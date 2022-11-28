Acro Trip is a shojo comedy manga by Yone Sawata that follows Chizuko Date, an otaku living in Niigata Prefecture who is obsessed with the city’s magical girl protector, Berry Blossom. Unfortunately, since antagonist Chroma is so incompetent, no one really cares about Berry Blossom’s battles anymore, so Chizuko takes it upon herself to shine a light on her exploits once more. Now this charming series is getting ready to make the leap to a TV anime adaptation, and the adaptation has been confirmed for a 2024 debut.

18 HOURS AGO