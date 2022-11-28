Read full article on original website
40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in December: Events and More!
Say cheese: Holiday-themed photo ops popping up in Curry Ford West
ORLANDO, Fla. — Looking for the perfect backdrop to take some festive holiday photos? Look no further than Curry Ford West. The main street district is hosting its annual Picture Perfect Holidays experience with numerous uniquely-designed photo ops sprinkled throughout the district. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
bungalower
SoDo Main Street hosting annual Light Up event on December 4
The SoDo Main Street (Facebook | Instagram | Website) will ring in the holidays this year with its annual Light Up Sodo event on Sunday, December 4, sponsored by Orlando Health. The family and pet-friendly event will run from 2-6 p.m. at the SoDo Shopping Plaza at 120 W. Grant...
travelawaits.com
6 Festive Events Not To Miss In Kissimmee, Florida, During The Holidays
Ho, ho, ho, it’s that time of year. What better place to find fantastic holiday fun than Kissimmee, Florida, adjoining the Magic Kingdom? Yes, the Kissimmee area in Osceola County offers a less crowded place to enjoy Christmas in Central Florida. This trip was comped, but my opinions are my own.
Some Central Floridians can visit the Polasek Museum for free this weekend
Take advantage of the agreeable weather and see the sculpture garden
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 1 - 4, 2022
I love the weekends at this time of the year in Lake County because of the Christmas festivals and holiday activities. Whether you're a local like me, a newcomer to the area, or even if you're only here for a visit, I'm sure you'll find something you want to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida!
wogx.com
Holiday Lights: This Orlando home in Baldwin Park has more than 80K lights
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? The McBride Family has more than 80,000 lights, snowfall, lighted tunnels, a Florida Santa, and a bunch of inflatables. Address: 4564 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814.
fox35orlando.com
Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.
Enter for your chance to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms
ORLANDO, Fla. — ICE! is back at Gaylord Palms this holiday season. You can also get photos with Santa Claus and much more during Christmas at Gaylord Palms. Enter below for your chance to win tickets to see ICE! Christmas, featuring Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
fox35orlando.com
Disney on Broadway: Full lineup for EPCOT concert series
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Disney on Broadway has returned!. Some of Broadway's biggest stars will be performing songs as part of EPCOT's International Festival of the Arts which celebrates culinary arts, visual arts, and performing arts. The Disney on Broadway Concert series kicks off on January 13, 2023, and runs until...
9 ways to celebrate the holiday season in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A packed events calendar this month is helping to put the “winter” in Winter Park. The city is hosting a flurry of events throughout December to help you get in the holiday spirit. Here are nine ways to celebrate the festive season in...
mynews13.com
Businesses along Orange Ave. hit hard by ongoing construction
ORLANDO, Fla. — Parts of Orange Avenue south of downtown are experiencing construction, which has caused several businesses and their patrons to lose sidewalk access. Come into a Tattoo Parlor along that stretch of road and you might just get an earful about nearby road and water line construction.
Disney CEO discusses on hiring freeze, Lake Nona plans at town hall
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Walt Disney Co.’s new (returning) CEO Bob Iger, during an employee town hall on Nov. 28, shed little light on the status of a hiring freeze and possible job cuts plan introduced by former CEO Bob Chapek. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you plan on going there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit, if you want to see what really good seafood tastes like. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never visited them before, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.
universalparksnewstoday.com
NEW Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort Refillable Tumblers Available for Christmas 2022
Two new Cabana Bay Beach Resort refillable tumblers are now available at Universal Orlando Resort in time for the holidays!. Cabana Bay Beach Resort Refillable Christmas Tumbler — $10.50-19.00. These new tumblers are identical, save for the lids and handles which are either red or green. The tumbler features...
WESH
Orlando caterer sued, accused of serving food laced with pot at wedding
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Seminole deputies release bodycam video from wedding where food was laced with weed. The Orlando caterer accused of serving marijuana-laced food at a wedding is being sued by one of the guests. Earlier this year, Seminole County authorities released this bodycam footage of the wedding...
What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
Mecatos Bakery & Cafe to Open Ocoee Location
"I love their quality of food and I believe in the brand. I love their product, it was a business I wanted to invest in.”
mynews13.com
SunRail connection to Apopka project is in limbo for now
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some transportation projects will be delayed because voters rejected a one-cent sales tax in Orange County. Plans to add a SunRail connection to Apopka are on hold for now. Voters rejected a one-cent sales tax to fund transportation projects. The tax could have helped to...
bungalower
Plans filed for new outdoor market at Magic Mall
Magic Mall (Website), a retail hub on the western edge of our downtown coverage area, is looking to host a regular outdoor market and has filed paperwork with the City of Orlando for a Conditional Use Permit. The permit, if granted would allow the planned market to take place in...
