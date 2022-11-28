Read full article on original website
secretcharlotte.co
A Brand New Food Hall With 12 Unique Food Vendors Is Opening Up In Charlotte
We’re hoping the vendors will be revealed soon. Lintmen’s, an adaptive-reuse project is looking to be Charlotte’s newest cultural hub with the opening of a second food market (after Optimist Hall), opening sometime in 2023. Lintmen’s, which straddles the unique neighborhoods of NoDa, Village Heights, and Optimist Park is also located on the XCLT and the Light Rail, making it a prime spot to easily get to in the city.
lakenormanpublications.com
Historic Huntersville house savors new life as classic fine dining venue
HUNTERSVILLE – As the grand white farmhouse on the southern edge of Huntersville’s downtown approaches its 110th year in existence, a new chapter in the home’s history is taking shape. This winter, Hunter House & Gardens will open the upstairs of the historic home for dining, completing...
charlotteonthecheap.com
The Vintage Market Before Christmas at Super Abari Game Bar Dec 4
Super Abari Game Bar and CLTure are bringing The Vintage Market Before Christmas to Super Abari Game Bar, 1015 Seigle Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina. We’ve put together a huge list of holiday markets in the Charlotte area! Shop for unique gifts…or for yourself!. The retro sports vintage holiday...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Neighborhood Art Sale with Dawn Denby — New Dawn Art
Shop for original abstract art starting at $50. We make every effort to make sure that everything on Charlotte on the Cheap is 100% accurate. However, sometimes things change without notice, and we are not always notified. It's also possible that we can make a mistake. Please verify all deals...
qcexclusive.com
Where to Get Christmas Dinner in Charlotte This Year
Take a break from the kitchen and support local business at the same with these options to get Christmas dinner in Charlotte from some of your favorite chefs and restaurants. Take-out and dine-in options below. Order or reserve your spot today. Copain. Copain is offering a full holiday menu of...
Charlotte Gym Employee Caught Peeping in Showers
A Charlotte Planet Fitness employee was caught peeping in showers on camera.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Winter Silhouette Bonsai Exhibition
The Winter Silhouette Bonsai Exhibition is taking place Saturday, December 3rd, and Sunday, December 4th, 2022, at North Carolina Research Campus, 150 N Research Campus Drive, Kannapolis, North Carolina. Hours:. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Light Up the Winter Night at Children of the World Learning Center Dec 10
Children of the World Learning Center, 6030 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, North Carolina, is hosting Light Up the Winter Night on December 10th, 2022, from 2 to 8 p.m. The event is free, with a suggested $5 donation for adults. huge day-by-day list of holiday events in the Charlotte area! We...
tmpresale.com
Fantasia & Joe in Charlotte, NC Feb 3rd, 2023 – presale password
New Fantasia & Joe pre-sale password has finally been published. During the Fantasia & Joe presale you will have a great opportunity to buy great concert tickets before anyone else 😀. If you can’t buy your tickets to Fantasia & Joe’s concert in Charlotte during the presale you may not...
lakenormanpublications.com
WBTV meteorologist beloved as Sherrills Ford’s own
SHERRILLS FORD – Long before Jason Myers delivered a forecast or flashed his trademark smile in front of a WBTV camera, he called Sherrills Ford home. The 41-year-old meteorologist, who lost his life in last week’s news helicopter crash in Charlotte, grew up in the Catawba County and Lake Norman community, where his father, Glenn, pastored Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.
Charlotte Stories
Anne Springs Close Greenway Winter Holiday Artisan Market Starts This Saturday
The Anne Springs Close Greenway will host the highly anticipated Winter Holiday Market this weekend. Shoppers may preview the. list of vendors prior to the Dec. 3 event at the Greenway Gateway. Come prepared to complete your holiday shopping list!. The Greenway, which has hosted craft fair markets for more...
Residents say semitrucks parked in north Charlotte neighborhood cause driving hazards
CHARLOTTE — Residents along Carolina Lily Lane in north Charlotte told Channel 9 that their daily commutes are getting dangerous due to semitrucks. The trucks are parked in a residential area, which residents said makes it difficult for drivers to see as they pull out onto the roadway. Neighbors...
‘Not on public streets.’ Loud cars, spinouts, ‘takeovers’ in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It is a tell-tale sign that you are bound to see all around Charlotte–tire tracks indicating spinouts at intersections. They are, more often than not, also signs of loud cars, annoyed neighbors, and plain simple illegal activity. Guns and drugs seized, 3 arrests made in Charlotte ‘Street Takeover’ operation Joanna […]
Out-of-state investors causing chaos in the Queen City
It's neighborhoods with a home in the $250,000 to $400,000 range that investment firms have had their eye on.
WCNC
Get Ready Charlotte comedian, musician Tommy Davidson is coming
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready QC Tommy Davidson is coming to The Comedy Zone December 1st through the 4th.. Tommy Davidson a superb comedian and now nominee as Breakout Artist of the year by the Smooth Jazz Network, it comes off a recently released single, I Know, featuring world renowned saxophonist Richard Elliot. This comes on the heels of a successful European tour with multi-Grammy winner, Dave Koz, which they performed to SRO rooms. Following his return to the mainland, Tommy (best known from In Living Color with a ton of guest starring appearances on tv hits) was signed as the special guest star on the iconic “Martin” (BET) reboot of the fan favorite series opposite Martin Lawrence still airing on BET.
Charlotte approves incentives for three relocations and expansions, including ACC headquarters
The Charlotte City Council on Monday approved incentives packages for three corporate relocations or expansions, including the Atlantic Coast Conference's headquarters relocation from Greensboro. The tax breaks — which consist of property tax breaks — total more than $1.8 million and will support more than 100 new jobs. Here's a...
qcnews.com
Park Road Shopping Center hardware staffer assaulted
An employee at Blackhawk Hardware inside the Park Road Shopping Center was assaulted during an attempted robbery Tuesday night, police said. Park Road Shopping Center hardware staffer assaulted. An employee at Blackhawk Hardware inside the Park Road Shopping Center was assaulted during an attempted robbery Tuesday night, police said. Lewisville...
Chef Sam Hart set to begin next chapter with $1.6M relaunch of restaurant Counter-
CHARLOTTE — Chef Sam Hart’s newest chapter is about to begin. Hart’s fine-dining restaurant Counter- is set to open on Dec. 14 at 2001 W. Morehead St. in west Charlotte. It is moving to the Salt + Vinegar adaptive-reuse project on West Morehead Street. That $1.6 million, 5,200-square-foot space will house Hart’s new concept, Biblio, as well.
country1037fm.com
This North Carolina City Tops The List For Biggest Rent Increase
If you’ve been looking for an apartment lately you’ve probably noticed rent has gone up significantly. And not just in line with the inflation numbers. Rent has gone way up in some areas. According to CBS17, a report from Rent.com shows Greensboro is the top city in the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Deadly Crash Closes Part of Providence Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Part of Providence Road remains closed after a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The wreck involved a garbage truck and car. We’re told two people were trapped in the car and one of them died. This is at the intersection of Providence and Fairview. You can...
