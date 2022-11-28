Read full article on original website
Timothy Olson denies allegations he preyed on women
While criminal charges are pending, Timothy Olson relayed a message through family denying the allegations he preyed on women through dating apps.
10-year-old upset over VR headset fatally shoots mother; charged as an adult
A 10-year-old boy who shot and killed his mom is being charged as an adult. The boy was mad at his mom for waking him up early and not letting him have something on Amazon.
Local family in hiding: Records reveal domestic violence at root of terror
Patricia Lewis said in just four days this month, someone made two attempts on her life. She felt her last choice was to come to us with her story.
CBS 58
Gun discharged by Milwaukee teen strikes another teen living upstairs
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 13-year-old Milwaukee boy was reportedly struck by a bullet from a gun that discharged in the residence directly beneath his own. Milwaukee Police say that the incident took place on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at around 8:30 a.m. in a multi-home building near W. Finn and N. Teutonia Ave., leaving the victim transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Timothy Olson arrested by Franklin police; suspected of kidnapping, ID theft
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Timothy Olson, a person of interest in a death investigation in South Milwaukee, has been arrested by Franklin police. The arrest came around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 – hours after Olson was spotted at a business on S. 27th Street in Franklin Monday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fosters reStore burglary, Racine police seek 2
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is looking for two people who allegedly burglarized Fosters reStore on Sunday night, Nov. 27. According to the business' website, all profits from Fosters reStore benefit foster children. The suspects allegedly took nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise; the thrift store sells clothing, furniture and other items.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee kidnapping, shooting; 2 men accused of leaving 2 men for dead
MILWAUKEE - Two men are now charged after a kidnapping and shooting in Milwaukee. Prosecutors say they left two other men for dead in a vacant home. A 19-year-old was shot in the head, but was able to tell police what happened. He just could not say where it happened – and that prompted a city-wide search.
Darrell Brooks files notice to appeal Waukesha Parade attack conviction
Darrell Brooks, the man convicted in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, has filed a notice saying he plans to seek postconviction relief and appeal the jury's decision.
Racine dating app suspect spotted at local business, police say
The man wanted by several different police departments for allegedly drugging and stealing from women at bars was spotted on Monday in Franklin, police say.
Two teens arrested in connection to deadly stolen vehicle crash
Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle crash that killed two people in Milwaukee.
Fake shooting threat at Greendale Middle School, student ID'd as suspect
A student at Greendale Middle School may face criminal charges after police say the person threatened to "shoot up" the school in a social media post.
voiceofalexandria.com
Racine drug dealer had 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of Percocet in suitcases, police say
CALEDONIA — An accused Racine drug dealer has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of more than five pounds of marijuana and two pounds of Percocet. Kendell Arvern Days, 26, of the 1300 block of S. Memorial Drive, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping in addition to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture between 1,000-2,500 grams of marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
French bulldogs stolen from Milwaukee home: 'They’re my babies'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman's French bulldogs were stolen from her home the day before Thanksgiving. While one is home safe, the search for the other continues. Jenna Hayes came home to a quiet kitchen that day, which is unusual. "As soon as I saw the drawers pulled open in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee theft; deputies seek man who stole from unlocked vehicle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who they say entered an unlocked vehicle, stole items, and then charged more than $400 worth of goods on the victim's credit card. Officials say the crime happened around 3 p.m. on Oct. 3. The man entered the unlocked...
CBS 58
Dozens of citations, but no arrests: City of Milwaukee sues another 'egregious reckless driver'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee has filed a lawsuit against a second "egregious reckless driver," in an effort to hold drivers accountable who endanger public safety. MPD says LaShawn Thomas has racked up 37 citations in the past five years,13 of them this year alone. Thomas was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Costco theft, 2 wanted for stealing TV
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police asked for help to identify and locate two men who stole a TV from Costco. The theft happened on Nov. 28 around 6 p.m. at the store on Pershing Avenue. Police said they left in a dark SUV with the 65-inch Sony TV...
Stolen car chase: Milwaukee man, teen arrested in West Allis
A Milwaukee man and teenager were arrested after leading West Allis police on a pursuit in a stolen car early Monday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; $200+ worth of meat stolen
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Woodman's Food Market on Nov. 26. Police say two unknown suspects, one male and one female, stole $243.64 worth of meat products. The suspects left in a white GMC Savana with Wisconsin registration plate AKR8729 without paying or attempting to pay.
WISN
'I'm a survivor': Burlington woman attacked by stranger in her driveway
BURLINGTON, Wis. — A Burlington woman survived an attack by a stranger in her own driveway. Burlington police say it happened on Madison Street on Nov. 16. She does not wish to be identified by name but told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys when her fight or flight response kicked in, she chose to fight for her life.
