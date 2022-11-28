CAT vs LIT: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for ECS T10 Barcelona 2022, Match 75 & 76

Read full article on original website
IGN
Game Scoop! Presents: The 100 Questions Challenge (2022)
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! It's our annual 100 Questions feast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Tina Amini -- have 100 questions to guess five different games. Can they do it? Play along at home!. Watch...
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential: Leaked List of Games for December 2022 Suggests Exciting Additions
Xbox Game Pass continues to be heralded as the best deal in gaming. However, Sony's PlayStation Plus isn't far off, and the upcoming month seems to suggest that the subscription service will go for a major swing. At the moment, the company hasn't revealed anything on the titles that will...
IGN
Front Mission 1st: Remake - Nintendo Switch Gameplay Trailer
Front Mission is back with Front Mission 1st: Remake with updated graphics and a modern approach. The game features a new game mode, tweaks to the gameplay and mechanics, a legendary soundtrack fully reorchestrated, and a new soundtrack arrangement for the remake. Front Mission 1st: Remake is available now on Nintendo Switch.
IGN
Riot Games Reveals Plans for LoL Esports in EMEA
Riot Games marked the second decade of the League of Legends esports in Europe and Middle East and Africa (EMEA) by announcing new plans for the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), and the merging of Europe, Turkey, CIS, and Middle East and Africa to become a single competitive region as ‘EMEA’.
IGN
Ballads of Hongye - Official Launch Trailer
Ballads of Hongye is an upcoming ancient Eastern City-building strategy game. A new game mode for the game has also been unveiled called Serene Mode where players do not have to worry about challenges, time limits, or any goals to win the right to rule the lands. Develop your industry, manage your existing lands well and accumulate resources to unlock new buildings, and purchase the right to rule over the new lands. Ballads of Hongye is available now on Steam and will release on Epic Game Store on December 7.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok - About 40% Players Have Completed the Game After Purchasing It as It Dominates in Sales
God of War: Ragnarok is a title that has managed to mesmerise the entire gaming community. In the latest instalment of the Norse Saga, players see Kratos and Atreus take on a new adventure that marks the end of the two game-long chapter. Players get to experience a riveting story...
IGN
All TMs Material List - Scarlet and Violet
A new part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is crafting TMs using specific materials. You pick up these materials by defeating or capturing wild Pokemon. This IGN Guide will cover all available TMs Material items you can earn in both games.
Report: Christian Pulisic Dortmund Reunion Possible
Reports claim that Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic could see a return to Borussia Dortmund in the future.
IGN
The Pokémon Community Has Discovered a Major Issue With Scarlet and Violet's Battle Stadium
The issues surrounding Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are largely performance-based; low framerate, extreme pop in, and camera clipping are just a few examples. But now Pokémon fans have seemingly discovered a new issue in Scarlet and Violet that is having a big impact on the competitive battling scene.
IGN
Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me - Part 9: Finale
07:30 - Mark, Charlie, & Erin Explore the Lighthouse.
IGN
Marvel's Midnight Suns - Hulk Gameplay Reveal
Firaxis debuted Hulk gameplay for the first time in Marvel's Midnight Suns Launch Day Stream. Midnight Suns releases December 2nd.
IGN
Xbox Games With Gold for December 2022 Revealed
Microsoft has announced the Xbox Games with Gold line-up for December 2022 includes Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury. Revealed on the Xbox Wire, the two Games with Gold offerings will be available to anyone with Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with Colt Canyon available first from December 1 to 31 and Bladed Fury available from December 16 to January 15.
IGN
Need for Speed Unbound: The First 14 Minutes of Gameplay (4K)
The stylish, latest entry into the long-running Need for Speed franchise is here! So check out the white-knuckle opening minutes of this colorful new campaign. The world is your canvas in Need for Speed Unbound. Across four intense weeks of racing, earn enough cash to enter weekly qualifiers, beat the competition, and make your mark on the street racing scene while outdriving and outsmarting the cops.
Gerardo Martino’s Mexico reign over after ‘huge failure’ at World Cup
Gerardo Martino confirmed his reign as Mexico head coach was over following their World Cup exit.Mexico’s 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia was not enough to secure a round-of-16 spot as Poland finished second behind Argentina in Group C on goal difference.After the game, former Barcelona boss Martino – who has been in charge of Mexico since January 2019 – said: “The contract expired with the final whistle and there is nothing else to do.“I am the man responsible for the frustration and disappointment. It is real sadness and I assume all the responsibility for this huge failure.”Mexico opened their...
IGN
The Big Tyr Twist Was Hidden in Plain Sight the Whole Game
The Podcast Beyond crew sat down with God of War: Ragnarok's game director Eric Williams and took a deep dive into a few of the game's secrets. Among those was a quick discussion about a big twist that was under our noses all along! Join Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, and Josh Du in our God of War: Ragnarok Spoilercast with Eric Williams!
