CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready QC Tommy Davidson is coming to The Comedy Zone December 1st through the 4th.. Tommy Davidson a superb comedian and now nominee as Breakout Artist of the year by the Smooth Jazz Network, it comes off a recently released single, I Know, featuring world renowned saxophonist Richard Elliot. This comes on the heels of a successful European tour with multi-Grammy winner, Dave Koz, which they performed to SRO rooms. Following his return to the mainland, Tommy (best known from In Living Color with a ton of guest starring appearances on tv hits) was signed as the special guest star on the iconic “Martin” (BET) reboot of the fan favorite series opposite Martin Lawrence still airing on BET.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO