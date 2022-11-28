Read full article on original website
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closes - Winter Park Florida Location ShutteringTy D.Winter Park, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
3 former Cleveland Cavaliers who could be helping the team right now
The Cleveland Cavaliers could use some help on defense. We knew that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell wouldn’t be the best defensive unit in the NBA, and at least Mitchell is trying but the two fo them together have just been plain awful. They’re easy to beat off the dribble and Garland doesn’t do a great job keeping his heels off the floor. It’s no wonder the Cavs can be beaten with the extra pass.
Sixers star James Harden’s 2-word reaction to Joel Embiid’s superhero performance vs. Hawks
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks seem to always have heated battles whenever these two teams are matched up against each other. And Joel Embiid seems to not have forgotten the Hawks’ triumph over his Sixers during the 2021 NBA playoffs, as he seems to always have an added motivation whenever he goes up against Atlanta.
This Day In Lakers History: Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant Dominate Pacers In Finals Rematch
The first of the Los Angeles Lakers’ three straight NBA Championships from 2000-02 was their toughest. The Indiana Pacers pushed the Lakers in a tougher six-game series than many remember. Of course, in the end, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal were simply too much for Reggie Miller, Jalen Rose and Co.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' gritty win over the Utah Jazz
The Chicago Bulls pulled out a close victory against the Utah Jazz on Monday night.
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando
A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
'Beat Up' Magic Not Making Excuses For Poor Performances
The Orlando Magic (5-15) have been riddled with injuries up to the quarter point this season, with Bol Bol and Franz Wagner being the only players to suit up in all 20 games.
Celtics And Hornets Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Massachusetts.
Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies fans will love this Trea Turner report
It may be the days before the MLB Winter Meetings begin, but one report will have Philadelphia Phillies fans feeling much better about their team’s chances of landing free agent shortstop Trea Turner, perhaps sooner than later. Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies have “good chance” to sign Trea Turner.
Clarkson scores 33 as Jazz end losing streak, 125-112
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The losing streak is finally over. Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 33 points and five assists, and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 125-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Collin Sexton added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen chipped in 23 […]
Transfer Portal Season: Should UCF Load Up Again?
How many transfers should Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights pursue?
Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110
Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the Detroit Pistons 140-110 on Tuesday night. Randle added seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson had 16 points apiece while Immanuel Quickley tossed in 15 points for New York, which won for just the second time in six games.
Royal night: Tatum scores 49, Celtics hold off Heat 134-121
BOSTON (AP) — Camera phones throughout Boston's TD Garden were fixed on the seats adjacent the Celtics' bench as the Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside in the city's hallowed arena on Wednesday. Yet it was the Celtics' reigning basketball prince who ultimately owned the night. Jayson Tatum...
Miami Heat Are Reportedly Frustrated With Bam Adebayo's Inconsistency
The Miami Heat aren't happy with Bam Adebayo's recent inconsistencies.
Dwight Howard Finally Reveals Why He Requested A Trade From The Orlando Magic
Dwight Howard is a future Hall of Famer, although many people think he's not deserving of that honor. The legendary center is no longer in the NBA, as he plays in Taiwan since a couple of weeks ago. Still, the things he did in the association won't be forgotten and that's why he's a legend in his right.
Celtics-Hornets takeaways: C's offense explodes in Tatum's return
For the second consecutive night, the Boston Celtics offense proved capable of putting up historic numbers without one of their stars. This time, Jayson Tatum was in and Jaylen Brown was out. Al Horford also was sidelined on the second night of a back-to-back. Despite their absences, the Celtics didn't miss a beat.
Every important date for the 2023 WNBA season
From the draft to the playoffs, here are all the important dates you’ll need to know to follow the 2023 WNBA season. The dog days of the WNBA offseason are drawing to a close. Free agency is coming. The schedules have been released. With such a monumental season approaching, it can be hard to keep track of everything going on. That’s why we’ve listed every key date for the 2023 season in one place.
UCF Knights Ranked in Latest CFB Playoff Poll
CFB Playoff Committee Has UCF ranked and competing for New Year's Six bowl game.
Rumors: Shortstop news just keeps getting better for Philadelphia Phillies
According to one MLB insider, it isn’t a matter of if the Philadelphia Phillies will land a big-name free agent shortstop this offseason, but rather a matter of when and which one will find himself in the City of Brotherly Love in 2023 and beyond. Rumors are swirling that...
Did Fortnite lose players through October and November?
Fortnite has had a rough year in 2022. Fortnite has basically been losing players ever since May of 2021. The game saw an increase of almost 2 million players in March, which coincided with the debut of Zero Build to the game. Outside of that, just about every month, save for one, in 2022 saw a loss of players. No month being more disastrous for the game than June when No Sweat Summer debuted and bombed at the same time. The player base fell by over 9 million players.
