Jack Grealish says England criticism after US draw was a 'big overreaction' as he points out Three Lions are one of the top scorers at the World Cup... and he backs his Man City team-mate Phil Foden to make an impact

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
 3 days ago

Jack Grealish believes there was an 'overreaction' to England's goalless draw with the United States which served to dampen World Cup expectations.

Optimism surged after the Three Lions thrashed Iran 6-2 in their opening game but Gareth Southgate's men then failed to unlock a well-organised US side on Friday night.

Manchester City star Grealish looked the most likely to make something happen after he replaced Raheem Sterling on 68 minutes but England ultimately had to settle for a point that nonetheless keeps them in control of Group B.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiAKY_0jPXXUvv00
Jack Grealish believes there has been a 'big overreaction' to England's 0-0 draw with the US 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VBMgR_0jPXXUvv00
England had to settle for a draw in their second World Cup group game having drawn a blank

They will qualify for the last-16 so long as they avoid a four-goal defeat to Wales on Tuesday night.

A win will guarantee top spot and they will finish top with a draw unless Iran beat the US.

Grealish believes some of the criticism after Friday night's stalemate went too far, telling talkSPORT: 'Just in general, I think there was a big overreaction.

'Apart from Spain, we are the top scorers in the tournament. I can't think off the top of my head if there is anyone who has scored more than six.

'The other day against Iran we were the best thing since sliced bread, scoring six goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ehJMA_0jPXXUvv00
England will qualify for the last-16 of the World Cup if they avoid a four-goal defeat to Wales
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GhCCV_0jPXXUvv00
Manchester City star Grealish will be hoping to start in England's final group game on Tuesday

'Then we go a game without scoring and I think there was a bit of an overreaction but that's what you get sometimes playing for England.'

Spain were the only team to out-score England in the opening round of group matches when they beat Costa Rica 7-0 and they scored their eighth goal of the tournament in Sunday night's 1-1 draw with Germany.

Reigning champions France have also scored six times so far, beating Australia 4-1 and Denmark 2-1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7Ogh_0jPXXUvv00
Phil Foden is still awaiting his opportunity at the World Cup after being kept on the bench

Southgate came in for criticism for not starting Phil Foden against the US, or indeed bringing him off the bench, but Grealish defended the decision.

He said: 'With the Phil thing, we all know how good Phil is but there are a lot of players in the forward positions that all bring different stuff, different attributes and I'm sure Phil will obviously get his chance.

'He has been training well and it's obviously up to the manager, but he does have a lot of options in the attacking positions.'

Related
The Comeback

Soccer world blasts referee Anthony Taylor on controversial call

It was a highly entertaining World Cup match between Ghana and South Korea but the game ended under controversial circumstances. With South Korea down 3-2, English referee Anthony Taylor blew for full-time in the 101st minute right when South Korea won a corner kick. Typically, the referee lets the team take the set piece but Taylor didn’t Read more... The post Soccer world blasts referee Anthony Taylor on controversial call appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

This is the side of the World Cup that Qatar would prefer you ignore

It is one of the regular moments of harsh reality that takes you out of the illusion that is this World Cup. As the taxi driver drops the group off, there is a sudden plea. It is not for a five-star rating.“Can you give me a tip please?”, he asks. “I have no money to eat.”The driver, of south Asian descent, sends almost everything he earns back to his family. This is supposed to be the long-awaited period when such workers can generate income due to the number of visitors to Qatar but here is another who is just starving.Anyone...
BBC

Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'

Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
ClutchPoints

Twitter reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo takes credit for Bruno Fernandes goal for Portugal vs. Uruguay

Portugal took a 1-0 lead over Uruguay in the second half after Cristiano Ronaldo headed a ball into the back of the net at the 2022 World Cup. Or so he thought. While Ronaldo raced off in celebration of his goal, a review of the play indicated that he may not have actually gotten his head on it. Instead, Bruno Fernandes was credited with the goal after it was determined that Ronaldo did not, in fact, make contact with the ball.
New York Post

Mexico’s Andres Guardado rips Canelo Alvarez for ‘silly’ Lionel Messi threat

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez does not represent the Mexican national team’s sentiment about Lionel Messi. One day after the legendary boxer threatened Argentina’s soccer megastar, Mexico’s captain at the World Cup, Andres Guardado, dismissed the comments as “silly.” As is customary between opponents after games, Guardado exchanged jerseys with Messi after Mexico’s 2-0 loss to Argentina on Saturday. After video surfaced of the Argentinian team celebrating in the locker room, Alvarez, who is Mexican, accused Messi of deliberately stepping on the Mexican jersey Guardado gave him. “I know the person Messi is,” Guardado told reporters, per Argentinian broadcaster TyC Sports. “It’s a...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
The Independent

Qatar hotel prices and air fares tumble once World Cup fans start to leave

For almost all the footballers in Qatar, there is still everything to play for in the World Cup 2022. But from Tuesday onwards, the results of the final matches of the group stage will see beaten teams – and fans – beginning the long journey home.Research by The Independent shows that accommodation prices in Qatar are peaking for the tournament on Monday and Tuesday nights.The cheapest stay for two offered through the official accommodation provider is £323 per night at the Al Mansoura apartments.But once supporters, players and media from the countries knocked out leave, rates start to slip fast.On...
The Independent

Who will England play after Wales in the 2022 World Cup? Last-16 fixtures and route to the final

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad will be hoping to make it back-to-back finals in major international competitions later this year - and this time go one step better and lift the trophy.Four years ago England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup as the upturn in international fortunes began under Southgate, before they went the distance to the final at Euro 2020. Now in Qatar the objective will remain the same, to end the long wait since 1966 for success on the biggest stage.Three matches in the group phase and then three further knock-out fixtures must be navigated at...
