Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Gallatin Valley; Madison River Valley; Missouri Headwaters WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 8 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the peak travel times Thursday evening through Friday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Gates of the Mountains; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations mostly between 3 and 5 inches, but 1 to 3 inches are expected in the Cut Bank and Toole County areas. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph on the plains, causing wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 8 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Wind chills may cause frost bite to exposed skin in 30 minutes. The hazardous conditions could impact peak travel times Thursday morning through Friday morning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 20:39:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches for most locations, but areas near West Yellowstone and along the Idaho/Wyoming border could see 8 to 16 inches. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact peak travel times through Friday morning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Little Belt and Highwood Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Little Belt and Highwood Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Little Belt and Highwood Mountains. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the peak travel times Thursday morning through Friday morning.
