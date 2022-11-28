The truth about Ticketmaster is somewhat complicated, but these musicians have let fans in on exactly how the concert ticket giant does business. Pearl Jam famously testified to Congress in 1994 about Ticketmaster, warning government representatives that Ticketmaster was becoming a monopoly. “It is well known in our industry that some portion of the service charges Ticketmaster collects on its sale of tickets is distributed back to the promoters and the venues,” Stone Gossard said. “It is this incestuous relationship and the lack of any national competition for Ticketmaster that has created the situation we are dealing with today. The service fee, which in concept should be nothing more than a handling charge for purchasing tickets, has thus become a source of additional revenue, not only for Ticketmaster, but for the promoters and the venues.”

2 DAYS AGO