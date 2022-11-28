ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAPHIC: Woman Wins $150K After Forceful Arrest Caught on Camera Caused Uproar in Texas

A Texas woman who says Fort Worth Police violated her rights after she was forcefully arrested has been awarded $150,000 in a lawsuit she filed against the city. It was nearly six years ago when the video of Jacqueline Craig’s arrest went viral, garnering more than five million views and causing an uproar in the city. At the time, protests ensued calling for the arresting officer, William Martin, and former Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald to be fired.
Dallas store customer facing murder charge for shooting unarmed robber

DALLAS - A Dallas man is charged with murder for shooting and killing an unarmed robber he believed was attacking two dollar store employees. After the shooting, the man stayed on the scene and spoke with police. Dallas police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson was legally carrying the gun he used...
McKinney names new police chief

The city of McKinney has announced Assistant Chief Joe Ellenburg has been appointed as Chief of the McKinney Police Department. He has been serving as Interim Police Chief following Chief Greg Conley’s move to Director of Public Safety in October. Chief Ellenburg has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and 27 years with the McKinney Police Department. He will be sworn in at the regular City Council meeting on Dec. 6.
Suspect of Fort Worth shooting fled scene, victim in critical condition

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect of a Fort Worth shooting remains at-large Monday night.MedStar, Fort Worth police and Fort Worth fire responded to a report of a person being wounded in a shooting just before 6 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Hunter's Trail and Fox Run Drive. At the scene, police found a man with several gunshot wounds. Police said the incident began over the purchase of an item between the victim and suspect. A disagreement led to physical violence, with the suspect getting out a gun and shooting it several times, striking the victim. The suspect then fled the scene and is not in police custody as of Monday night.The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition.
Passenger critically injured in Fort Worth highway shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on east Loop 820 near Highway 287 in south Fort Worth. Police said someone opened fire on another vehicle just before 4 a.m. Monday. The passenger was shot in the head. The driver pulled over and called...
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug Trafficking

A Dallas man is facing a life in prison for drug trafficking.Photo byAnna Sullivan/UnsplashonUnsplash. A local Dallas man is currently facing up to life in federal prison on drug trafficking charges and is accused of being responsible for an overdose death in Collin County. WFAA reports that 37-year-old Brian Demarcus Davis has been indicted on four charges that include: conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of narcotics trafficking.
Arlington police searching for murdered woman's boyfriend

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police want to talk to 44-year-old Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda. Investigators call him a person of interest in the murder of Evila Yanes, his longtime girlfriend. Arlington Deputy Police Chief Kyle Dishko said a surveillance camera at a local business captured Yanes and Castaneda together on...
Homicide on S. Lancaster Road

On November 29, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at the Family Dollar store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation determined the victim got...
Two Young Men Arrested in Grand Prairie Teen Murder Case

On Monday, November 28th, at around 4:15 a.m., the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive where officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Demarcus Harrell Jr, 17 years of age, was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
Buddhist Temples Targeted in DFW; FBI Assistance Requested

North Texas police officials are reaching out to the FBI for help in investigating a potential criminal ring targeting Buddhist temples. White Settlement police are working with local communities and several other states that are reporting similar burglaries inside temples. Members who worship at Buddhist temples across DFW say they are sacred places, full of peace, open to anyone, and where monks are readily available for those in need of prayer.
Doctor’s Note is Not Required for Excused Absence at Fort Worth ISD

If your child is experiencing mild respiratory symptoms but is not having difficulty breathing and is well-hydrated. If you need to have your child tested for RSV, the flu or COVID-19. Persistent fever for more than two or three days. However, any temperature greater than 100.4 in an infant under...
