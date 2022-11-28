Read full article on original website
Farming Life in Another World Anime Shares More Details in First Promo
Kinosuke Naito’s Farming Life in Another World light novel series has an anime adaptation on the way, and the first trailer has arrived to preview the work in progress. The series is set to premiere on January 6, and other details have been divulged along with the start date, including more staff and the first cast members.
LUPIN ZERO Anime Shares New Trailer and Details
More details have been revealed for LUPIN ZERO, the upcoming web anime that follows everyone’s favorite gentleman thief in his early days. A new trailer has arrived with info on its theme songs and characters, and this time around it has Saori Hayami (Yor in SPY x FAMILY) as Yoko, Toa Yukinari (Casca in Berserk) as Shinobu, Yoshito Yasuhara (Kadokura in Golden Kamuy) as Lupin the First and Toshio Furukawa (Asuma Shinohara in Patlabor) as Lupin the Second.
Detective Conan Series Announces Title, Date for 26th Anime Film
Earlier this month, the 26th anime film was teased for the Detective Conan series, and now we know the title and release date. The latest news was revealed along with a the first full visual for what is being called Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Black Iron Submarine), which is scheduled to open in Japan on April 14, 2023.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Hits Toonami on December 3
If you’ve been holding out for the broadcast version of My Hero Academia season 6, you have just a few more days to wait. The latest season adapting Kohei Horikoshi’s hit Shonen Jump manga is officially set to make its Toonami debut on December 3, creeping right into the wee hours of December 4.
Acro Trip Anime Adaptation Set for 2024
Acro Trip is a shojo comedy manga by Yone Sawata that follows Chizuko Date, an otaku living in Niigata Prefecture who is obsessed with the city’s magical girl protector, Berry Blossom. Unfortunately, since antagonist Chroma is so incompetent, no one really cares about Berry Blossom’s battles anymore, so Chizuko takes it upon herself to shine a light on her exploits once more. Now this charming series is getting ready to make the leap to a TV anime adaptation, and the adaptation has been confirmed for a 2024 debut.
Disney+ Reveals New Series by JUJUTSU KAISEN Director as Part of Original Anime Slate
Disney+ is coming strong with anime content, including the fresh announcement of an expanded partnership with publisher Kodansha that nets them the new season of the Tokyo Revengers anime. Beyond that, Disney+ revealed a slate of upcoming anime, which includes a reboot, an adaptation and a trio of original projects.
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Anime Revealed
Get ready for another mouthful, because the latest isekai novel series to receive an anime adaptation is My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me!, by Tsuyoshi Fujitaka and Chisato Naruse. There aren’t any details at the moment, but the news was teased along with the promotion of the eighth volume of the manga adaptation in a short video.
Uzamaid Manga to End on January 25
Kanko Nakamura originally launched the Uzamaid manga back in August 2016, and its run is about to come to an end. According to the January 2023 issue of Futabasha’s Monthly Action magazine, the final chapter of Uzamaid – Our Maid is Way Too Annoying! is scheduled to be published in the March issue on January 25.
PreCure’s 20th Series Will Be Hirogaru Sky! PreCure
The 20th entry in the Pretty Cure, AKA PreCure, series has officially been announced. There isn’t much in the way of information at the moment, but Toei Animation lifted the veil on the title: Hirogaru Sky! PreCure (Reach for the Sky! PreCure). The logo above was also revealed and...
Tetsuya Chiba Uses Traditional Washi Paper to Preserve Manga
Manga has traditionally been hand-drawn, and there is the issue of protecting the paper from being damaged over time. This is no small feat. “The illustration has undergone color fading and wearing,” mangaka Tetsuya Chiba remarked about the iconic last scene of his famous manga Ashita no Joe (known as Tomorrow’s Joe in English). “This is in danger of soon being in tatters.”
The Little Prince Director Didn’t Want to Make Miyazaki Angry over Adaptation
Mark Osborne, director of Kung Fu Panda and 2015’s The Little Prince, is a big fan of Hayao Miyazaki. He also knows Miyazaki is a big fan of the French classic The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, and Osborne wanted to make sure he did his adaptation right so he wouldn’t anger the master.
