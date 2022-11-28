Read full article on original website
US football player lauded for hugging heartbroken Iranian opponent
Team USA football player Antonee Robinson has been lauded after hugging Iranian opponent Ramin Rezian after the US beat Iran 1-0, booting the team out of the World Cup in Qatar and advancing the US to face the Netherlands in the round of 16. “Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places they’ve ever visited,” a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment thinktank, Karim Sadjadpour, tweeted on Wednesday morning after the Tuesday game. “It was a competitive and respectful game...
Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests
HONG KONG (AP) — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would only stay up for only minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started refreshing constantly, and saving videos, and taking screenshots of what I could before it got censored,” said Wang, who only agreed to be quoted using his English name, in fear of government retaliation. “A lot of my friends were sharing the videos of the protests in Shanghai. I shared them too, but they would get taken down quickly.” That Wang was able to glimpse the extraordinary outpouring of grievances highlights the cat-and-mouse game that goes on between millions of Chinese internet users and the country’s gargantuan censorship machine.
As Russia struggles in Ukraine, repression mounts at home
A new expanded law on "foreign agents" in Russia comes into force Thursday, signifying an intensifying crackdown on free speech and opposition under President Vladimir Putin that has accelerated as his fortunes in Ukraine have deteriorated.
Losing pandemic benefits meant losing a lifeline for many Black and older people
What happened to the thousands who suddenly lost unemployment benefits last year?
China’s Xi discusses trade, Russia, Taiwan with EU’s Michel
BEIJING (AP) — China says president and ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping was holding talks Thursday with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing, amid frictions over trade, Russia and Taiwan. The official Xinhua News Agency gave no details about the discussions Thursday. However, EU officials say...
New Cirium Airline Finance Rankings Show an Industry Net Loss of Nearly $220 Billion Since the Pandemic Began
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Cirium ’s analysis of the World Airline Group Finance Rankings results for 2021 and the first half of 2022, shows how the steep decline in airline revenues has translated into a net loss of nearly $220 billion over the past two and a half years since the pandemic began. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005382/en/ Cirium airline group corporate financial results for the first half of 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Chinese stocks rally after the country's top pandemic official signals a softening of the country's draconian Covid-zero stance
Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said China's pandemic is at a "new stage" that comes with new tasks. Sun's words carry weight as she's the face of China's hardline Covid-zero approach. Hong Kong and Chinese stocks are higher on optimism China is eyeing an exit from a Covid-zero policy. Hong Kong...
YouTube Releases 2022 Trending U.S. Videos, Creators: Technoblade, MrBeast Top Lists
The top-trending U.S. video on YouTube this year was late gaming creator Technoblade’s posthumous message to fans, while MrBeast scored as the YouTuber with the biggest subscriber gains in 2022. YouTube on Thursday announced its year-end top 10 trending videos, creators and songs in the U.S., as well as the top ads globally. No. 1 on the top-trending videos list was “so long nerds,” the emotional clip shared on Technoblade’s channel in which the popular Minecraft content creator’s father announced that his son had died. Technoblade, whose name was Alex, died in June at age 23 one year after receiving a cancer...
Gerardo Martino’s Mexico reign over after ‘huge failure’ at World Cup
Gerardo Martino confirmed his reign as Mexico head coach was over following their World Cup exit.Mexico’s 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia was not enough to secure a round-of-16 spot as Poland finished second behind Argentina in Group C on goal difference.After the game, former Barcelona boss Martino – who has been in charge of Mexico since January 2019 – said: “The contract expired with the final whistle and there is nothing else to do.“I am the man responsible for the frustration and disappointment. It is real sadness and I assume all the responsibility for this huge failure.”Mexico opened their...
