Washington County, OR

Deadly crash closes Highway 26 west of North Plains

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — Highway 26 is closed in Washington County on Tuesday afternoon after a crash left at least one person dead, according to authorities. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash at about 3:15 p.m. near NW Dersham Road, which is west of North Plains and east of the Highway 6 junction.
Man found dead inside burning structure in North Portland, homicide detectives say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found inside a burning structure near the Willamette River in North Portland on Sunday night. Portland Fire & Rescue was called out at about 6 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 900 block of North Thunderbird Way. After putting out the fire, crews found a man’s body inside the structure.
Landslide blocks Highway 30 west of Clatskanie

CLATSKANIE, Ore. — A landslide has Highway 30 blocked in both directions about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said. David House with ODOT says the highway will be definitely be closed Thursday, December 1, and possibly longer. Traffic engineers blame the slide on...
Police identify homicide victim from Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have identified a man killed in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood on November 23. PAST COVERAGE | Two killed in two reported shootings night before Thanksgiving in Portland. 45-year-old Raja McCallister died from gunshot wounds according to the Medical Examiner. The manner of death was ruled...
Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'

Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
Man sentenced for carjacking, kidnapping 9-month-old baby

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Circuit Court has sentenced a convicted man after he stole a minivan and kidnapped a 9-month-old baby. Marcus Esa Paul, age 25, was sentenced to 110 months in prison on Monday for his convictions of Kidnapping, Criminal Mistreatment, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle stemming from the crime.
Police arrest man found in stolen car with loaded gun in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was caught in a stolen car with a loaded handgun, Portland Police said. Officers with the bureau’s Neighborhood Response Team pulled over a suspicious vehicle that turned out to be stolen, the bureau said Monday. They took a man into custody on multiple...
