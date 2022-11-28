Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Gallatin Valley; Madison River Valley; Missouri Headwaters WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 8 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the peak travel times Thursday evening through Friday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Cascade County below 5000ft; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Fergus County below 4500ft; Helena Valley; Hill County; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Meagher County Valleys; Northern Blaine County; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From Noon Thursday to 8 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the peak travel times Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Wind chills may cause frost bite to exposed skin in 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Beaverhead County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Northwest Beaverhead County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches, with higher amounts above pass level. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Beaverhead County. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 8 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact peak travel times Thursday morning through Friday morning.
