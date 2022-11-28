Read full article on original website
Firefighters use jaws of life to remove patient from car in Milwaukie crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas Fire crews had to cut one person out of a vehicle this afternoon following a two-car accident. Crews were dispatched to the 14000 block of Southeast Oatfield Road in Milwaukie around 12:45 p.m. Fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital. There is...
Head-on crash Tuesday claims one life on SR-14, police say charges pending for driver
PORTLAND, Ore. — Washington State Patrol says a person was killed in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon. WSP says a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Vincent J. Carnera of Washougal, Washington, was headed east when it crossed the center lane of SR-14, hitting a vehicle headed westbound. A passenger in...
Burglars cutting open stolen ATM set their van, a Portland church on fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are currently seeking two men who used a stolen van to crash into a Portland business and steal its ATM. The van caught on fire while the suspects tried to cut into the ATM, and the fire then spread to a church. The heist happened...
Deadly crash closes Highway 26 west of North Plains
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — Highway 26 is closed in Washington County on Tuesday afternoon after a crash left at least one person dead, according to authorities. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash at about 3:15 p.m. near NW Dersham Road, which is west of North Plains and east of the Highway 6 junction.
Have You Seen Him? Missing Oregon man's vehicle found near campground off Hwy 224
GLADSTONE, Ore. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 31-year-old man who left home ten days ago and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Kyle Kirchem was reported missing by family members on November 22, two days after he reportedly drove away from his home in an apparent mental health crisis.
Court Docs: Man charged with manslaughter in speed racing crash that killed Ashlee McGill
PORTLAND, Ore. — Court documents say Kenneth Joseph Michael Freeman has been charged in connection with the death of Ashlee McGill. PAST COVERAGE | Family and friends remember woman killed in speed racing crash. Freeman has been charged with one count of manslaughter in the second degree. Ashlee McGill...
Man found dead inside burning structure in North Portland, homicide detectives say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found inside a burning structure near the Willamette River in North Portland on Sunday night. Portland Fire & Rescue was called out at about 6 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 900 block of North Thunderbird Way. After putting out the fire, crews found a man’s body inside the structure.
Emergency responders recover body from the Columbia River near Hayden Island
PORTLAND, Ore. — Emergency responders have found a deceased person in the Columbia River just north of Hayden Island, south of the Port of Vancouver. Police and fire were called for water rescue and a marine incident at river mile 103 just after 11 a.m. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s...
Landslide blocks Highway 30 west of Clatskanie
CLATSKANIE, Ore. — A landslide has Highway 30 blocked in both directions about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said. David House with ODOT says the highway will be definitely be closed Thursday, December 1, and possibly longer. Traffic engineers blame the slide on...
Police identify homicide victim from Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have identified a man killed in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood on November 23. PAST COVERAGE | Two killed in two reported shootings night before Thanksgiving in Portland. 45-year-old Raja McCallister died from gunshot wounds according to the Medical Examiner. The manner of death was ruled...
Hillsboro family finds comfort in staff at Gerry Frank Surgery Center in Portland
Facing a medical complication involving a newborn, even a small one, can be an incredibly difficult time for parents. A Hillsboro couple says they learned from experience that having the right health care workers to guide you through can make all the difference. Taylor Tate was born with an umbilical...
Snow piling up in the Cascades as the snow level creeps toward the valley floor
PORTLAND, Ore. — More snow is on the way and the snow level will fall toward the valley floor. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades. KATU Chief Meteorologist Dave Salesky says "in the mountains, we’ve gone from measuring snow in inches to measuring snow in feet.”
Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'
Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
State, local transportation agencies say they're ready for Wednesday's snow storm
PORTLAND, Ore — ODOT, PBOT, and Clackamas County all say they're ready for Wednesday's snowstorm despite staffing and other challenges. “This is our first real test of the season here we are! It’s not even the first of December yet,” said Don Hamilton, spokesperson for ODOT. He...
Man sentenced for carjacking, kidnapping 9-month-old baby
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Circuit Court has sentenced a convicted man after he stole a minivan and kidnapped a 9-month-old baby. Marcus Esa Paul, age 25, was sentenced to 110 months in prison on Monday for his convictions of Kidnapping, Criminal Mistreatment, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle stemming from the crime.
WWeek: Inside crime ring that shipped thousands of stolen catalytic converters across US
PORTLAND, Ore. — Catalytic converter theft is a problem plaguing the Pacific Northwest and beyond as people steal and scrap the parts, making cash on the precious metals they contain. Our news partners at Willamette Week have been digging through the details surrounding a case where catalytic converters stolen...
Portland Police Bureau's homicide unit grows as 2022 matches 2021's grim record
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than a quarter of the Portland Police Bureau’s detectives are assigned to the unit tasked with investigating Portland’s continued surge in deadly crimes. To handle the growing caseload, the chief has more than doubled the size of the homicide unit since the start...
Man charged with murder after hitting mother's caretaker with a table
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A man has been charged for fatally striking his mother's caretaker with a side table, as well as for assaulting his mother. On the morning of November 13 Benjamin Hershel Ritchie, 44, assaulted his 79-year-old mother and her caretaker Clare Krill, 57. During the assault,...
Police arrest man found in stolen car with loaded gun in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was caught in a stolen car with a loaded handgun, Portland Police said. Officers with the bureau’s Neighborhood Response Team pulled over a suspicious vehicle that turned out to be stolen, the bureau said Monday. They took a man into custody on multiple...
