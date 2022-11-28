Missing 24-year-old man found: BPD
Update: According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Derreck Austin has been located.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a missing man who last seen Saturday.
Officers are searching for Derreck Austin, 24. He was last seen on Nov. 26 in the 6000 block of Chandler Way, police said.Woman killed in crash along Hwy 58, 1 arrested; alcohol or drugs possible factor: CHP
Austin is considered at-risk because it is the first time he was reported missing and he is diagnosed with an unspecified mental health condition.
Austin is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black leather jacket, tan jogger pants, and white Reebok shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
