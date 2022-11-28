ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2d ago

I’m trying to be a nicer person. Do the taxes paid in not cover this type of expense? Is there anything that could be cut to give the city the money needed to upgrade this system?

Deb
2d ago

So busy looking for people to bus to other states and not taking care of the peoples basic needs.

elate-08fifth
2d ago

Texans brag about their state being so rich and so much better than the other states, yet they cannot provide consistent public utilities to the their residents.

Click2Houston.com

Boil water notice issued for the entire City of Houston after water pressure dropped due to power outage; City of Bellaire has since rescinded order

HOUSTON – The entire city of Houston remains under a boil water notice, city officials announced Monday night. The notice was issued Sunday night after the pressure from the city’s main water system dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m., according to Houston Public Works.
Houston Chronicle

Classes still canceled at Houston-area ISDs after lifting of boil water notice

Classes at a number of Houston-area school districts will remain closed despite the City of Houston lifting its boil water notice Tuesday morning. The following districts will not hold classes Tuesday:. Aldine ISD: All facilities will be closed. Houston ISD: All employees will work remotely. Pasadena ISD: Staff must report...
Houston Chronicle

Severe system may bring heavy rain, nocturnal tornados to Houston

The Houston area may face severe thunderstorms and tornadoes Tuesday as a "significant severe-weather event" stretching multiple states moves through the region, according to CNN Weather and the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. “This storm system will have the potential to produce severe thunderstorms capable of tornadoes, damaging straight-line...
Greyson F

Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to Town

A popular Texas restaurant is opening in Scottsdale.Photo byTim Toomey/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants from out of state make the move to Arizona, it’s typically in the form of a pizza joint, or a taco restaurant because both are easily set up and instantly have a built-in following. Of course, there are times when unique restaurants make the trek to Arizona while bringing with them a unique menu and eating experience. Restaurant owners that see the growth taking place throughout metro Phoenix recognize the potential and the expanding client base. That is exactly why a popular Houston restaurant has decided to cross out of the Lone Star State and set up roots right in the heart of the Copper State.
