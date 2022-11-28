Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dating app suspect caught: Server calls 911 on Timothy Olson
Workers tell us they saw Olson acting strange about 10 days ago at the Milwaukee Burger Company. They say he stayed past close time and did not pay his bill, which led them to call 911.
Timothy Olson denies allegations he preyed on women
While criminal charges are pending, Timothy Olson relayed a message through family denying the allegations he preyed on women through dating apps.
10-year-old upset over VR headset fatally shoots mother; charged as an adult
A 10-year-old boy who shot and killed his mom is being charged as an adult. The boy was mad at his mom for waking him up early and not letting him have something on Amazon.
Local family in hiding: Records reveal domestic violence at root of terror
Patricia Lewis said in just four days this month, someone made two attempts on her life. She felt her last choice was to come to us with her story.
Dating app suspect arrested in Franklin, suspected of kidnapping woman
Franklin police say the man wanted for allegedly drugging and stealing from women at bars in Racine County was taken into custody on Tuesday.
Milwaukee kidnapping, shooting; 2 men accused of leaving 2 men for dead
MILWAUKEE - Two men are now charged after a kidnapping and shooting in Milwaukee. Prosecutors say they left two other men for dead in a vacant home. A 19-year-old was shot in the head, but was able to tell police what happened. He just could not say where it happened – and that prompted a city-wide search.
Darrell Brooks files notice to appeal Waukesha Parade attack conviction
Darrell Brooks, the man convicted in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, has filed a notice saying he plans to seek postconviction relief and appeal the jury's decision.
Racine dating app suspect spotted at local business, police say
The man wanted by several different police departments for allegedly drugging and stealing from women at bars was spotted on Monday in Franklin, police say.
Two teens arrested in connection to deadly stolen vehicle crash
Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle crash that killed two people in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee man playing with gun fatally shot friend, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Antonio Rollins, 18, of Milwaukee is accused of fatally shooting his friend while playing with a gun in a bedroom near 12th and Burleigh. The crime happened Feb. 1. The victim, Isaiah Williams, 21, died at the hospital. A criminal complaint says a bullet fragment recovered from the...
Fake shooting threat at Greendale Middle School, student ID'd as suspect
A student at Greendale Middle School may face criminal charges after police say the person threatened to "shoot up" the school in a social media post.
Racine drug dealer had 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of Percocet in suitcases, police say
CALEDONIA — An accused Racine drug dealer has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of more than five pounds of marijuana and two pounds of Percocet. Kendell Arvern Days, 26, of the 1300 block of S. Memorial Drive, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping in addition to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture between 1,000-2,500 grams of marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs.
French bulldogs stolen from Milwaukee home: 'They’re my babies'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman's French bulldogs were stolen from her home the day before Thanksgiving. While one is home safe, the search for the other continues. Jenna Hayes came home to a quiet kitchen that day, which is unusual. "As soon as I saw the drawers pulled open in...
Milwaukee serial reckless driver sued by police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police sued a serial reckless driver for the second time. MPD announced LaShawn Thomas was served with the summons and complaint over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend after the civil lawsuit was filed Nov. 17. According to police, Thomas racked up 37 citations since 2017; 13 of those...
Threat cleared: Kenosha deputies investigate crash, 2 arrested
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to the public following a crash investigation on Tuesday.
Milwaukee stabbing; man wounded near 13th and Cleveland, stabber sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police searching for the person who stabbed a 33-year-old man on the city's south side on Monday evening, Nov. 28. Officials say around 6:30 p.m. Monday, a fight broke out. During that fight, the victim was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Dozens of citations, but no arrests: City of Milwaukee sues another 'egregious reckless driver'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee has filed a lawsuit against a second "egregious reckless driver," in an effort to hold drivers accountable who endanger public safety. MPD says LaShawn Thomas has racked up 37 citations in the past five years,13 of them this year alone. Thomas was...
Menomonee Falls Costco theft, 2 wanted for stealing TV
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police asked for help to identify and locate two men who stole a TV from Costco. The theft happened on Nov. 28 around 6 p.m. at the store on Pershing Avenue. Police said they left in a dark SUV with the 65-inch Sony TV...
Stolen car chase: Milwaukee man, teen arrested in West Allis
A Milwaukee man and teenager were arrested after leading West Allis police on a pursuit in a stolen car early Monday morning.
