Effective: 2022-12-01 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Gates of the Mountains; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations mostly between 3 and 5 inches, but 1 to 3 inches are expected in the Cut Bank and Toole County areas. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph on the plains, causing wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 8 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Wind chills may cause frost bite to exposed skin in 30 minutes. The hazardous conditions could impact peak travel times Thursday morning through Friday morning.

CASCADE COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO