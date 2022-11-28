ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The 10 best Cyber Monday deals for the Kansas City Chiefs fan in your life

By Chiefs Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Happy holidays, Chiefs fans!

We’re into the home stretch of the NFL season, and it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Coming off yet another win, Kansas City is once again one of the best teams in the league, and Chiefs Wire is here to give you yet another reason to celebrate.

Fanatics is offering 30% off all orders on Cyber Monday, so take at least 30% off the prices in the list below and get the perfect gift for the Chiefs fan in your life.

Whether you’re all in on this year’s squad or just love to reminisce about the 2020 Super Bowl title, we’ve got you covered with our list of best Chiefs gifts for the holiday season.

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike Game Player Jersey

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Game Jersey

Kansas City Chiefs Nike Unisex Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe

Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs Nike Player Game Jersey

Patrick Mahomes Texas Tech Red Raiders Under Armour Team Replica Alumni Jersey

Kansas City Chiefs Fanatics Branded Women's Hometown Sweep Long Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt

Kansas City Chiefs New Era 2022 Sideline Sport Cuffed Pom Knit Hat

Kansas City Chiefs Nike Sideline Athletic Stack Performance Pullover Hoodie

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Fanatics Branded Women's Athena Name & Number Notch Neck T-Shirt

Kansas City Chiefs Fanatics Branded Winter Camp Pullover Hoodie

