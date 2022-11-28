Read full article on original website
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college histroyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas Family Solves Cold Case On Their OwnStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
Texas woman found by family 51 years after being kidnapped as a babyB.R. ShenoyFort Worth, TX
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Aaron Dean trial expected to continue as planned, despite death of lead defense attorney
FORT WORTH, Texas - The judge in the trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean for the murder of Atatiana Jefferson says he expects the court proceedings to continue as planned, despite the death of lead defense attorney Jim Lane. Dean, his attorneys and prosecutors went before Judge...
Jim Lane, veteran of Fort Worth politics and high-profile trials, dead at 78
Jim Lane’s legacy spans across Fort Worth, but perhaps none more than with his service on the Tarrant Regional Water District. Lane, who served Fort Worth in public office for 28 years, died Sunday. He was 78. He served as secretary of the Tarrant Regional Water District Board until...
10 potential jurors excused as selection gets underway in murder trial for Aaron Dean
FORT WORTH, Texas — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a former Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson in her home in 2019. Of 200 potential jurors, more than half told the judge that they had read, seen or knew something about the case.
Aaron Dean murder trial: Why potential jurors were asked about their favorite TV shows, commenting online
FORT WORTH, Texas - More than 150 prospective jurors for the Aaron Dean murder trial will return to the courthouse on Wednesday and Thursday as lawyers attempt to find 14 people who can impartially listen to days of testimony and fairly weigh evidence presented in the case. Former police officer...
Man who called police to check on Atatiana Jefferson told to no longer protest outside courthouse
FORT WORTH, Texas — A witness in the Aaron Dean murder trial was asked to appear before the judge presiding over the case on Tuesday after he was seen protesting outside of the courthouse. James Smith is the man who called Fort Worth police to check on Atatiana Jefferson...
GRAPHIC: Woman Wins $150K After Forceful Arrest Caught on Camera Caused Uproar in Texas
A Texas woman who says Fort Worth Police violated her rights after she was forcefully arrested has been awarded $150,000 in a lawsuit she filed against the city. It was nearly six years ago when the video of Jacqueline Craig’s arrest went viral, garnering more than five million views and causing an uproar in the city. At the time, protests ensued calling for the arresting officer, William Martin, and former Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald to be fired.
Dallas store customer facing murder charge for shooting unarmed robber
DALLAS - A Dallas man is charged with murder for shooting and killing an unarmed robber he believed was attacking two dollar store employees. After the shooting, the man stayed on the scene and spoke with police. Dallas police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson was legally carrying the gun he used...
Dallas store customer fatally shoots suspected burglar who was fighting with employees, police say
DALLAS — Police say they've arrested a North Texas man who shot and killed another man who was suspected of stealing from a Family Dollar store in Dallas and getting into an altercation with two female employees. Kevin Jackson, 47, faces a murder charge in the case, officials said.
2 arrested, charged with capital murder of 17-year-old, Grand Prairie police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old, police said Wednesday. The Grand Prairie Police Department (GPPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 28 in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive and found the teen with a gunshot wound.
Passenger shot in the head on Fort Worth highway, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A passenger was shot in the head on a Fort Worth highway early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported shortly before 4 a.m. off East Loop 820 and Grayson Street in southeast Fort Worth, according to a police news release. Officers were dispatched...
McKinney names new police chief
The city of McKinney has announced Assistant Chief Joe Ellenburg has been appointed as Chief of the McKinney Police Department. He has been serving as Interim Police Chief following Chief Greg Conley’s move to Director of Public Safety in October. Chief Ellenburg has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and 27 years with the McKinney Police Department. He will be sworn in at the regular City Council meeting on Dec. 6.
Suspect of Fort Worth shooting fled scene, victim in critical condition
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect of a Fort Worth shooting remains at-large Monday night.MedStar, Fort Worth police and Fort Worth fire responded to a report of a person being wounded in a shooting just before 6 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Hunter's Trail and Fox Run Drive. At the scene, police found a man with several gunshot wounds. Police said the incident began over the purchase of an item between the victim and suspect. A disagreement led to physical violence, with the suspect getting out a gun and shooting it several times, striking the victim. The suspect then fled the scene and is not in police custody as of Monday night.The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition.
Passenger critically injured in Fort Worth highway shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on east Loop 820 near Highway 287 in south Fort Worth. Police said someone opened fire on another vehicle just before 4 a.m. Monday. The passenger was shot in the head. The driver pulled over and called...
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug Trafficking
A Dallas man is facing a life in prison for drug trafficking.Photo byAnna Sullivan/UnsplashonUnsplash. A local Dallas man is currently facing up to life in federal prison on drug trafficking charges and is accused of being responsible for an overdose death in Collin County. WFAA reports that 37-year-old Brian Demarcus Davis has been indicted on four charges that include: conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of narcotics trafficking.
Arlington police searching for murdered woman's boyfriend
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police want to talk to 44-year-old Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda. Investigators call him a person of interest in the murder of Evila Yanes, his longtime girlfriend. Arlington Deputy Police Chief Kyle Dishko said a surveillance camera at a local business captured Yanes and Castaneda together on...
Homicide on S. Lancaster Road
On November 29, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at the Family Dollar store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation determined the victim got...
Man shot in Fort Worth over "purchase of an item," gunman still on the loose
A gunman is still on the run after shooting a man in southwest Fort Worth Monday night. Police got calls about 6 p.m. saying a man had been shot several times at a home on Fox Run Drive
Two Young Men Arrested in Grand Prairie Teen Murder Case
On Monday, November 28th, at around 4:15 a.m., the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive where officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Demarcus Harrell Jr, 17 years of age, was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
Buddhist Temples Targeted in DFW; FBI Assistance Requested
North Texas police officials are reaching out to the FBI for help in investigating a potential criminal ring targeting Buddhist temples. White Settlement police are working with local communities and several other states that are reporting similar burglaries inside temples. Members who worship at Buddhist temples across DFW say they are sacred places, full of peace, open to anyone, and where monks are readily available for those in need of prayer.
Doctor’s Note is Not Required for Excused Absence at Fort Worth ISD
If your child is experiencing mild respiratory symptoms but is not having difficulty breathing and is well-hydrated. If you need to have your child tested for RSV, the flu or COVID-19. Persistent fever for more than two or three days. However, any temperature greater than 100.4 in an infant under...
