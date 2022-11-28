ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

secretcharlotte.co

A Brand New Food Hall With 12 Unique Food Vendors Is Opening Up In Charlotte

We’re hoping the vendors will be revealed soon. Lintmen’s, an adaptive-reuse project is looking to be Charlotte’s newest cultural hub with the opening of a second food market (after Optimist Hall), opening sometime in 2023. Lintmen’s, which straddles the unique neighborhoods of NoDa, Village Heights, and Optimist Park is also located on the XCLT and the Light Rail, making it a prime spot to easily get to in the city.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

The Vintage Market Before Christmas at Super Abari Game Bar Dec 4

Super Abari Game Bar and CLTure are bringing The Vintage Market Before Christmas to Super Abari Game Bar, 1015 Seigle Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina. We’ve put together a huge list of holiday markets in the Charlotte area! Shop for unique gifts…or for yourself!. The retro sports vintage holiday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Neighborhood Art Sale with Dawn Denby — New Dawn Art

Shop for original abstract art starting at $50. We make every effort to make sure that everything on Charlotte on the Cheap is 100% accurate. However, sometimes things change without notice, and we are not always notified. It's also possible that we can make a mistake. Please verify all deals...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcexclusive.com

Where to Get Christmas Dinner in Charlotte This Year

Take a break from the kitchen and support local business at the same with these options to get Christmas dinner in Charlotte from some of your favorite chefs and restaurants. Take-out and dine-in options below. Order or reserve your spot today. Copain. Copain is offering a full holiday menu of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Winter Silhouette Bonsai Exhibition

The Winter Silhouette Bonsai Exhibition is taking place Saturday, December 3rd, and Sunday, December 4th, 2022, at North Carolina Research Campus, 150 N Research Campus Drive, Kannapolis, North Carolina. Hours:. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
tmpresale.com

Fantasia & Joe in Charlotte, NC Feb 3rd, 2023 – presale password

New Fantasia & Joe pre-sale password has finally been published. During the Fantasia & Joe presale you will have a great opportunity to buy great concert tickets before anyone else 😀. If you can’t buy your tickets to Fantasia & Joe’s concert in Charlotte during the presale you may not...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

WBTV meteorologist beloved as Sherrills Ford’s own

SHERRILLS FORD – Long before Jason Myers delivered a forecast or flashed his trademark smile in front of a WBTV camera, he called Sherrills Ford home. The 41-year-old meteorologist, who lost his life in last week’s news helicopter crash in Charlotte, grew up in the Catawba County and Lake Norman community, where his father, Glenn, pastored Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
WCNC

Get Ready Charlotte comedian, musician Tommy Davidson is coming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready QC Tommy Davidson is coming to The Comedy Zone December 1st through the 4th.. Tommy Davidson a superb comedian and now nominee as Breakout Artist of the year by the Smooth Jazz Network, it comes off a recently released single, I Know, featuring world renowned saxophonist Richard Elliot. This comes on the heels of a successful European tour with multi-Grammy winner, Dave Koz, which they performed to SRO rooms. Following his return to the mainland, Tommy (best known from In Living Color with a ton of guest starring appearances on tv hits) was signed as the special guest star on the iconic “Martin” (BET) reboot of the fan favorite series opposite Martin Lawrence still airing on BET.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Park Road Shopping Center hardware staffer assaulted

An employee at Blackhawk Hardware inside the Park Road Shopping Center was assaulted during an attempted robbery Tuesday night, police said. Park Road Shopping Center hardware staffer assaulted. An employee at Blackhawk Hardware inside the Park Road Shopping Center was assaulted during an attempted robbery Tuesday night, police said. Lewisville...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

This North Carolina City Tops The List For Biggest Rent Increase

If you’ve been looking for an apartment lately you’ve probably noticed rent has gone up significantly. And not just in line with the inflation numbers. Rent has gone way up in some areas. According to CBS17, a report from Rent.com shows Greensboro is the top city in the...
GREENSBORO, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Deadly Crash Closes Part of Providence Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Part of Providence Road remains closed after a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The wreck involved a garbage truck and car. We’re told two people were trapped in the car and one of them died. This is at the intersection of Providence and Fairview. You can...
CHARLOTTE, NC

