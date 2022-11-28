Read full article on original website
Pete Davidson Reveals the "Excuse" Kim Kardashian Used to Not Give Out Her Number
Watch: See Pete Davidson's Debut on The Kardashians. Pete Davidson has arrived. The Saturday Night Live alum made his first in-person appearance on Hulu's The Kardashians during the Nov. 17 episode of season two. While Kim and Pete are no longer together, the episode took viewers through the then-couple's date...
Pete Davidson Looks Smitten in First Video With Rumored New Girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski
After Instagram celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi unleashed the rumors that Pete Davidson and model Emily Ratajkowski were together earlier this week, the two were surprisingly quick to seemingly confirm the news. On Wednesday Nov 17, which happens to be the Saturday Night Live alum’s 29th birthday, the two were spotted together twice throughout the night.
Emily Ratajkowski Explained Why Pete Davidson Is Attractive Long Before Their Alleged Relationship
Emily Ratajkowski was talking about why Pete Davidson is attractive long before the dating rumors about them started swirling.
Howard Stern Says He "Called" Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's Budding Romance
Watch: Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Are DATING. Howard Stern is basking in the glow of his correct prediction regarding Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's budding romance. During the Nov. 15 episode of The Howard Stern Show, the comedian reflected on his on-air prediction in September that the Saturday Night...
wegotthiscovered.com
Billie Eilish’s relationship with Jessie Rutherford leaves fans saying yikes
After breaking it off with rapper Brandon Adams (known professionally as 7:AMP), influential singer-songwriter Billie Eilish began dating fellow singer Jessie Rutherford in October 2022. Rutherford is the lead vocalist of Californian rock band the Neighbourhood, comprising Rutherford, guitarists Jeremy Freedman and Zach Abels, and bassist Mikey Margot. Immediately after the announcement, Eilish and Rutherford’s relationship came under scrutiny from fans of the twenty-year-old and her alternative pop music.
Kim Kardashian Shared a Cryptic Quote About Love as Pete Davidson Spent Friendsgiving With Emily Ratajkowski
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seemed to have a healthy split after nine months of dating, but just because a breakup is amicable doesn’t always mean it’s easy. On the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of things she has learned from her previous relationships now that she is in her 40s — and fans couldn’t help but notice she happened to post them around the same time Pete Davidson was at an...
Emily Ratajkowski & Pete Davidson Proved Those Rumors Are True With This Major Relationship Step
Many Hollywood couples are known for being ultra-private, like Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling or Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum. Other couples, however, seem to embrace the public’s attention and own being together, like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker or Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. After all, if the media is going to talk and speculate about them any way, they might as well show their truth too. For budding new couple Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski, they seem to have chosen the latter. On Nov 27, the model and the SNL alum made their first official public appearance...
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Jay Pharoah Hilariously Confirms Pete Davidson's 'BDE': 'It's 9 Inches'
The rumors about Pete Davidson seem to be true — with him finally confirming what many have believed about him for years now. According to Jay Pharoah, the comedian revealed that he is in fact packing beneath his pants, which has allowed him so much success when it comes to his dating life.
Emily Ratajkowski lives her best life; spotted with DJ Orazio Rispo days after Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson is not the only one who has game. Emily Ratajkowski has people wondering and hoping she is playing the field- dating both the comedian and DJ Orazio Rispo. The model has been spotted hanging out with both of them within days of each other. ...
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Leaning on an Old Flame to Comfort Him Amid Olivia Wilde Breakup
Harry Styles is hot off his split from Olivia Wilde, and conveniently, so is one of his ex-girlfriends. Kendall Jenner recently broke up with NBA star Devin Booker, and the duo is reportedly leaning on each other through their heartache. “Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another,” an insider told The Sun. “And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia.” It sounds like a platonic friendship developed between the two of them over the years and the “Watermelon Sugar” star appreciates that the...
Elle
Kim Kardashian Vague Posts About Being In a Difficult Time as Ex Pete Davidson Moves On
Kim Kardashian is doing some deep thinking and even deeper feeling. On November 18, she shared a quote from Manifest Now author Idil Ahmed on her Instagram Story that implies she's going through a tough time, but is sure she will triumph in the end. “One thing I realized is...
Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Are Photographed Together for the First Time
Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. It seems romance really is brewing between Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson. The two were spotted together on Wednesday night—first outside the model's West Village apartment and later...
Kate Beckinsale Recalls the Moment She Saw Her Dead Dad on TV
Following her father into acting has been bittersweet for Kate Beckinsale, who sees her dearly departed dad on screen at pivotal times in her life.
Pete Davidson is Reportedly Dating This Newly-Single Supermodel & It Definitely Tracks
Who had their bets on this new couple? After much speculation about who Hollywood man-about-town Pete Davidson would be dating next after his split from Kim Kardashian, the former Saturday Night Live star was allegedly spotted on a date with none other than newly-single model Emily Ratajkowski. The claims went...
Amanda Bynes Debuts Shorter Hair While Grabbing Coffee On School Break: Before & After Photos
Amanda Bynes has a brand-new hairstyle! The actress, 36, was seen with a shorter haircut while taking a coffee break during one of her cosmetology classes on Monday, November 28. Amanda kept a low-profile, wearing shades as she headed to the coffee shop, but her new hair looked fabulous. While she kept the same dark black shade that she had in the past, the new style was closer to a bob than her longer look.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Good Morning America’ anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach allegedly had months-long affair
The very smitten on-screen friendship of Good Morning America anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach may have gone too far. The anchors, who daily host GMA3 and often guest host GMA, have been spotted together for months, being overly flirtatious. One video even shows Holmes casually touching Robach on her rear end while outside of a cottage in upstate New York. The UK Daily Mail originally broke the story, and claim that the two had a getaway alone at the cottage two weeks ago.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Spacey signs on for first movie role since winning $40 million lawsuit
Kevin Spacey has quickly re-entered the acting scene after managing to successfully defend himself in a $40 million civil lawsuit made against him by former co-star Anthony Rapp for alleged sexual battery. While Spacey still faces further sexual assault charges in the UK, it hasn’t stopped the disgraced actor from...
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Massive Christmas Tree As She Begins To Decorate For The Holidays: Watch
Kylie Jenner is feeling festive! The makeup mogul, 25, didn’t wait long after Thanksgiving to kick off Christmas season. She got things started with some home decorating, showing off her gigantic Christmas tree in a Sunday, Nov. 27 Instagram video, which you can see here on her page and below from a fan account. Making the clip all the more fun, she backed the video with Micheal Bublé’s rendition of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.”
Kris Jenner Shows Off Her Custom-Made Elf on the Shelf Display With Each Doll Representing Her 12 Grandkids: Pic
Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock No one does Christmas like Lovey! Kris Jenner showed off her elaborate Elf on a Shelf display — with a toy custom-made for each of her 12 grandchildren. The momager, 67, took to her Instagram Story on Monday, November 28, to share the impressive holiday collection with her 50 million followers. “Thank […]
