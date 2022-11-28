Read full article on original website
Related
Senate Democrats call for criminal investigation of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) sent a letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ) Wednesday calling for a criminal investigation of what they called the “fraudulent tactics” of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and CEO of FTX Trading Ltd., which filed for bankruptcy this month. “Given...
Gizmodo
Bahamas Attorney General Gets Defensive as FTX Users Wonder About Sam Bankman-Fried
The Attorney General of the Bahamas, L. Ryan Pinder, released a video statement on Sunday night about the investigation into crypto platform FTX, which was based in the Bahamas before it imploded earlier this month, taking billions of dollars with it. And at least one thing is clear: Pinder knows investors in FTX think the government in the Bahamas didn’t do its job.
zycrypto.com
Bahamas’ Attorney General Defends The Country’s Action After FTX’s Collapse
Bahamas’ attorney General reassures investors that the country remains a safe place to invest despite the ill-fated FTX collapse. The government has been criticized for playing a role in the implosion, which the AG denies. The Bahamas has attracted several digital asset firms looking to set up shop in...
Bahamas AG defends his investigation into SBF and FTX while pointing fingers at the rest of the world
A hot potato: The controversy over the catastrophic implosion of FTX is stirring the pot between investors and officials. Those who lost money claim the Bahamian government is shielding FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried from the potential consequences of mishandling their funds. The backlash prompted the country's attorney general to go on the defensive in a live-streamed statement that almost nobody watched.
decrypt.co
Authorities in Turkey Seize FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets
Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board has seized assets belonging to the local subsidiary of the FTX crypto exchange and its affiliates. Amid a probe into the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Turkish authorities have seized the assets of Sam Bankman-Fried and other affiliates, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday.
US courts ruling in favor of justice department turns legal tide on Trump
The ex-president’s supporters will no longer be able to avoid testifying before grand juries in Washington DC and Georgia
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
Oil execs rip Biden admin's 'completely inaccurate,' 'flat-out lie' about US energy production
United Refining CEO John Catsimatidis and American Energy Alliance President Tom Pyle call out Biden policies that limit U.S. oil production and supply.
Judge sanctions Trump lawyers over handling of ‘frivolous’ lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, DNC
A federal judge on Thursday ordered sanctions against former President Trump’s attorneys over their handling of a since-dismissed lawsuit brought on Trump’s behalf against his 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and dozens more defendants. The sanctioned parties — four attorneys and their two...
Abbott orders Texas Military Department to use every available strategy to combat border crisis
Photo byTexas Army National Guard Photos by 1st Lt. Steven Wesolowski. Used under Creative Commons. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to take a hard line on border security and what he perceives as failings from the Biden Administration to secure the southern border.
Deadline passes for Biden admin to appeal ruling against transgender mandate, plaintiffs hail 'great news'
A deadline passed last week for the Biden administration to appeal a federal court's ruling blocking a mandate requiring doctors to perform gender reassignment surgery.
CNBC
Trump lawyers say he designated seized Mar-a-Lago documents 'as personal records' — DOJ says he can't do that 'simply by saying so'
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are arguing that hundreds of documents that the FBI seized from his Florida residence are "personal" because he said so. But the Department of Justice says he cannot deem the documents personal "simply by saying so." Trump's lawyers and the DOJ briefed a judge...
CoinTelegraph
Alameda Research withdrew $204M ahead of bankruptcy filing: Arkham Intelligence
Alameda Research withdrew over $200 million from FTX.US before it filed for bankruptcy, according to analysis from blockchain firm Arkham Intelligence disclosed on Nov. 25. In a Twitter thread, Arkham revealed that Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company, pulled $204 million from eight different addresses of FTX US in a variety of crypto assets, the majority of them stablecoins, in the final days before the collapse.
TechCrunch
US DOJ announces seizure of $3.36B in cryptocurrency
The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that law enforcement seized $3.36 billion of bitcoin from a man who “unlawfully obtained” more than 50,000 bitcoin from darkweb market Silk Road over a decade ago. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said that James...
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried ghosted his legal team over bankruptcy: report
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried ignored pleas from company attorneys and advisers urging him to file for bankruptcy “for days” before the cryptocurrency platform imploded, according to a report Tuesday. FTX general counsel Ryne Miller was one of several people who begged Bankman-Fried and other executives to relinquish their control of the company, the New York Times reported, citing internal emails and text messages. The mood grew so dire that the FTX attorneys purportedly tried to contact Bankman-Fried’s father, Stanford Law professor Joseph Bankman, to see if he would intervene and speak to his son. In the early morning hours of Nov. 11,...
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
What does the Oath Keepers sedition verdict mean for the DOJ's investigation of Trump?
A jury's willingness to convict two leaders of a far-right militia of seditious conspiracy for plotting to forcibly oppose the government is a major vindication of how the Justice Department is approaching its investigation into the efforts to disrupt President Joe Biden's 2020 win.As the Justice Department digs deeper into the conduct of former President Donald Trump and his inner circle, the conviction of two Oath Keepers leaders -- as well as the conviction on another key charge brought against all five defendants -- will be useful to building out a case around the plotting to overturn Trump's loss that went beyond just the riot at...
Sedition trial win bolsters Justice Dept. in Jan. 6 probe
The seditious conspiracy convictions of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and another leader in the far-right extremist group show that jurors are willing to hold accountable not just the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but those who schemed to subvert the 2020 election
Washington Examiner
Special consideration: Why the Trump special master could be entering final days
The special master granted by a judge at former President Donald Trump’s request may be entering his last days entangled in the Mar-a-Lago raid saga as an appeals court strongly considers overturning his appointment. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon appointed Judge Raymond Dearie in September to serve as special...
Washington Examiner
DOJ warns Supreme Court immigration case could allow states to sue over 'virtually any policy'
Justices on the Supreme Court appeared concerned Tuesday about the prospect of allowing states to sue the Biden administration over one of its immigration policies, and the Justice Department warned doing so could allow states to "sue the federal government about virtually any policy." The DOJ is seeking to overturn...
Comments / 0