Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Apple Holler Offers Special North Pole Experience…
A trip to the North Pole may be out of the question, but Apple Holler offers an experience that will resemble the joy and holiday spirit of Santa’s headquarters. Apple Holler is excited to kick off the season with a family holiday program and musical show, “Apple Holler’s Family Christmas Show,” beginning December 3rd.
stoughtonnews.com
Victorian Holiday Weekend Shopping Specials
• Sample sulfite-free wine at Ashlie’s while shopping 20% off clothing 214 South 4th St. • Get your caffeine fix at Autumn Pearl with $10 whole bean bags of coffee. 175 East Main St. • Earn a free pound of Amish Toffee (or $10 gift card) for every $75...
MyStateline.com
Shopping local with Velvet and Tulle Boutique
Our next stop on our Holiday Gift Guide is Velvet and Tulle Boutique. Kari Reents and Elin Deremer are talking to us about the importance of shopping local, holiday gift giving, and their upcoming specials. Velvet and Tulle is a great place to grab women’s clothing, jewelry, shoes, and gifts. They’re even offering 15% off for anyone who mentions Good Day Stateline at checkout. They’re located at 217 W Milwaukee St in Janesville Wisconsin.
kenosha.com
Capturing Kenosha: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolling through the area Thursday, Dec. 8
After retiring in 2021 with 38 years in public service, Corrao brings a passion for photography with his popular local sunrise and nature photos (available for personal use only). Corrao can be found on Instagram (@straycompasslifeguy) and YouTube (Stray Compass Life Channel). Hello, everyone. Welcome to another edition of Capturing...
2022 Christmas Events in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
If lighted parades, beautiful trees, and Santa experiences are just a few of your favorite things each Christmas, Lake Geneva is ready to provide all of them, and so much more. Here are four holiday events you won't want to miss in December according to VISIT Lake Geneva;. 1. The...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebration of Life is December 3, 2022 for Renee Matula
The event will be from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at CC’s Place, 8892 County Road W, Allenton, WI, 53002. Work or the content on WashingtonCountyInsider.com cannot be downloaded, printed, or copied. The work or content on WashingtonCountyInsider.com prohibits the end user to download, print, or otherwise distribute copies.
Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to $25 this weekend as part of the annual “Empty the Shelters” event. The nationwide event is held by animal shelters nationwide from Thursday, December 1st until Saturday, December 3rd, and is sponsored by the BISSELL foundation. “Our population […]
Kenosha woman renovates 1915 firehouse into a home
Rhonda Dutton didn't want to live in just any home. So she bought a firehouse in Kenosha that was built in 1915. Dutton turned it into a home with her soon-to-be husband Kenny Rottmann.
nbc15.com
On Giving Tuesday, Richland Center teen shares significance of delivering chemo care packages
Give at Your Grocer: How to donate to those in need at your local store. The NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign continues, and you can help in the fight against hunger with every trip to the grocery store. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Madison Police Department released the name...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Power problems linger across Washington County, WI
November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
nbc15.com
No longer the fringe: Small-town voters fear for America
On Giving Tuesday, Richland Center teen shares significance of delivering chemo care packages. Ithaca Public Schools senior Natashia Mueller raised $1,500 to help UW Carbone Cancer Center patients feel better by crafting chemo care packages and delivering them. Police search for suspect in State St. shooting, public should avoid the...
CBS 58
'Angels have to leave a little early': Birthday cards pour in for 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 28, support poured in from across the country for a 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer. "Going from a little over a month ago, having three healthy, bouncing, bubbly kids, to knowing you're going to have to plan a funeral with a tiny coffin and you're going to have to say goodbye to that source of joy and light and love that you only had a short time," said Heather Witt-Krings of Pewaukee, mother of Delaney Krings.
Rockford Police shut road due to crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning the public of a crash that has rerouted traffic on Wednesday afternoon. At 1:40 p.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area of the 800 block of Brooke Road, saying the roadway would be closed for some time while officers investigated the crash scene. Details on injuries […]
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Multi-Vehicle Accident in Loves Park
Sources are reporting an accident, that involves multiple vehicles. It happened this evening near N @nd st and Clifford. Initial reports are saying at least 3 vehicles were reported to be involved. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Avoid the area for a bit. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless...
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
Madison crews rescue two people who fell through ice on Yahara River
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Fire Department crews rescued two people who they said fell through thin ice on the Yahara River. The Lake Rescue Team was sent to the area of the river near the 1300 block of Burning Wood Way just before 3 p.m. on Saturday. Two people had walked out onto the ice and fell through about 150...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fosters reStore burglary, Racine police seek 2
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is looking for two people who allegedly burglarized Fosters reStore on Sunday night, Nov. 27. According to the business' website, all profits from Fosters reStore benefit foster children. The suspects allegedly took nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise; the thrift store sells clothing, furniture and other items.
Green Alert issued for Madison man last seen Monday night
MADISON, Wis. — A Green Alert was issued Tuesday for a Madison man last seen Monday night. Veterans Affairs officials said Michael Thomas Segich, 43, left his home in Madison at around 10 p.m. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. He is white, 6’5″ tall, about 276 lbs. with short brown hair and greenish eyes. He was last...
