There has been a sharp rise in the number of older teenagers who most likely have a mental health disorder, according to new data.One in four 17 to 19-year-olds are now suffering serious mental distress, up from one in six last year, with experts blaming the impact of the Covid pandemic as well as issues such as the rising cost of living.A new report covering England, from NHS Digital, also shows that around one in five children under 16 also reach the threshold for probably having a mental health disorder.Issues facing children and teenagers include depression, anxiety, eating disorders, sleeping...

1 DAY AGO