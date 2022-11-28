Jack Grealish says England criticism after US draw was a 'big overreaction' as he points out Three Lions are one of the top scorers at the World Cup... and he backs his Man City team-mate Phil Foden to make an impact

Jack Grealish believes there was an 'overreaction' to England's goalless draw with the United States which served to dampen World Cup expectations.

Optimism surged after the Three Lions thrashed Iran 6-2 in their opening game but Gareth Southgate's men then failed to unlock a well-organised US side on Friday night.

Manchester City star Grealish looked the most likely to make something happen after he replaced Raheem Sterling on 68 minutes but England ultimately had to settle for a point that nonetheless keeps them in control of Group B.

Jack Grealish believes there has been a 'big overreaction' to England's 0-0 draw with the US

England had to settle for a draw in their second World Cup group game having drawn a blank

They will qualify for the last-16 so long as they avoid a four-goal defeat to Wales on Tuesday night.

A win will guarantee top spot and they will finish top with a draw unless Iran beat the US.

Grealish believes some of the criticism after Friday night's stalemate went too far, telling talkSPORT: 'Just in general, I think there was a big overreaction.

'Apart from Spain, we are the top scorers in the tournament. I can't think off the top of my head if there is anyone who has scored more than six.

'The other day against Iran we were the best thing since sliced bread, scoring six goals.

England will qualify for the last-16 of the World Cup if they avoid a four-goal defeat to Wales

Manchester City star Grealish will be hoping to start in England's final group game on Tuesday

'Then we go a game without scoring and I think there was a bit of an overreaction but that's what you get sometimes playing for England.'

Spain were the only team to out-score England in the opening round of group matches when they beat Costa Rica 7-0 and they scored their eighth goal of the tournament in Sunday night's 1-1 draw with Germany.

Reigning champions France have also scored six times so far, beating Australia 4-1 and Denmark 2-1.

Phil Foden is still awaiting his opportunity at the World Cup after being kept on the bench

Southgate came in for criticism for not starting Phil Foden against the US, or indeed bringing him off the bench, but Grealish defended the decision.

He said: 'With the Phil thing, we all know how good Phil is but there are a lot of players in the forward positions that all bring different stuff, different attributes and I'm sure Phil will obviously get his chance.

'He has been training well and it's obviously up to the manager, but he does have a lot of options in the attacking positions.'