wegotthiscovered.com

Billie Eilish’s relationship with Jessie Rutherford leaves fans saying yikes

After breaking it off with rapper Brandon Adams (known professionally as 7:AMP), influential singer-songwriter Billie Eilish began dating fellow singer Jessie Rutherford in October 2022. Rutherford is the lead vocalist of Californian rock band the Neighbourhood, comprising Rutherford, guitarists Jeremy Freedman and Zach Abels, and bassist Mikey Margot. Immediately after the announcement, Eilish and Rutherford’s relationship came under scrutiny from fans of the twenty-year-old and her alternative pop music.
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Shared a Cryptic Quote About Love as Pete Davidson Spent Friendsgiving With Emily Ratajkowski

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seemed to have a healthy split after nine months of dating, but just because a breakup is amicable doesn’t always mean it’s easy. On the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of things she has learned from her previous relationships now that she is in her 40s — and fans couldn’t help but notice she happened to post them around the same time Pete Davidson was at an...
SheKnows

Emily Ratajkowski & Pete Davidson Proved Those Rumors Are True With This Major Relationship Step

Many Hollywood couples are known for being ultra-private, like Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling or Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum. Other couples, however, seem to embrace the public’s attention and own being together, like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker or Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. After all, if the media is going to talk and speculate about them any way, they might as well show their truth too. For budding new couple Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski, they seem to have chosen the latter. On Nov 27, the model and the SNL alum made their first official public appearance...
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Leaning on an Old Flame to Comfort Him Amid Olivia Wilde Breakup

Harry Styles is hot off his split from Olivia Wilde, and conveniently, so is one of his ex-girlfriends. Kendall Jenner recently broke up with NBA star Devin Booker, and the duo is reportedly leaning on each other through their heartache. “Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another,” an insider told The Sun. “And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia.” It sounds like a platonic friendship developed between the two of them over the years and the “Watermelon Sugar” star appreciates that the...
HollywoodLife

Amanda Bynes Debuts Shorter Hair While Grabbing Coffee On School Break: Before & After Photos

Amanda Bynes has a brand-new hairstyle! The actress, 36, was seen with a shorter haircut while taking a coffee break during one of her cosmetology classes on Monday, November 28. Amanda kept a low-profile, wearing shades as she headed to the coffee shop, but her new hair looked fabulous. While she kept the same dark black shade that she had in the past, the new style was closer to a bob than her longer look.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Good Morning America’ anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach allegedly had months-long affair

The very smitten on-screen friendship of Good Morning America anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach may have gone too far. The anchors, who daily host GMA3 and often guest host GMA, have been spotted together for months, being overly flirtatious. One video even shows Holmes casually touching Robach on her rear end while outside of a cottage in upstate New York. The UK Daily Mail originally broke the story, and claim that the two had a getaway alone at the cottage two weeks ago.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Spacey signs on for first movie role since winning $40 million lawsuit

Kevin Spacey has quickly re-entered the acting scene after managing to successfully defend himself in a $40 million civil lawsuit made against him by former co-star Anthony Rapp for alleged sexual battery. While Spacey still faces further sexual assault charges in the UK, it hasn’t stopped the disgraced actor from...
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Massive Christmas Tree As She Begins To Decorate For The Holidays: Watch

Kylie Jenner is feeling festive! The makeup mogul, 25, didn’t wait long after Thanksgiving to kick off Christmas season. She got things started with some home decorating, showing off her gigantic Christmas tree in a Sunday, Nov. 27 Instagram video, which you can see here on her page and below from a fan account. Making the clip all the more fun, she backed the video with Micheal Bublé’s rendition of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.”

