begin the newly-expanded 12-team playoff during the 2024-2025 season and that the Allstate Sugar Bowl® will serve as a CFP Quarterfinal in each of those seasons.
crescentcitysports.com
Hot-shooting Tulane handles cold UNO in one-sided renewal of rivalry
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers (1-4) were defeated by a hot-shooting night from the Tulane Green Wave (5-2) in a 90-37 loss on Wednesday evening at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane shot 63.8 percent from the field and had 22 assists on their 37...
Henry County Daily Herald
Injury Update on Jayden Daniels Ahead of Georgia Matchup
Last weekend, LSU's quarterback Jayden Daniels briefly exited the game against Texas A&M with what seemed to be a foot injury that he was dealing with. During Brian Kelly's press conference earlier in the week he said that Daniels was walking around in a boot on Sunday but was not dealing with a high ankle sprain.
crescentcitysports.com
Texas state champion sprinter Aniyah Bigam signs with LSU track & field
BATON ROUGE, La. – Sprinter Aniyah Bigam, a Texas state champion in the 100 and 200-meters, has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU women’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Tuesday. Bigam, a senior at Newman Smith High School in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas,...
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane retention of Fritz a watershed moment
All is well that ends well. Fortunately, the ending may be just a new beginning at Tulane. Willie Fritz remains the coach of the Green Wave, a huge winning development for the Green Wave and its loyal and growing fan base. The two levels of fans are important. Having been...
crescentcitysports.com
Reports: Georgia Tech promotes interim coach Key after interest in Fritz
After a report Sunday that Georgia Tech had zeroed in on Tulane’s Willie Fritz to become their new head football coach, the ACC school has gone in another direction. According to multiple reports, Yellow Jackets interim coach Brent Key will be promoted to the position full time. Shortly after...
NOLA.com
Letters: UNO students were right to reject football team
Will Sutton has become an election-results critic. Recently 70% of the University of New Orleans students who voted rejected adding football to the UNO athletic program. Sutton says they were wrong. And he questions the presumptive low turnout (only 30% of UNO students voted, while a 30% turnout in many Louisiana elections is considered substantial) as not reflecting real support for the proposal.
crescentcitysports.com
Fritz, Spears headline league-high 16 Tulane All-AAC honorees
Irving, Texas – The nationally ranked Tulane football team (10-2, 7-1 AAC) added a few end of the season awards to the ledger to the memorable season on Wednesday. Overall, this year, the No. 18-ranked Green Wave tied for the most AAC First Team choices with six and most total selections of any school in the conference with 16.
houmatimes.com
Turning Data Into Decisions: LSU AgCenter Works to Give Louisiana Sugarcane Farmers a Sweeter Deal Using AI, Drones
This story was published in fall 2022 in “Working for Louisiana: AI in Action.”. Slattery McCollam farms 2,800 acres of sugarcane near Schriever and Thibodaux in southern Louisiana, in Terrebonne Parish and Lafourche Parish. It’s a large farm—a land area equivalent to half of all football stadiums in the world.
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
NOLA.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
New Orleans Area Priest Dies in Freak Woodworking Accident
Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe.
lafourchegazette.com
Kevin Clement Begins Term as Mayor of Thibodaux
As the newly elected mayor of Thibodaux, Kevin Clement will sit at the mayor’s desk for the first time this month not as an outsider, as many elected mayors often do, but as someone that already knows the inner workings of local government, having worked within the Thibodaux city government for well over a decade.
Who’s the ‘Houdini’ at this NOLA Walmart?
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Like the rest of us, he’s searching for something. That’s something, somewhere on a shelf at Walmart. He is Mark Alleman. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says you may think Mark is a magician when what he’s looking for suddenly appears. Like a rabbit out of a […]
