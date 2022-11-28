Read full article on original website
Related
Ticketmaster cancels general ticket sale for Taylor Swift tour after 'extraordinarily high demands'
Saying goodbye to the chance of getting Taylor Swift tickets is "Death By A Thousand Cuts" for some fans – Ticketmaster announced Thursday it had canceled a scheduled general public ticket sale for the pop star's upcoming Eras tour. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient...
Ticketmaster cancels the general sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, leaving angry fans stuck with $45,000 tickets from resellers
To the frustration of millions of fans, the general sale for the U.S. leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been canceled, Ticketmaster announced Thursday. It’s (not) a love story between Taylor Swift fans and Ticketmaster after the general sale for the U.S. leg of the pop star’s Eras Tour was canceled by the events company Thursday.
Ticketmaster expected 1.5 million 'verified' Taylor Swift fans on the site but 14 million people were trying to get tickets, Live Nation chairman says: 'We could have filled 900 stadiums'
Ticketmaster was only supposed to be opened to 1.5 million "verified" Taylor Swift fans for presale. Live Nation's chairman said 14 million people tried to get tickets, and could've filled 900 stadiums. Greg Maffei said the company is "sympathetic" to fans for long wait times and website issues. Ticketmaster's presale...
Bruce Springsteen Knows His $5,000 Concert Tickets Are ‘Unpopular’ — ‘We Went for It’
Bruce Springsteen recently received scrutiny for his high ticket costs. Here's what the Boss said about his perspective on the Ticketmaster issues.
tipranks.com
Horizon (NASDAQ:HZNP) Spikes as Large Players Show Takeover Interest
Horizon Therapeutics stock is rising due to takeover interest from large pharmaceutical companies. HZNP stock is up about 28% in the morning session. Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) were up about 28% in the morning trading session on November 30 on takeover interest from large pharma companies. The biopharmaceutical company...
Musicians Telling the Truth About Ticketmaster
The truth about Ticketmaster is somewhat complicated, but these musicians have let fans in on exactly how the concert ticket giant does business. Pearl Jam famously testified to Congress in 1994 about Ticketmaster, warning government representatives that Ticketmaster was becoming a monopoly. “It is well known in our industry that some portion of the service charges Ticketmaster collects on its sale of tickets is distributed back to the promoters and the venues,” Stone Gossard said. “It is this incestuous relationship and the lack of any national competition for Ticketmaster that has created the situation we are dealing with today. The service fee, which in concept should be nothing more than a handling charge for purchasing tickets, has thus become a source of additional revenue, not only for Ticketmaster, but for the promoters and the venues.”
tipranks.com
A Happy WOOF For Petco in Q3
Petco Health and Wellness Co. (NASDAQ: WOOF) soared by more than 10% in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the pet retailer posted revenues of $1.50 billion, up 4% year-over-year and beating Street estimates by $10 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.16 per share versus $0.2 per share in the...
tipranks.com
Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL), iHeartMedia Slapped with $9.4M Fines for Deceptive Ads
Google and iHeartMedia have been fined $9.4 million by the FTC and seven states over allegations of misleading ads promoting Google’s Pixel 4 smartphone in 2019 and 2020. Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOG) Google and iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) have agreed to pay $9.4 million in penalties as part of their settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and seven U.S. states over allegations regarding deceptive ads for promoting Google’s Pixel 4 smartphone. The seven states that were part of this litigation were Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, and Texas.
Comments / 0