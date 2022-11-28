Read full article on original website
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to ReopenJoel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
New NC laws on arson, domestic protections begin Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. — Tougher penalties for certain types of arsons and large-scale thefts at stores in North Carolina are among all or portions of 10 new state laws approved by the General Assembly this year that will take effect on Thursday. The enacted legislation creates new felony crimes for...
NC health agency appealing ruling on services for disabled
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's government is appealing a trial judge's order that demands many more community services by certain dates for people with intellectual and development disabilities who otherwise live at institutions, the top state health official said Wednesday. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley...
Gaetz friend says lighter sentence deserved for cooperation
ORLANDO, FLA. — A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal investigation of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz learns this week how much prison time he gets on charges of sex trafficking a minor and identity theft, but not before trying to convince a judge that his cooperation in several probes should lighten his sentence.
Victims' families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns
BOISE, IDAHO — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho's stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. “The only cure to pain is love — it's the only...
Guide to Christmas lights in Raleigh and across NC
Here are some of our favorite light shows scheduled for the 2022 holiday season. Christmas light shows across Raleigh and North Carolina. Enjoy illuminated trees, festive light displays and local art installations along the 1.3-mile route. Event vehicle nights begin Friday, Nov. 25. and continue most nights through Christmas Eve. A bike night will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7. General admission tickets are $20 per vehicle for cars and pickup trucks. On Christmas Week nights (Dec. 16-24), tickets are $30 per vehicle. Tickets must be purchased in advance online or through the Etix ticketing call center 800-514-3849.
Texas woman pleads guilty to role in Vanessa Guillen's death
AUSTIN, TEXAS — The only suspect arrested in connection with the killing of Vanessa Guillén at a Texas military base in 2020 pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that included helping dispose of the soldier's body near Fort Hood. Cecily Aguilar, 24, pleaded guilty in a federal court in...
'Great leader and friend': Fuquay-Varina fire chief passes away, a 32-year veteran of fire department
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — The town of Fuquay-Varina shared news that longtime fire chief Anthony Mauldin passed away on Sunday. The loss of "Tony" Mauldin, "a well-loved and much-admired community member, is tremendous and leaves our Fuquay-Varina family heartbroken," a Faceboook post read. "We ask that you keep Tony’s family and friends in your prayers during this difficult time."
Gov. DeSantis book 'The Courage to Be Free' coming Feb. 28
NEW YORK — The long-rumored memoir-policy book by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming out next year. The HarperCollins imprint Broadside will release “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival" on Feb. 28. Wednesday's announcement comes in the wake of DeSantis' decisive reelection...
Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South
JACKSON, MISS. — Residents in several towns across Louisiana and Mississippi took cover as tornado sirens blared late Tuesday, and forecasters warned of the threat of strong twisters capable of tracking long distances on the ground as a severe weather outbreak erupted in the Deep South. There were no...
NC education leaders want to pilot teacher licensure overhaul before statewide expansion
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Education plans to consider asking lawmakers to permit and fund a pilot program for teacher licensure that would boost teacher pay and classroom support while subjecting teachers to more consequential evaluations. It’s a smaller-scale plan than had been discussed for...
Fighting worker shortage, Wake, Raleigh & N.C. offer bonuses, other perks
RALEIGH – In a challenging labor market, where there are still about twice the number of job openings as there are unemployed workers, some organizations turn toward offering incentives such as hiring bonuses or retention benefits like cash payments or additional paid time off. That includes the City of...
Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting town's water
MONTROSE, PA. — Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller pleaded no contest Tuesday to criminal charges, capping a landmark environmental case against a company that prosecutors say polluted a rural community's drinking water 14 years ago and then tried to evade responsibility. Residents of the tiny crossroads of Dimock...
No longer the fringe: Small-town voters fear for America
HUDSON, WIS. — A word -- “Hope” -- is stitched onto a throw pillow in the little hilltop farmhouse. Photographs of children and grandchildren speckle the walls. In the kitchen, an envelope is decorated with a hand-drawn heart. “Happy Birthday, My Love,” it reads. Out...
2022 Atlantic hurricane season ends: A review of the deadliest storms
That’s a wrap! The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is officially over, and this year hurricanes Fiona, Ian and Nicole left residual impacts and intense damage across the United States, with Florida and Puerto Rico being hit the hardest. Overall, there were 14 named storms, eight hurricanes and two major...
