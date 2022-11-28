ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fosters reStore burglary, Racine police seek 2

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is looking for two people who allegedly burglarized Fosters reStore on Sunday night, Nov. 27. According to the business' website, all profits from Fosters reStore benefit foster children. The suspects allegedly took nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise; the thrift store sells clothing, furniture and other items.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee kidnapping, shooting; 2 men accused of leaving 2 men for dead

MILWAUKEE - Two men are now charged after a kidnapping and shooting in Milwaukee. Prosecutors say they left two other men for dead in a vacant home. A 19-year-old was shot in the head, but was able to tell police what happened. He just could not say where it happened – and that prompted a city-wide search.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man playing with gun fatally shot friend, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Antonio Rollins, 18, of Milwaukee is accused of fatally shooting his friend while playing with a gun in a bedroom near 12th and Burleigh. The crime happened Feb. 1. The victim, Isaiah Williams, 21, died at the hospital. A criminal complaint says a bullet fragment recovered from the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Racine drug dealer had 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of Percocet in suitcases, police say

CALEDONIA — An accused Racine drug dealer has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of more than five pounds of marijuana and two pounds of Percocet. Kendell Arvern Days, 26, of the 1300 block of S. Memorial Drive, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping in addition to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture between 1,000-2,500 grams of marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee serial reckless driver sued by police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police sued a serial reckless driver for the second time. MPD announced LaShawn Thomas was served with the summons and complaint over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend after the civil lawsuit was filed Nov. 17. According to police, Thomas racked up 37 citations since 2017; 13 of those...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Phony Kenosha County 'eye doctor' charged again, back in jail

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Kenosha County eyeglass salesman is back in jail, charged with practicing optometry without a license again. The FOX6 Investigators first told you about Lee Hagopian pretending to be an eye doctor back in 2015, then 2019 and again in 2021. After six years of our persistent reporting, Kenosha County finally convicted him of a crime. However, prosecutors say it didn't keep him from doing illegal eye exams.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Five Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Lake County

(Buffalo Grove, IL) An investigation is underway after five people were found dead inside a Buffalo Grove home. Police say they were called on a well-being check late Wednesday morning at a residence in the 28-hundred block of Acacia Terrace. After failing to contact anyone, officials forced entry, finding five people dead. Ages, gender and identities of the deceased have not been released, nor has the manner of death. Authorities are saying, however, that they believe this was a “domestic related” murder-suicide incident. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting Buffalo Grove Police with the ongoing investigation.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman found shot dead on Waukegan street identified

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman who was found fatally shot on a Waukegan street last weekend has been identified. Siedah Mickens, 30, of Zion, was discovered on May Street on Sunday, November 27 around 1 a.m. after police got a call about a shooting. Mickens was transported to an area...
WAUKEGAN, IL
wlip.com

Suspect Arrested After Traffic Stop

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man was arrested in Pleasant Prairie last evening after a traffic stop. Police reports say that the 22 year old was pulled over the 9-thousand block of Sheridan Road, reportedly going 61 miles per hour in a 45 speed limit zone. When the officer approached...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Costco theft, 2 wanted for stealing TV

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police asked for help to identify and locate two men who stole a TV from Costco. The theft happened on Nov. 28 around 6 p.m. at the store on Pershing Avenue. Police said they left in a dark SUV with the 65-inch Sony TV...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; $200+ worth of meat stolen

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Woodman's Food Market on Nov. 26. Police say two unknown suspects, one male and one female, stole $243.64 worth of meat products. The suspects left in a white GMC Savana with Wisconsin registration plate AKR8729 without paying or attempting to pay.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy