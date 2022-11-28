ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The 10 best Cyber Monday deals for the Carolina Panthers fan in your life

By Panthers Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvEKN_0jPXesfu00

Happy holidays, Panthers fans!

Coming off a big win against the Denver Broncos, Panthers Wire is here to give you yet another reason to celebrate.

Fanatics is offering 30% off all orders on Cyber Monday, so take at least 30% off the prices in the list below and get the perfect gift for the Panthers fan in your life.

Whether you’re all aboard the D’Onta Foreman hype train or just love to reminisce about the days of Steve Smith and Cam Newton, we’ve got you covered with our list of best Panthers gifts for the holiday season.

If you need another gift for the football fan in your life, consider a subscription to The Huddle. Win your fantasy football league with The Huddle’s award-winning fantasy football cheat sheets, rankings, sleepers and insider tools. Sign up today.

Steve Smith Carolina Panthers Mitchell & Ness 2003 Legacy Replica Jersey

Brian Burns Carolina Panthers Nike Game Jersey

Carolina Panthers Oakley Sunglasses

D.J. Moore Carolina Panthers Nike RFLCTV Limited Jersey

Jaycee Horn Carolina Panthers Nike Game Player Jersey

Carolina Panthers Nike 2022 Salute to Service Therma Performance Pullover Hoodie

Carolina Panthers Cutter & Buck Pike Constellation Print Stretch Polo

Carolina Panthers '47 Women's Harper Pullover Hoodie

Carolina Panthers New Era Shade Trucker 9FIFTY Snapback Hat

Carolina Panthers FOCO Women's Holiday Ugly Pajama Set

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Panthers Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Few Broncos reportedly came to Russell Wilson's 34th bday party, and NFL fans all made the same 'Draft Day' joke

The more the Denver Broncos struggle, particularly on offense, the more speculation will run rampant that Russell Wilson’s teammates aren’t very fond of him. When he’s getting paid almost a quarter-billion to lose to 2022 Sam Darnold, and when he’s on pace to nearly finish with fewer touchdown passes than bathrooms in his house — you start to wonder what the breaking point is.
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday

Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go.  Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
CLEVELAND, OH
Athlon Sports

Report: NFL Team Worried Stadium Will Be Empty On Christmas Day

The Rams have not been fun to watch, and it has the team worried. Four of the team's six final games will be nationally televised in standalone timeslots. One game, Week 17 against the Chargers, can be flexed. The Rams' Christmas Day matchup against the Broncos, however, can't be. The team fears a ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 potential trade scenarios for the Steelers in the 2023 NFL draft

If things continue as it is, the Pittsburgh Steelers could easily hold a Top Five pick in the 2023 NFL draft. This means there will be trade offers out there for that pick given there are several elite quarterback prospects and Pittsburgh doesn’t have an immediate need. So we used a popular mock draft simulator that also simulates trade offers and decided to share some of the big ones. Let us know if you would accept any of these offers for the Steelers top pick.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Bengals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Ja'Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting hot heading into December and help is on the way. Cincinnati has been without star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase for the past couple of games. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, help is on the way. Chase will make his return to the field...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Vonn Bell Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playing Chiefs

Two of the top teams in the AFC are set to square off this coming Sunday. It'll be a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game as the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs come into this contest with a 9-2 record, while the Bengals are 7-4 and have won seven of their last nine games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

49ers sign former Pro Bowl corner Jenkins to practice squad

The 49ers added veteran depth to the cornerback position on Monday. San Francisco announced the signing of former Pro Bowl corner Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins to the team’s practice squad. The 34-year-old Jenkins is a 10-year NFL veteran and a former second-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers OL stats amongst NFL's best entering bye week

Actually having a good offensive line is quite an oddity for the Carolina Panthers. So forgive us if we’re a bit excited here. But, through the ups and downs of a tumultuous 2022, James Campen’s hog mollies have been one of the few bright constants this team has fielded. Now, let’s give them their flowers and give you some of their best stats on the season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Football World Furious With NFL Network Reporter Tuesday

Tom Pelissero knew what he was doing with this one. On Tuesday, the NFL Network insider reported that Lamar Jackson was headed to the Denver Broncos, but took his time distinguishing which one... The football world's hearts collectively stopped. "Tom," commented NFL Network colleague Ian Rapoport. "My stomach just dropped...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: A record haul of quarterbacks in the first round

There’s no question that quarterback is the most important position in football, and quite possibly the most important position in sports. That said, NFL teams have been pretty good with their restraint in overdrafting the position in recent years. In 2022, only one quarterback (Pitt’s Kenny Pickett to the Pittsburgh Steelers at 20) went in the first round, which is exactly how things should have gone based on talent and current potential.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Week 13 injury report: Cowboys still sick, Elliott healed ahead of Colts game

For the first time since Week 7, Ezekiel Elliott is not on the Cowboys’ practice report. Elliott suffered a hyperextended knee in the win over the Detroit Lions and it forced him to miss the games surrounding Dallas’ Week 9 bye. He returned in Week 11’s win over Minnesota but returned to form in Week 12 when he was the leading rusher with 92 yards on just 16 carries in the win over the New York Giants. Now, Elliott is no longer even listed as having limited participation as Dallas releases their first report for Sunday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy