Effective: 2022-12-01 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Cascade County below 5000ft; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Fergus County below 4500ft; Helena Valley; Hill County; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Meagher County Valleys; Northern Blaine County; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From Noon Thursday to 8 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the peak travel times Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Wind chills may cause frost bite to exposed skin in 30 minutes.

BLAINE COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO