South Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Gun discharged by Milwaukee teen strikes another teen living upstairs

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 13-year-old Milwaukee boy was reportedly struck by a bullet from a gun that discharged in the residence directly beneath his own. Milwaukee Police say that the incident took place on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at around 8:30 a.m. in a multi-home building near W. Finn and N. Teutonia Ave., leaving the victim transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fosters reStore burglary, Racine police seek 2

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is looking for two people who allegedly burglarized Fosters reStore on Sunday night, Nov. 27. According to the business' website, all profits from Fosters reStore benefit foster children. The suspects allegedly took nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise; the thrift store sells clothing, furniture and other items.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee kidnapping, shooting; 2 men accused of leaving 2 men for dead

MILWAUKEE - Two men are now charged after a kidnapping and shooting in Milwaukee. Prosecutors say they left two other men for dead in a vacant home. A 19-year-old was shot in the head, but was able to tell police what happened. He just could not say where it happened – and that prompted a city-wide search.
MILWAUKEE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Racine drug dealer had 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of Percocet in suitcases, police say

CALEDONIA — An accused Racine drug dealer has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of more than five pounds of marijuana and two pounds of Percocet. Kendell Arvern Days, 26, of the 1300 block of S. Memorial Drive, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping in addition to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture between 1,000-2,500 grams of marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

French bulldogs stolen from Milwaukee home: 'They’re my babies'

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman's French bulldogs were stolen from her home the day before Thanksgiving. While one is home safe, the search for the other continues. Jenna Hayes came home to a quiet kitchen that day, which is unusual. "As soon as I saw the drawers pulled open in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Costco theft, 2 wanted for stealing TV

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police asked for help to identify and locate two men who stole a TV from Costco. The theft happened on Nov. 28 around 6 p.m. at the store on Pershing Avenue. Police said they left in a dark SUV with the 65-inch Sony TV...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; $200+ worth of meat stolen

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Woodman's Food Market on Nov. 26. Police say two unknown suspects, one male and one female, stole $243.64 worth of meat products. The suspects left in a white GMC Savana with Wisconsin registration plate AKR8729 without paying or attempting to pay.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WISN

'I'm a survivor': Burlington woman attacked by stranger in her driveway

BURLINGTON, Wis. — A Burlington woman survived an attack by a stranger in her own driveway. Burlington police say it happened on Madison Street on Nov. 16. She does not wish to be identified by name but told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys when her fight or flight response kicked in, she chose to fight for her life.
BURLINGTON, WI

