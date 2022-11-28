ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

Bahamas Attorney General Gets Defensive as FTX Users Wonder About Sam Bankman-Fried

The Attorney General of the Bahamas, L. Ryan Pinder, released a video statement on Sunday night about the investigation into crypto platform FTX, which was based in the Bahamas before it imploded earlier this month, taking billions of dollars with it. And at least one thing is clear: Pinder knows investors in FTX think the government in the Bahamas didn’t do its job.
zycrypto.com

Bahamas’ Attorney General Defends The Country’s Action After FTX’s Collapse

Bahamas’ attorney General reassures investors that the country remains a safe place to invest despite the ill-fated FTX collapse. The government has been criticized for playing a role in the implosion, which the AG denies. The Bahamas has attracted several digital asset firms looking to set up shop in...
TechSpot

Bahamas AG defends his investigation into SBF and FTX while pointing fingers at the rest of the world

A hot potato: The controversy over the catastrophic implosion of FTX is stirring the pot between investors and officials. Those who lost money claim the Bahamian government is shielding FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried from the potential consequences of mishandling their funds. The backlash prompted the country's attorney general to go on the defensive in a live-streamed statement that almost nobody watched.
decrypt.co

Authorities in Turkey Seize FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets

Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board has seized assets belonging to the local subsidiary of the FTX crypto exchange and its affiliates. Amid a probe into the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Turkish authorities have seized the assets of Sam Bankman-Fried and other affiliates, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday.
CoinTelegraph

Alameda Research withdrew $204M ahead of bankruptcy filing: Arkham Intelligence

Alameda Research withdrew over $200 million from FTX.US before it filed for bankruptcy, according to analysis from blockchain firm Arkham Intelligence disclosed on Nov. 25. In a Twitter thread, Arkham revealed that Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company, pulled $204 million from eight different addresses of FTX US in a variety of crypto assets, the majority of them stablecoins, in the final days before the collapse.
TechCrunch

US DOJ announces seizure of $3.36B in cryptocurrency

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that law enforcement seized $3.36 billion of bitcoin from a man who “unlawfully obtained” more than 50,000 bitcoin from darkweb market Silk Road over a decade ago. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said that James...
New York Post

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried ghosted his legal team over bankruptcy: report

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried ignored pleas from company attorneys and advisers urging him to file for bankruptcy “for days” before the cryptocurrency platform imploded, according to a report Tuesday. FTX general counsel Ryne Miller was one of several people who begged Bankman-Fried and other executives to relinquish their control of the company, the New York Times reported, citing internal emails and text messages. The mood grew so dire that the FTX attorneys purportedly tried to contact Bankman-Fried’s father, Stanford Law professor Joseph Bankman, to see if he would intervene and speak to his son. In the early morning hours of Nov. 11,...
