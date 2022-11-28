Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
Football: Schneider finds home away from home in the ‘ShoeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
Related
Times-Bulletin
Stober, Hughes guide Parkway past Crestview
ROCKFORD — Gabrielle Stober and Allison Hughes combined for 44 points and Parkway rolled past Crestview 54-33 to pick up their third straight win on Tuesday night. It was the Lady Knights first game of the season after delaying the start due to the success of the volleyball team.
herosports.com
An Unexpected Matchup In MAC Championship
The final two weeks of the regular season were a little crazy in the MAC. It seemed nearly every game provided us with an upset. Those outcomes helped shape what was once an unanticipated championship game between Toledo and Ohio. Among the Group of Five championship games, this matchup might...
Sidney Daily News
SHS graduate dots ‘i’ in script Ohio
SIDNEY — Former Sidney resident, Avery Voress, finished out his fifth year with the Ohio State University Marching Band by dotting the ‘i’ in script Ohio at the final home game of the season on Saturday. Voress is graduating with a degree in zoology in the spring...
Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures
COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
WANE-TV
Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine woman cited after crash
A Bellefontaine woman was cited after she wrecked her vehicle early Tuesday morning around 6 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Brookiah Bunley, 25, was driving westbound on County Road 13, around the 5900 block, when she drove off the right side of the road and into a field.
13abc.com
13abc First Alert Winter Forecast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
13abc.com
Sheetz announces plans to expand to Toledo, Detroit in 2025
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sheetz has announced that it will be expanding to new locations in Toledo and Detroit in the coming years. According to a spokesperson for Sheetz, the Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain will be expanding to the Toledo area in 2025. Sheetz also confirmed it will be expanding into Michigan, with the first location projected to open in 2025 starting in the Detroit market.
Fort Jennings grad is top trooper at Defiance OSP post
DEFIANCE – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler J. Blankemeyer has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Defiance post. The selection of Blankemeyer is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022, according to his supervisors. Officers at the Defiance post and dispatchers at the Van Wert post chose Blankemeyer based upon leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public. This was the third year in a row he has been selected for this recognition.
WOWO News
Upgrades Coming Across Area From I&M
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Michigan Power plans to upgrade substation equipment and rebuild about 29 miles of electric transmission lines in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio starting in 2024. A statement from I&M says the project strengthens the electric transmission system by replacing deteriorating wooden poles from the 1960s with modern steel poles. Three poles will be replaced to meet current clearance standards at a power line crossing, the utility said. Construction is planned for spring 2024 and is expected to conclude in summer 2027.
Three-vehicle crash in west Toledo Monday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving three vehicles left a road with lane closures early Monday. The crash happened just before Detroit Avenue on East Alexis Road in west Toledo. The westbound lanes of East Alexis Road near North Detroit Avenue were closed briefly to clean up the accident....
wlen.com
Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County Probate Court
LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses with the Allen County Probate Court:. Tanner Foley and Jenna Gonzales, both of Lima; Thomas Hughes of Waynesfield and Billie Boughan of Lima; Austin Barrett and Amanda Lowry, both of Spencerville; Niko Cobb and Kyra Allen, both of Lima; Austin Conley of Pedro and Bethanie Stalnaker of Elida; Bruce Benroth and Pamela Burkholder, both of Lima; Levi Smith and Grace Nickels, both of Bluffton; Joseph Medley Sr. of Lima and Kellie Smith of Delphos; Theron Litke and Natashia Shaeffer-Winget, both of Delphos; Dustin Boroff of Lima and Scarlett Morse of Columbus; Trevor Smelcer of Lima and Ashlyn Moots of Belle Center; David Bailey and Trina Dunson, both of Elida; and Wesley Allen of Ada and Kaylee Rigg of Lima.
peakofohio.com
CareFlight responds to two-vehicle injury accident in Huntsville
CareFlight was called out to a two-vehicle injury accident Monday evening just outside of Huntsville, near the cemetery. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Douglas Watkins, 64, of Belle Center, was driving on County Road 37, approaching the County Road 130 intersection, when he failed to stop at the stop sign and struck Landun Orich, 16, of Kenton.
wktn.com
Kenton Man Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Tuesday Evening
A two vehicle crash on West Lima Street in Kenton around 5:40 Tuesday evening injured a Kenton man. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 57 year old William Collins was driving east on Lima when 60 year old Teresa Rowe, of Kenton, who was driving west, attempted to make a left hand turn.
13abc.com
One dead after fatal Toledo crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a fatal crash in Toledo last Wednesday. According to Toledo Police, the crash took place on Nov. 23 at 11:42 p.m. at the intersection of Upton Avenue and Ottawa Drive. TPD says a 51-year old woman was driving eastbound on Ottawa...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Cold weather will not last
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It did not take long to go from mild conditions to windy and cold conditions. A cold front has brought more than a 20° temperature drop to our region. Temperatures tonight will drop back to the 20s and the first day of December will bring highs only near freezing. By Friday into the weekend, temperatures will jump back into the 40s for highs and the potential to get a 50° day into early next week.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Rockwell’s
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The historic Oliver House downtown is home to two great restaurants. If you’re in the mood for a burger and a beer, there’s Maumee Bay Brewing Co. If you’re in the mood for wine and steak, there’s Rockwell’s. “You know, it’s fine...
13abc.com
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
13abc.com
One dead, another hospitalized after being thrown from vehicle in Toledo crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fatal crash in Toledo on Monday has left one dead and another hospitalized with serious injuries. According to Toledo Police, on Nov. 28, Khalid Denton, 29, and a 30-year-old woman were traveling westbound on Islington heading towards Collingwood. Another vehicle that was driven by an unknown male with an unknown passenger was traveling northbound on Collingwood.
Comments / 0