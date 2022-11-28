ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee kidnapping, shooting; 2 men accused of leaving 2 men for dead

MILWAUKEE - Two men are now charged after a kidnapping and shooting in Milwaukee. Prosecutors say they left two other men for dead in a vacant home. A 19-year-old was shot in the head, but was able to tell police what happened. He just could not say where it happened – and that prompted a city-wide search.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man playing with gun fatally shot friend, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Antonio Rollins, 18, of Milwaukee is accused of fatally shooting his friend while playing with a gun in a bedroom near 12th and Burleigh. The crime happened Feb. 1. The victim, Isaiah Williams, 21, died at the hospital. A criminal complaint says a bullet fragment recovered from the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Racine drug dealer had 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of Percocet in suitcases, police say

CALEDONIA — An accused Racine drug dealer has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of more than five pounds of marijuana and two pounds of Percocet. Kendell Arvern Days, 26, of the 1300 block of S. Memorial Drive, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping in addition to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture between 1,000-2,500 grams of marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

French bulldogs stolen from Milwaukee home: 'They’re my babies'

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman's French bulldogs were stolen from her home the day before Thanksgiving. While one is home safe, the search for the other continues. Jenna Hayes came home to a quiet kitchen that day, which is unusual. "As soon as I saw the drawers pulled open in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee serial reckless driver sued by police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police sued a serial reckless driver for the second time. MPD announced LaShawn Thomas was served with the summons and complaint over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend after the civil lawsuit was filed Nov. 17. According to police, Thomas racked up 37 citations since 2017; 13 of those...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee stabbing; man wounded near 13th and Cleveland, stabber sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police searching for the person who stabbed a 33-year-old man on the city's south side on Monday evening, Nov. 28. Officials say around 6:30 p.m. Monday, a fight broke out. During that fight, the victim was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Costco theft, 2 wanted for stealing TV

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police asked for help to identify and locate two men who stole a TV from Costco. The theft happened on Nov. 28 around 6 p.m. at the store on Pershing Avenue. Police said they left in a dark SUV with the 65-inch Sony TV...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy